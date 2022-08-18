DOWNERS GROVE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / IDGlobal Corp. (OTC PINK:IDGC) is pleased to announce the acquisition of UTXO Technologies, Inc. a design and engineering company that will enable customers to benefit from products and solutions of the highest energy efficiency available on the market today with multiple innovative features that further extend products' usability, safety, longevity and improve the overall user experience.

ABOUT UTXO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

UTXO is focused on making acquisitions in the Information Technology & Renewable Energy Sectors.

IDGC's Plan of Operations .

IDGC is an emerging growth company under the JOBS Act of 2012 and, as a diversified holding company, will focus on emerging and middle-market international investment opportunities through its subsidiaries. IDGlobal Corp. is an organization engaged in the business of fostering early-stage companies through the different developmental phases until the companies have sufficient financial, human, and physical resources to function on their own.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The statements contained herein are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the Company's control with respect to market acceptance of new technologies or products, delays in testing and evaluation of products, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please read the full disclaimer at www.idglobalcorp.io.

Contact: info@idglobalcorp.io for more information

SOURCE: IDGlobal Corp.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/712721/IDGlobal-Corp-Announces-Acquisition-of-New-Wholly-Owned-Subsidiary-UTXO-Technologies-Inc



