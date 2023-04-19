Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market size to grow by USD 1,360.99 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market size is forecasted to increase by USD 1,360.99 million from 2022 to 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.68%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, the growing geriatric population, and the increase in the number of smokers. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for the historic period (2017-2021) and the forecast period (2023-2027) are clearly illustrated in this report. Download the Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market 2023-2027

Vendor Analysis

The global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) market is fragmented. The market has several approved drugs for the symptomatic treatment of IPF. Owing to the strong prevalence of IPF and the need for highly effective drugs, several vendors are developing drugs to treat IPF. The strong pipeline of novel drugs and therapeutics is expected to pave the way for new entrants in the market during the forecast period. Hence, the market is expected to witness the launch of various novel drugs and therapeutics and the entry of a few new players during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Celix Pharma Ltd.

Cipla Ltd.

Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

FibroGen Inc.

Galapagos NV

Galecto Inc.

GNI Group Ltd.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.

Liminal BioSciences Inc.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by route of administration (oral and parenteral), drug class (systemic corticosteroids, immunosuppressants, tyrosine kinase inhibitors, and anti-fibrotic agents), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World).

The market growth in the oral segment will be significant over the forecast period. The oral route of administering drugs is most preferred by patients. These drugs are most patient-friendly and can be administered at home. They come in different forms such as tablets, capsules, and liquid solutions that can be swallowed. In addition, the presence of many approved oral medications available for the treatment of IPF drives the growth of the segment.

North America will account for 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, such as IPF. In addition, the increasing aging population, the rising number of smokers, and the strong presence of vendors focused on developing new drugs to treat patients suffering from IPF will drive the growth of the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market in North America.

Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases. Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is a fatal lung disease that affects thousands of people across the world. Exposure to occupational and environmental hazards, such as asbestos, silica, and metal dust particles, has increased the prevalence of the condition. The number of people diagnosed with IPF is increasing among all age groups and genders. The high prevalence of the condition has become a serious concern among healthcare providers and researchers. The prevalence of the condition is high among the aging population. If left untreated, IPF can result in disability, reduced productivity, and early retirement, leading to economic losses for individuals. All these factors are driving the growth of the market.

Major Trends:

The emergence of new patterns of IPF is a key trend in the market. The emergence of new patterns of IPF has been observed in patients worldwide. One of the new patterns observed among patients is the exacerbation of symptoms during viral infections, such as COVID-19. Researchers have found that viral infections could worsen the symptoms and lead to faster disease progression in patients. In addition, the advent of telehealth and remote monitoring has proven to be beneficial for IPF patients, as it allows them to receive medical care at their convenience. Such factors will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

Obstacles to reimbursement are identified as major challenges in the market. The prevalence of IPF is increasing significantly worldwide. It has increased the use of complex medical devices, such as nebulizers, aerosol inhalers, and oxygen systems. However, these devices are not covered by insurance and reimbursement plans. This could lead to a high economic burden on patients and their families. Such challenges will reduce the growth potential of the market during the forecast period.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.68% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1360.99 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.41 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., AstraZeneca Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Celix Pharma Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., FibroGen Inc., Galapagos NV, Galecto Inc., GNI Group Ltd., Horizon Therapeutics Plc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Jubilant Pharmova Ltd., Liminal BioSciences Inc., MediciNova Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Mission Therapeutics, Novartis AG, Shionogi and Co. Ltd., and United Therapeutics Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Route of Administration Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Drug Class Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Route of Administration

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Route of Administration

6.3 Oral - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Parenteral - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Route of Administration

7 Market Segmentation by Drug Class

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Drug Class

7.3 Systemic corticosteroids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Immunosuppressants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Tyrosine kinase inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Anti-fibrotic agents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Drug Class

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AstraZeneca Plc

12.4 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

12.5 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

12.6 Cipla Ltd.

12.7 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

12.8 FibroGen Inc.

12.9 Galapagos NV

12.10 GNI Group Ltd.

12.11 Horizon Therapeutics Plc

12.12 Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.

12.13 Liminal BioSciences Inc.

12.14 MediciNova Inc.

12.15 Novartis AG

12.16 Shionogi and Co. Ltd.

12.17 United Therapeutics Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

