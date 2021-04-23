Summary Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is the most common subtype of idiopathic interstitial pneumonias (IIPs), which belong to a group of rare diseases termed interstitial lung diseases (ILDs).

New York, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis - Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2029 (Event Driven Update)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06066621/?utm_source=GNW

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a new and rapidly-establishing market, which, before 2011 was non-existent, with no approved pharmaceutical treatments for the chronic, debilitating disease, which has an abysmal prognosis.



However, the last decade has seen a period of explosive growth in the IPF market following the entry of two pharmacological small molecule treatments; Roche’s Esbriet and Boehringer Ingelheim’s Ofev. The landscape will continue to evolve and the increasing uptake of current therapies and approval of new products will be the primary drivers of growth over the forecast period.



The catalyst for this event-driven update is the discontinuation of GLPG-1690 by Gilead/Galapagos for development in all indications, including IPF and Systemic Sclerosis (SSc) in Q1 2021.Due to IPF’s high clinical unmet needs, the discontinuation of GLPG-1690 represents a major setback in the disease space, since ziritaxestat was expected to be the first late-state pipeline product to launch for IPF in the next several years.



The next earliest pipeline agent set to launch is pamrevlumab in 2024.



Key Highlights

- The greatest drivers of growth in the global IPF market include the launch of six new pipeline therapies during the forecast period and an increasing diagnosed prevalence in many 7MM countries.

- The main barriers to growth in the IPF market include low diagnostic and treatment rates and the patent expiries of both Ofev and Esbriet in all markets.

- The late-stage pipeline products are completely distinct mechanisms of action both from each other and the available marketed therapies.

- The most important unmet needs in the IPF market are improved drug safety and efficacy and improvement in patient quality of life.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



- Which unmet needs are limiting the treatment of IPF in the 7MM?

- What strategies can the pharmaceutical industry employ to increase treatment rates for IPF? How should these strategies differ across different geographical markets?

- What effect will the launch of generics have on the sales of branded agents?

- What are the main R&D trends in the IPF market and which companies are leading the way? Are there major differences in the mechanisms of action used by therapies in late-stage versus early-stage clinical development?

- What was the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the IPF treatment, clinical trial conduct, and looking forward?



Scope

- Overview of IPF including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

- Topline IPF market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period.

- Key topics covered include current treatment and pipeline therapies, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting IPF therapeutics sales in the 7MM.

- Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global IPF therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



Reasons to Buy

The report will enable you to -

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies, using a detailed overview of current pipeline products and technologies to identify companies with the most robust pipelines.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global IPF therapeutics market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global IPF market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Track drug sales in the global IPF therapeutics market from 2019-2029.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06066621/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



