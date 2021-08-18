The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis pipeline is very robust, and the market is expected to grow in the coming years as new players will enter into the market and provide good competition to the competitors.

Los Angeles, USA, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Appears Robust with 60+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working in the Space

DelveInsight's 'Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Insight, 2021' report offers exhaustive global coverage of available, marketed as well as pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, key companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis pipeline domain.

Some of the significant pointers taken from the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline report:

DelveInsight's analysis presents Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline with 60+ active players in the domain investigating 60+ pipeline therapies .

Major companies such as Mission Therapeutics, Lung Therapeutics, Theravance Biopharma, Pliant Therapeutics, Vicore Pharma, Galecto Biotech, FibroGen, Roche, Kinarus, Insmed, Avalyn Pharmaceuticals, Bridge Biotherapeutics, and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis treatment scenario.

Key Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis pipeline therapies such as DUB program: USP30 Inhibitor, LTI-03, TD-1058, PLN-74809, C21, GB0139, Pamrevlumab, PRM-151, KIN001-IPF, Treprostinil palmitil, AP01, BBT-877, and others are under investigation in different phases of clinical trials for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

In July 2021, FibroGen announced that FG-3019 , the Company's human monoclonal antibody against connective tissue growth factor (CTGF), has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

In June 2021, Redx Pharma announced that the first healthy volunteer had been dosed in a Phase I clinical evaluating RXC007 , investigational oral therapy for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), and other fibrotic, or scarring-related, conditions.

In May 2021, ImmunoMet Therapeutics announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted fast track status to IM156 , a treatment candidate for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

In March 2021, MyMD Pharmaceuticals announced that its lead candidate MYMD-1 for the treatment of several autoimmune and age-related disorders, showed promising efficacy in targeting the root causes of inflammation in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis pipeline report offers detailed profiles of the pipeline assets along with the inactive and dormant assets, comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis products, comprehensive assessment of driving, and restraining factors along with the opportunities and risks in the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis pipeline landscape.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Overview

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) is a chronic lung disorder characterized by thickening, stiffening, and scarring (fibrosis) of tissue within the lungs. Affected individuals develop shortness of breath and progressive lung disease. IPF is classified as a form of idiopathic interstitial pneumonia, which is a group of lung diseases that damage the lungs in a similar manner and occur due to unknown causes. This group of disorders is also known as diffuse parenchymal lung diseases.

The initial characteristic symptom is shortness of breath that is particularly noticeable during exertion, such as exercise. This is known as breathlessness or dyspnea. The exact underlying cause of IPF is not fully understood. The disorder occurs in families and also sporadically. Different factors, including immunologic, environmental, and genetic ones, are thought to play a role in the development of the disorder.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA DUB program: USP30 Inhibitor Mission Therapeutics Preclinical USP30 Inhibitor NA LTI-03 Lung Therapeutics Phase I Caveolin-1 replacements Inhalation TD-1058 Theravance Biopharma Phase I Transforming growth factor-beta type I receptor antagonists Inhalation PLN-74809 Pliant Therapeutics Phase II Integrin alphavbeta1 inhibitors; Integrin alphaVbeta6 inhibitors Oral GB0139 Galecto Biotech Phase II Galectin 3 inhibitors Inhalation Pamrevlumab FibroGen Phase III Connective tissue growth factor inhibitors Intravenous PRM-151 Roche Phase III Protein replacements; Transforming growth factor beta1 modulators Intravenous C21 Vicore Pharma Phase II Angiotensin type 2 receptor agonists Oral

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapeutics Assessment

The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.

By Product Type

Mono

Combination

Mono/Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

By Route of Administration

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Oral

Inhalation

By Molecule Type

Small molecules

Peptides

Recombinant Proteins

Monoclonal antibodies

By Mechanism of Action

Transforming growth factor-beta type I receptor antagonists

Integrin alphavbeta1 inhibitors, Integrin alphaVbeta6 inhibitors

Galectin 3 inhibitors

Connective tissue growth factor inhibitors

Angiotensin type 2 receptor agonists

By Targets

Transforming growth factor-beta type I receptor

Integrin alphavbeta1, Integrin alphaVbeta6

Galectin 3

Connective tissue growth factor

Angiotensin type 2 receptor

Scope of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

Major Players : Mission Therapeutics, Lung Therapeutics, Theravance Biopharma, Pliant Therapeutics, Vicore Pharma, Galecto Biotech, FibroGen, Roche, Kinarus, Insmed, Avalyn Pharmaceuticals, Bridge Biotherapeutics

Key Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Therapies: USP30 Inhibitor, LTI-03, TD-1058, PLN-74809, C21, GB0139, Pamrevlumab, PRM-151, KIN001-IPF, Treprostinil palmitil, AP01, BBT-877

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis: Overview 4 Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 6 Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7 Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8 Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9 Pre-clinical Stage Products 10 Therapeutic Assessment 11 Inactive Products 12 Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis- Unmet Needs 13 Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis- Market Drivers and Barriers 14 Appendix 15 About DelveInsight

