U.S. markets open in 4 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,853.75
    +12.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,031.00
    +159.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,452.50
    +6.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,820.60
    +10.70 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.13
    +0.22 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.60
    -0.60 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.42
    -0.06 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0067
    -0.0019 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.40
    -1.06 (-3.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1596
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.7900
    -0.5700 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,727.09
    +362.00 (+1.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.59
    +15.00 (+3.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.03
    +21.96 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

IDnow AutoIdent AML: First in the EU to issue QES certificates based only on artificial intelligence identification

·3 min read

Leading European platform provider receives conformity extension for the first fully automated identity verification at the eIDAS Level of Assurance (LoA) 'Substantial'

MUNICH, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDnow, a leading identity proofing platform provider in Europe, announces the extension of the conformity of AutoIdent combined with Qualified Electronic Signature (QES) with its Trust Service Provider Namirial. The conformity extension was approved by the Italian Digital Agency (Agenzia per l'Italia Digitale, AGID) and is valid for the European Union.

IDnow GmbH Logo
IDnow GmbH Logo

 

The conformity extension, which comes about a year after IDnow first enabled an automated identity verification solution for highly-regulated use cases, includes the approval of two innovations: Firstly, IDnow received approval for the first fully automated, AI-based identity verification at the Level of Assurance 'Substantial', which does not require a mandatory manual review by an identification agent. This is made possible by the quality, security and reliability of the automated fraud prevention checks, improving the customer experience through real-time results.

The extension makes the IDnow AutoIdent product with QES the first in the European Union to be able to issue QES certificates based solely on end-consumer data captured in a self-guided identity verification process – with the help of fully automated, AI-based fraud prevention. The solution can be used in most EU countries under the 5th and 6th AML Directives of the European Union. Under these directives, the EU has established and expanded the Know Your Customer (KYC) identification methods for remote onboarding and enforcing criminal offences. This has the goal of aligning the single European market around financial services. The result of harmonizing remote onboarding methods allows IDnow to offer the financial services and banking sectors a uniform means to meet their AML obligations, optimize these investments, and conduct business more uniformly across borders.

The second part of the approval concerns the use of NFC technology according to ICAO 9303, an international standard that defines specifications for machine-readable travel documents (MRTD), issued by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). As part of the automated identity verification process, IDnow is allowed to use NFC technology to read out embedded chips from compliant identity documents.

These innovations result in one of the fastest, most secure processes in the European market while also significantly increasing conversion rates.

Milestone for identity verification based on AI algorithms

"This is not only a big step for IDnow as a leader in the identity proofing space, but also a milestone for identity verification with artificial intelligence algorithms in general," says Johannes Leser, Vice President Trust Services at IDnow. "Based on this conformity extension, our AutoIdent product with QES technology delivers trusted data validation and fraud prevention that provide high levels of assurance in the tightly regulated space."

About IDnow

IDnow is a leading identity proofing platform provider in Europe with a vision to make the connected world a safer place. The IDnow platform provides a broad portfolio of identity verification solutions, ranging from automated to human-assisted from purely online to point-of-sale, each of them optimized for user conversion rates and security.

In 2021, IDnow acquired the French market leader for identity technology, ARIADNEXT, and the German identity Trust Management AG, enabling IDnow to offer its customers one of the broadest identification solutions through a single, integrated platform.

The company has offices in Germany, United Kingdom, France, and Dubai and is backed by renowned institutional investors, including Corsair Capital and Seventure Partners. Its portfolio of over 900 international clients spans a wide range of industries, and includes leading international players, such as Western Union, UBS, Sixt and Munich Re, as well as digital champions like N26, Solarisbank, wefox and Tier mobility.

Press contact IDnow: 
Katherina Riesner
press@idnow.de 
+49 89 413 24 6030

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1342896/IDnow_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idnow-autoident-aml-first-in-the-eu-to-issue-qes-certificates-based-only-on-artificial-intelligence-identification-301659900.html

SOURCE IDnow GmbH

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Is In Twitter’s Office and Will Address Staff Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk made his presence felt at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters Wednesday, posting a video clip of himself walking into the offices carrying a kitchen sink and changing his public profile descriptor to “Chief Twit.” He’s due to address staff Friday, the closing deadline for his planned $44 billion deal to take the company private.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS

  • Meta stock slides on Q3 earnings miss, revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Meta's third-quarter earnings results, which beat on revenue.

  • Big Tech ‘missed earnings by 20 miles,’ analyst says

    Jefferies Senior Analyst Brent Thill assesses the state of tech sector, looking at industry leaders like Meta, Google, and Microsoft amid corporate earnings season.

  • Nvidia Leads Chip Stocks Higher on Meta’s Planned Tech Binge

    (Bloomberg) -- Buried in a gloomy earnings report from Meta Platforms Inc. was a bit of good news -- just not for the Facebook parent company.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineThe shares of companies that supply data centers gained after Meta Platforms said it’s planning t

  • Meta earnings miss on revenue, offers lighter-than-expected Q4 guidance

    Meta reported Q3 earnings missing on earnings per share, while offering lighter-than-expected guidance.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Meta, Ford, ServiceNow and more

    Meta, Ford, and ServiceNow are among the top trending stocks in extended trading Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

  • Gutsy Investors Load Up On 10 Stocks In Sudden $2.4 Trillion Rally

    Many S&P 500 investors are still hiding from the bear. But some are stepping in front of what they think is a moneymaking moment.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Novavax (NVAX) closed at $22.81, marking a +1.02% move from the previous day.

  • Why Microsoft Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) fell 7.7% on Wednesday after the tech giant told investors to brace for a steep downturn in the personal computer (PC) market and a decelerating pace of expansion in the cloud. Microsoft's revenue grew by 11% year over year to $50.1 billion in its fiscal 2023 first quarter, which ended on Sept. 30. Excluding foreign exchange fluctuations, the software maker's sales rose by 16%.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Here’s what needs to happen for the stock market to bottom, according to Goldman Sachs strategists

    The pressure for tighter financial conditions is not yet at an end, say strategists at Goldman Sachs.

  • Microsoft ‘still the cloud king’ despite slowing growth, analyst says

    Piper Sandler Equity Research Analyst for Cloud Software and Analytics Brent Bracelin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft earnings and the slowdown in cloud and software stocks.

  • I Bonds Are Selling Like Crazy. Buy Now Before the Record 9.6% Rate Drops.

    The interest rate for the popular savings bond will be lower for the next six months, probably about 6.5%. The deadline for purchases is Friday.

  • Never Mind Microsoft and Alphabet. This Is the More Ominous Sign for Tech.

    SK Hynix and Texas Instruments offer more insight into what’s next for the industry—and the economy.

  • Apple Earnings Are on Deck as Consumer Demand Softens

    The Street expects Apple to report sales of $88.9 billion, up 6.6% from a year earlier, with profits of $1.27 a share, up three cents from a year ago.

  • Why Shares of Nio, RLX Technology, and Lufax Rose Today

    Shares of most Chinese stocks trading on U.S. exchanges moved higher Wednesday after a sharp sell-off Monday following the end of the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) National Congress over the weekend. Near the conclusion of that event, President Xi Jinping secured his third term as party leader, breaking with a longstanding tradition of Chinese leaders only serving two terms, and further consolidating his power and position as the head of the country for at least the next five years. Shares of electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) rose about 2% Wednesday, while shares of vaping company RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) rocketed more than 45% higher and shares of fintech Lufax (NYSE: LU) ripped more than 14% higher.

  • Twitter shares to be suspended on NYSE as Musk nears takeover

    Musk, the world's richest person, visited Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday and hinted he was the company's top boss after updating his profile bio to "Chief Twit". Reuters reported on Tuesday that equity investors, including Sequoia Capital, Binance, Qatar Investment Authority and others, had received the requisite paperwork for the financing commitment from Musk's lawyers. The deal's completion would mark an end to a lawsuit by Twitter, which, along with investors, now expects the deal to be completed on its original terms of $54.20 per share.

  • Facebook and Google grew into tech titans by ignoring Wall Street. Now it could lead to their downfall

    In the thick of a slowdown in ad spending and with a potential recession looming, Wall Street is sending obvious signals that Google and Facebook need to tighten their belts. And it is time for executives to listen.

  • Mobileye stock jumps following its IPO

    Shares of Mobileye are surging in the company's trading debut.&nbsp;

  • Credit Suisse Resets With a Retreat From Wall Street

    Credit Suisse said it would raise $4 billion in fresh capital from a Saudi Arabian bank and other investors to fund a retreat from Wall Street and recover from a near-existential crisis.