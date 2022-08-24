‘The Idol’ trailer teases new footage—where to stream The Weeknd-led series once it airs

Stream 'The Idol,' a series starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp coming soon to HBO Max.

The Weeknd is most known for his chart-topping hits like "Blinding Lights" and "Can't Feel My Face," but the pop star is now adding actor to his resume. A new trailer for The Idol, an upcoming HBO show starring the singer, just released. The drama series was created by Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye alongside Sam Levinson, creator of the Emmy-winning HBO series Euphoria.

The teaser reveals a star-studded cast, which includes Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, BLACKPINK's Jennie Ruby Jane, Dan Levy and many more. The new trailer was first shown at Tesfaye's concert this past weekend at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and it has racked up over one million YouTube views in just a few days. It comes after the first teaser for the series was released last month.

How can you stream The Idol when it arrives?

You can stream The Idol with an HBO Max subscription when it premieres later this year, but no official release date has been announced yet. HBO Max is currently only available in the United States and certain U.S. territories, and can be accessed with an internet connection through Android products, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, some gaming consoles and certain smart TV platforms.

HBO Max is home to HBO films and series, Max Original series and films, TCM content, the Adult Swim Collection, Studio Ghibli films, Cartoon Network’s vast catalogue, the Sesame Workshop collection, Looney Tunes and more. The platform is constantly releasing new content, such as Our Flag Means Death, the new season of Hacks and more.

Following the HBO Max and Discovery Plus merger, Warner Bros. Discovery has announced plans to shut down the HBO Max app in the summer of 2023. The company plans to combine the HBO Max and Discovery+ apps into a new mega-app, although its name is yet to be announced. The Idol will most likely be available to stream on the new app once it launches.

What is The Idol about?

The new trailer says the series will take us to "the gutters of Hollywood," showing the darker side of the glitz and glamour we normally see as outsiders. Tesfaye plays Tedros, a club owner and cult leader who starts dating Jocelyn, a new pop star looking for a big break, played by Depp.

Dubbed "the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood," the series will depict the classic Hollywood tale of sex, drugs and partying. Little else is known about the show so far, but with Tesfaye and Levinson behind it, it's already highly anticipated. Tesfaye made his acting debut in the 2019 film Uncut Gems, but The Idol serves as his first leading role. South Korean singer Jennie Ruby Jane will also make her acting debut on the show.

The cast includes other big names such as Jane Adams, Only Murders in the Building's Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Suzanna Son, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott and musicians Mike Dean and Moses Sumney.

Tesfaye is a known lover of horror and dark films, with his entire After Hours album being horror themed, from the music videos to his live performances. He's carried that theme into his After Hours til Dawn stadium tour, which ends its North American leg in Los Angeles next week. Up next, he's set to debut an After Hours Nightmare installation in this year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios.

How can you sign up for HBO Max?

HBO Max is home to all HBO original movies and series, as well as a library of popular films and shows. You can sign up for HBO Max on its own and access it through HBO’s website, or download the app to supported devices through your TV, digital or mobile provider. A standalone HBO Max subscription starts at $9.99/month for the ad-enabled tier, or you can pay $14.99 for the ad-free tier.

HBO Max is home to HBO content and series such as Succession, Watchmen and Euphoria. The platform hosts movies, series and documentaries from many other sources, from films like Howl’s Moving Castle, The Matrix, Ocean’s 8, Wonder Woman and the Lord of the Rings trilogy to series like Doctor Who, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Steven Universe and many more.

