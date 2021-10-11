U.S. markets open in 7 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,377.00
    -5.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,615.00
    -11.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,778.00
    -30.25 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,225.40
    -3.70 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.80
    +1.45 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.50
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.77
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1577
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.77
    -0.77 (-3.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3645
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.6700
    +0.4550 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,457.54
    +939.91 (+1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,337.16
    +31.56 (+2.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,467.95
    +419.01 (+1.49%)
     

Idorsia announces the results of MODIFY, a Phase 3 study of lucerastat in Fabry disease

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Allschwil, Switzerland – October 11, 2021
Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that MODIFY, the Phase 3 study to investigate the effect of lucerastat, as an oral substrate reduction therapy for the treatment of adult patients with Fabry disease, did not meet the primary endpoint.

Guy Braunstein, MD and Head of Global Clinical Development at Idorsia, commented:
“I’m very proud of everyone involved with MODIFY for delivering a very high-quality study, one of the largest in Fabry disease. Lucerastat was well tolerated and biochemically it did exactly what we were expecting; as previously seen, in this study we saw a substantial and consistent reduction of plasma Gb3, confirming the pharmacological activity of lucerastat. Despite this biological effect, no reduction in neuropathic pain was observed after six months of treatment, using the patient reported outcome tool.”

Guy Braunstein, added:
“In MODIFY, many parameters have been collected and data are still being analyzed. In addition, most patients chose to continue in the open-label extension study and in a few weeks, we will see more results that will inform our decision on the future of lucerastat.”

Jean-Paul Clozel, MD and Chief Executive Officer of Idorsia, commented:
“Taking into account the quality of the study, the volume of data we have collected, and some observations made in the six-month double-blind placebo-controlled treatment period, we need to wait for the results of the interim analysis of the open-label phase before making a decision. I expect to be in a position to share our future direction before the end of year.”

Notes to the editor

About the MODIFY study (NCT03425539)
MODIFY was a multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo‑controlled, parallel-group study to determine the efficacy and safety of lucerastat as an oral monotherapy in adult patients with Fabry disease. MODIFY determined the effect of study treatment on neuropathic pain during 6 months of treatment, measured with Idorsia’s validated Fabry disease pain instrument. 118 patients were randomized in a 2:1 ratio to either lucerastat or placebo. At the end of the double-blind period, 107 patients entered into an ongoing open label extension study (NCT03737214), which is investigating the long-term safety and tolerability of lucerastat oral therapy and to further evaluate its clinical efficacy on renal and cardiac function, in adult patients with Fabry disease over a period of up to a further 48 months.

About Fabry disease
Fabry disease is a rare, genetic, lysosomal storage disorder that results in reduced or absent α-galactosidase A (alpha-GalA) an enzyme that normally breaks down a fatty product known as globotriaosylceramide (Gb3) in the cells of the body. Over time, this results in an accumulation of Gb3 deposits throughout the body, leading to progressive pathophysiology in the nervous system, such as neuropathic pain (pain primarily in the hands and feet), the gastrointestinal system, and the cardiovascular system, as well as in organs, including the kidneys, skin, ears, eyes, and lung. Symptoms of Fabry disease affect a patient’s life expectancy and their quality of life. There is an unmet need for a well-tolerated, disease-modifying, oral treatment that addresses refractory symptoms and can be used regardless of GLA mutation or previous treatment.

Lucerastat in Fabry disease
Lucerastat, a small molecule glucosylceramide synthase inhibitor, is in development as a novel, substrate reduction therapy for Fabry disease. Preclinical studies showed that lucerastat is a soluble, bioavailable inhibitor of glucosylceramide synthase that reduces the accumulation of α-galactosidase A substrates in tissues affected by Fabry disease, including kidneys, liver, and dorsal root ganglia. In clinical pharmacology studies, lucerastat had reproducible pharmacokinetics, characterized by rapid absorption, quick elimination, and no evidence for saturation of absorption or elimination mechanisms. Across Phase 1 studies, lucerastat doses up to 4000 mg were well tolerated and the safety profile was not affected by concomitant treatments.

The safety, tolerability, pharmacodynamics, and pharmacokinetics of oral lucerastat were evaluated in an exploratory study in adult patients with Fabry disease. In this single-center, open-label, randomized study, 10 patients with Fabry disease were randomized to lucerastat for 12 weeks on top of ERT and 4 to ERT only. A rapid decrease in plasma Gb3, a marker of Fabry disease, and its precursors was observed, demonstrating that lucerastat 1000 mg b.i.d. inhibits glucosylceramide synthase and provides alpha-GalA substrate reduction with a fast onset in adult patients with Fabry disease receiving ERT.

About Idorsia
Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more – We have more ideas, we see more opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland – a European biotech-hub – Idorsia is specialized in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from bench to bedside, state-of-the-art facilities, and a strong balance sheet – the ideal constellation to translate R&D efforts into business success.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017 and has over 1000 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our ambitious targets.

For further information, please contact
Andrew C. Weiss
Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil
+41 58 844 10 10
investor.relations@idorsia.com
media.relations@idorsia.com
www.idorsia.com

The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or "anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Vaxart May Be a COVID Vaccine Game Changer -- but Is It Too Late?

    Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) soared to stardom when its shares advanced 1,500% last year. The biotech company is developing a coronavirus-vaccine candidate in pill form. With 56% of Americans fully vaccinated, though, your question now may: Will Vaxart be too late to carve out market share?

  • Better Bet on COVID Pills: Merck or Pfizer?

    Until now, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has reigned in the coronavirus space. The big pharma company is the leading seller of coronavirus vaccines and expects its vaccine to generate more than $33 billion in revenue this year. At the same time, Pfizer is testing a coronavirus treatment candidate -- a pill -- in phase 3 trials.

  • Regeneron Could Have a Big Catalyst Coming in 2022

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) and Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) announced last month that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted their jointly developed cancer drug, Libtayo, for priority review as a treatment for patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer whose disease continued to worsen during or after chemotherapy treatment. The agency is planning to deliver its decision on Libtayo's fourth cancer indication by Jan. 30.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    For those focused on the long game, the recent poor stock performances of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Veeva Systems may present buying opportunities.

  • Walmart Is Pulling This One Food From All of Its Stores Immediately, FDA Says

    About 42 percent of Americans visit Walmart in person or online at least once a week, many of whom are buying groceries, the retailer reports. And if you're one of them, and you've already done your shopping at Walmart this week, there's a new recall announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that you need to know about. One food product that was distributed nationally to Walmart stores and sold via its website is being recalled because of its levels of arsenic. To find out if you

  • GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

    Roger Marshall won't let people forget he's a doctor, putting “Doc” in the letterhead of his U.S. Senate office's news releases. Marshall's positions are pushing the first-term senator and obstetrician closer to the medical fringe. Critics say the lawmakers' statements are dangerous and unethical, and that Marshall's medical degree confers a perception of expertise that carries weight with constituents and other members of Congress.

  • These 6 Foods Are the Reason You Can't Sleep, According to a Nutritionist

    Can you guess what they are?

  • Salmonella outbreak, mislabeled food and unsafe levels of lead prompt food recalls

    Shoppers should be on the lookout for some recalled products from Northeast Seafood Products, Simple Mills and Crider Foods.

  • Virus Expert Just Issued This Grim Warning

    With 100,000 COVID cases per day in America, the coronavirus pandemic isn't ending, even though cases may be ebbing. With more than half the country still unvaccinated, there is no end in sight. With this in mind, infectious disease expert Dr. Jeannie Marrazzo, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at UAB Medicine, appeared on Grey TV's Full Court Press with Greta Van Sustern to issue a warning. Read on for five essential slides—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't

  • When Child Care Costs More Than the Mortgage

    GREENSBORO, N.C. — To understand the problems Democrats hope to solve with their supersized plan to make child care better and more affordable, consider the small Southern city of Greensboro, North Carolina, where many parents spend more for care than they do for mortgages, yet teachers get paid like fast-food workers and centers cannot hire enough staff. With its white pillars and soaring steeple, the Friendly Avenue Baptist Church evokes an illusory past when fathers left for work, mothers sta

  • This Coffee Drinking Habit May Help Your Heart, New Study Says

    Multiple studies show that coffee offers benefits to the heart, though research also shows that coffee prepared in certain ways can offer the greatest effects. A new study has identified one particular type of coffee for its potential to ward off cardiovascular disease. Here's what an international team of researchers discovered.For a study published this month in the journal Clinical Nutrition ESPEN (published by the Clinical Society of European Nutrition and Metabolism), researchers from Greec

  • Adele’s workout routine criticised as ‘way too much’ by medical experts

    ‘Working out, I would just feel better,’ says singer

  • CBS News poll: Will parents get their younger kids vaccinated?

    As Americans look toward winter, many would prefer traveling and going out where vaccination requirements are in place.

  • Signs You're Getting One of the "Most Painful" Cancers

    Pancreatic cancer is one of the most feared forms of cancer—not only is it one of the deadliest, but it's also one of the most painful. "Pancreatic cancer remains one of the most painful malignancies," wrote the authors of a study in the World Journal of Gastrointestinal Oncology. That's because, lacking a routine screening test, pancreatic cancer is usually diagnosed after it's advanced, having spread to the abdomen or bones, or pressing against other organs or the spine. The best hope is early

  • 5 Ways to Prevent Alzheimer's, Says Dr. Sanjay Gupta

    For Dr. Sanjay Gupta, the neurosurgeon and CNN chief medical correspondent, the fight against Alzheimer's disease is personal. His grandfather developed the brain disorder when Gupta was a teenager. Unfortunately, it's an experience that will touch more and more families in the future. The World Health Organization estimates that cases of dementia (of which Alzheimer's is the most common type) will triple by the year 2050, as the population ages. Today, a focus for many health experts is how to

  • Is there really such a thing as 'mommy brain'?

    My dad was planning a trip to Cannon Beach, a small coastal town in Oregon that I love. Yet when I sat down to email him some recommendations, I drew a blank. I couldn't remember the name of the state park we visited or the breakfast spot we adored. Even the name of the hotel we stayed at eluded me. Since giving birth to my year-old daughter, I've had countless moments like this. I have trouble recalling words, forget to respond to text messages, and even missed an appointment. What I'm experien

  • 7 Signs You've Got a "Deadly" Blood Clot Inside You

    Blood clots can seem like silent killers—you may not know you have one until it's too late. What are they anyway? Well, you know how if you scrape your leg, the blood seems out a bit but then eventually stops. That's clotting. When clots don't fall apart, they can be dangerous, clogging the blood vessels in any part of your body. Read on to hear about the 7 symptoms of a blood clot—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID. 1 Y

  • First Signs You Have a Delta Infection, Say Experts

    Although the world is slowly showing signs of what life was like before COVID-19, the pandemic isn't over. The U.S. death toll recently reached 700,00 according to AP News, and the rapid spread of the Delta variant is still worrisome for many medical experts. The CDC states the Delta variant is "highly contagious, more than 2x as contagious as previous variants," so how do you know if you have it? Read the 6 tips below to find out what the Delta variant is and what the symptoms are from speciali

  • WSJ Opinion: The FDA Shouldn't Wait to Save Lives Now

    Paul Gigot interviews Dr. Marty Makary. Photo: Associated Press

  • These Nestlé Products Have Just Been Recalled, FDA Says

    Whether you're a lover of Kirkland Signature products at Costco, a devotee of Aldi's many private labels, or a fan of classic American brands like Campbell's or Kraft, there's a good change you like to stick with names you know when it comes to grocery shopping. But recently, one well-known brand, the one and only Nestlé, issued a recall over four of its products, which could put consumers at risk. Read on to learn more about the new recall and what you should do if you have any of the affected