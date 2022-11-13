Idorsia congratulates its Chief Scientific Officer Martine Clozel who has been honored by Initiative Switzerland with the Annual Prix Suisse Award

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Martine Clozel was selected for the Prix Suisse award for her contribution to research, science, and medicine and was presented with the Prix Suisse by the National Council President Irène Kälin

The Prix Suisse is an annual award presented by the non-profit organization Initiative Switzerland to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to Switzerland

Allschwil, Switzerland – November 13, 2022

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that Chief Scientific Officer Martine Clozel was honored by the organization Initiative Switzerland with the annual Prix Suisse Award at an award ceremony in the Kursaal Bern on Saturday, 12 November. The Prix Suisse is a national award and represents the highest distinction for outstanding achievements in Switzerland and was presented to Martine by Irène Kälin, The President of the National Council of Switzerland.

In her introduction, Irène Kälin commented:

“Martine Clozel would have deserved an award for every single facet of her diverse work. The sum of all her work is greater than what she has achieved as a doctor, entrepreneur, and researcher in the respective fields. An incredibly impressive woman."

Martine Clozel is a Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at Idorsia. Previously, she had co-founded Actelion alongside Jean-Paul Clozel, Walter Fischli, and Thomas Widmann. Martine has published more than 150 peer-reviewed articles, authored more than 40 patent applications, and co-authored several books in the areas of endothelin and orexin research and their applications. The research from Martine and the teams at Actelion, and then Idorsia, has resulted in several new treatments for patients. After years of research, innovative life changing drugs are now available, in the fields of pulmonary arterial hypertension, multiple sclerosis, the prevention of the cerebral consequences of aneurysmal rupture, and chronic insomnia. In 2008, Martine was awarded "Chevalier dans l'Ordre de la Légion d'Honneur" in France. In 2015, she was awarded the Tomoh-Masaki Prize for her achievements and contributions in the field of endothelin. The École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne EPFL awarded her an honorary doctorate in 2018.

Accepting this award, Martine Clozel said:

"This year’s Prix Suisse is a great honor, and to my mind it is a tribute to science, to research, to all scientists and researchers and their perseverance to discover new mechanisms, new molecules, ultimately develop new medicines that can help those living with diseases. And, as we have found with both Actelion and now Idorsia, Switzerland is a great place for startups and developing businesses, as the country offers excellent conditions that drive innovation, talent, and technology.”

About the Prix Suisse

This award is presented each year to a Swiss personality who has achieved remarkable things for Switzerland both now and in the past through a combination of audacity, creativity, innovation, hard work and perseverance. They will act as role models for present and future generations. Last year’s award recipient, Peter Spuhler, an entrepreneur, investor, and innovator, who, through courage, willingness to take risk, and hard work, grew the Stadler Rail Group into an internationally renowned and innovative business.

Stefan Linder, the Head of Initiative Switzerland, commented:

"Martine Clozel is not only a doctor and scientist, but also a successful company founder whose work around drug discovery has enabled several new medicines to emerge from Switzerland. Her work is changing the lives of hundreds of thousands of patients around the world. Martine Clozel is an inspiration and role model for all people in Switzerland. Accordingly, we are delighted to honor her with this year's Prix Suisse."

About Initiative Switzerland

As a private funding agency, Initiative Switzerland supports innovative ideas and projects in all parts and language regions of Switzerland. In doing so, it specifically promotes competitiveness and prosperity in Switzerland. With its activities and projects, it wants to contribute to Switzerland's ability to sustainably secure its top global position and innovative strength. Initiative Switzerland is financed by F.G. Pfister Holding AG and through the dividends generated by the holding company. The "Prix Suisse", which is awarded annually, honors a personality who has made outstanding contributions to Switzerland and distinguishes himself or herself through courage, creativity and innovation.

The "Initiative Switzerland" is headed by Stefan Linder, co-founder, long-standing CEO and delegate of the Swiss Economic Forum.

www.initiative-schweiz.org

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more – We have more ideas, we see more opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland – a European biotech-hub – Idorsia is specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from bench to bedside, state-of-the-art facilities, and a strong balance sheet – the ideal constellation to translate R&D efforts into business success.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017 and has over 1,200 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our ambitious targets.

