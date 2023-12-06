Idorsia Ltd (VTX:IDIA) surges 19%; individual investors who own 41% shares profited along with insiders

Key Insights

Significant control over Idorsia by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 8 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Insiders own 33% of Idorsia

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Idorsia Ltd (VTX:IDIA), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 41% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

While individual investors were the group that benefitted the most from last week’s CHF55m market cap gain, insiders too had a 33% share in those profits.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Idorsia.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Idorsia?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Idorsia does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Idorsia's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Idorsia. With a 20% stake, CEO Jean-Paul Clozel is the largest shareholder. The second and third largest shareholders are UBS Asset Management AG and Martine Clozel, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 7.2%.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 8 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Idorsia

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Idorsia Ltd. It has a market capitalization of just CHF351m, and insiders have CHF114m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 41% stake in Idorsia. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 5.4% of Idorsia stock. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Idorsia better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Idorsia you should be aware of, and 3 of them are significant.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

