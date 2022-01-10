U.S. markets open in 7 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,672.50
    +4.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,096.00
    -11.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,635.75
    +54.75 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,178.30
    +2.40 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.90
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.50
    -5.90 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    -0.16 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1337
    -0.0028 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.76
    -0.85 (-4.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3575
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8000
    +0.2500 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,025.74
    +128.90 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    998.97
    -43.91 (-4.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.28
    +34.91 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Idorsia presents at the 40th J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Ready for first product launches – QUVIVIQ (daridorexant) approved by the US FDA

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Idorsia presents at the 40th J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Ready for first product launches – QUVIVIQ (daridorexant) approved by the US FDA

  • QUVIVIQ™ (daridorexant) – 25 and 50 mg – approved by the US FDA for the treatment of adults with insomnia after demonstrating an improvement on objective measures of sleep onset and sleep maintenance, as well as an improvement in patient reported total sleep time

Allschwil, Switzerland – January 10, 2022
Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that Jean-Paul Clozel, Chief Executive Officer of Idorsia, will present at the 40th J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 12, 2022 at 10:30 Eastern Time / 16:30 Central European Time. The conference will take place virtually.

Jean-Paul will describe the progress Idorsia is making to deliver on the company’s strategic priorities and how 2022 will be a transformative year for the company. The presentation will cover the launch preparations for the company’s first products, clazosentan in Japan and the newly approved QUVIVIQ (daridorexant) in the US. He will also present opportunities for future growth with important clinical development results expected in the near-term. Follow this link to access the audio stream.

Jean-Paul Clozel MD and Chief Executive Officer of Idorsia commented:
“The first approval of QUVIVIQ is a pivotal moment for both Idorsia as a company and adults in the US who live with insomnia. I’m particularly pleased that the 50 mg dose was approved, as it was the dose giving greatest efficacy and therefore the greatest benefit. I’m very proud of every member of the Idorsia team, who have worked with a great sense of urgency since “Day 1” of Idorsia in 2017, to ensure that we can build the company into the leading biopharmaceutical company we are destined to be. At Idorsia, with QUVIVIQ, we are going to help millions of patients and impact a wide-spread societal problem.”

Highlights to look for in 2022

  • QUVIVIQ (daridorexant) approved by the US FDA for the treatment of adults with insomnia

  • Upcoming publication of daridorexant Phase 3 clinical trials in a peer-reviewed journal

  • Conclusion of the review for clazosentan NDA for the treatment of cerebral vasospasm post aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH) with the Japanese PMDA and subsequent launch, subject to approval

  • Conclusion of the review for QUVIVIQ (daridorexant) for the treatment of insomnia with other health authorities

  • Commercial launch of QUVIVIQ (daridorexant) in the US, following scheduling by the US Drug Enforcement Administration

  • Results of PRECISION, the Phase 3 registration study with aprocitentan for difficult-to-control hypertension

  • Results of the proof-of-concept study with our selective orexin 1 receptor antagonist in binge eating disorder

  • First European launches of QUVIVIQ (daridorexant), subject to approval

  • Initiation of the Phase 3 study with cenerimod for the treatment of SLE

  • Conclusion of REACT the Phase 3 registration study with clazosentan

Jean-Paul commented on the outlook for 2022:
“This is the start of a transformative year for Idorsia where we expect to launch two products in the two largest pharmaceutical markets at the same time. This will transform Idorsia into a fully-fledged biopharmaceutical company and put sustainable profitability within reach. All eyes will be on the US launch of QUVIVIQ to see how Idorsia intends to disrupt the treatment paradigm in insomnia. I have absolute confidence in the launch preparation, we have a fantastic product, a world-class team – hand-picked and focused on delivering success – and an ambitious launch plan which focusses on the consumer, communicating the importance of a good night sleep – and better days.”

Jean-Paul concluded:
“We will achieve all this whilst continuing to expand our product portfolio, which will be key for our future growth trajectory.”

Notes to the editor

About Idorsia
Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more – We have more ideas, we see more opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland – a European biotech-hub – Idorsia is specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from bench to bedside, state-of-the-art facilities, and a strong balance sheet – the ideal constellation to translate R&D efforts into business success.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017 and has over 1’000 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our ambitious targets.

For further information, please contact
Andrew C. Weiss
Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil
+41 58 844 10 10
investor.relations@idorsia.com
media.relations@idorsia.com
www.idorsia.com

The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or "anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • 3 beaten-down Warren Buffett stocks poised to pop in 2022, if you're looking for bargains amid all-time highs

    Scared of sky-high stock prices? These dirt-cheap stocks are good bets for 2022.

  • Bitcoin: Top 10 'buy the dip' investors

    From Elon Musk to Jack Dorsey, and Ark Investment's Cathie Wood, here's how world's top crypto believers gathered more bitcoin when it was falling.

  • ‘Bond King’ Jeffery Gundlach predicts the dollar will dive — which means these 3 assets could shine

    The billionaire investor expects the U.S. dollar to "slip pretty mightily."

  • My 3 Top Biopharma Stock Picks for 2022

    Thanks to the dual headwinds of sky-high inflation and the threat of rising interest rates, biopharmaceutical stocks appear poised for a turbulent 2022. Underscoring this point, investors have been dumping risky clinical and early commercial-stage biopharma stocks over the past several weeks in response to these closely intertwined macro variables. This year thus seems destined to be a bona fide "stock-picker's market" for biopharma investors.

  • New Agreement Heightens Optimism Surrounding Amazon

    Analyst likens online retailer to a 'coiled spring'

  • 5 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    While many companies are scrambling to carve out their part of the metaverse, Nvidia is already marketing a successful product. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) should enjoy tremendous demand over the long term as well as the metaverse is built. Few companies can compete at the same level as Nvidia in powering virtual reality apps.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Down 37% to 60% to Buy for 2022

    These solid companies are getting unfairly punished by the market. Savvy investors should take note.

  • 10 Best AI Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best AI stocks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best AI Stocks for 2022. Artificial intelligence is the backbone of a myriad of innovations in today’s world such as self-driving cars, high-tech computing, enterprise solutions, and robotics […]

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Consumer price index, bank earnings: What to know this week

    Inflation data will be in focus this week, with investors set to receive the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) as the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy moves remain in focus. Quarterly earnings season also ramps up as some of the big banks report results.

  • Tesla EV-Battery Partner Saw Insiders Buy Up Stock

    Piedmont Lithium stock ended 2021 off its highs but with a gain of 98%. Two insiders bought up shares as the year was coming to a close.

  • My 3 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    The market can seem like a popularity contest, and small and mid-cap growth stocks are not cool right now. Buy now, pay later (BNPL) took 2021 by storm, growing roughly fourfold to $100 billion this past year.

  • Latest Covid Wave Likely Peaking on East Coast, Gottlieb Says

    Dr. Scott Gottlieb said while East Coast cases are peaking, other parts of the country where the Omicron variant isn't as prevalent yet probably have a couple more weeks of the current surge.

  • Here's Why Lucid and Ford Could Be 2022's Top EV Growth Stocks

    This fast-growing player and well-rounded value stock deserve pole-position in a long-term EV portfolio.

  • 3 Top Software Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Whether at home, work, or play, software is likely to play a vital role in our activities. Due to annual recurring revenues (ARR), profitability, and high product demand, software companies make terrific investments. It is tough to talk about software stocks without mentioning the world's largest software company, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • 3 No-Brainer Big Pharma Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Here's why they chose AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Prosper Junior Bakiny (AbbVie): The bears have been predicting AbbVie's doom since the company lost patent protection for its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug, Humira, back in 2018. While Humira's sales have been dropping like a rock in international markets, the drug continues to make headway in the U.S. During the third quarter, Humira's domestic sales grew by 10.1% year over year to $4.6 billion.

  • Crypto Diehards Are About to Find Out If It Really Was a Bubble

    (Bloomberg) -- To cryptocurrency true believers, Bitcoin is the ultimate store of value, the most solid hedge against the rampant inflation manufactured by reckless central banks and their money-printing. To skeptics, the crypto world as a whole is a mirage whose massive run-up past $2 trillion was simply the speculative byproduct of the extraordinary amount of easy cash that’s been sloshing around in the global economy — in effect, a big bubble.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Del

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch – Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Shiba Inu in Focus

    Coca-Cola and other dividend payers roared out of the gates, marking a widespread rotation into equities that can withstand high inflation.

  • 3 Top Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy in January

    Higher oil and gas prices fueled some big-time gains across the sector last year. The improving market conditions have also bolstered the industry's financial picture, giving many energy companies the flexibility to pay higher dividends. Three energy dividend stocks that stand out as attractive buys this month are ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A). Higher oil prices have been a boon for ConocoPhillips.

  • 1 Big Question Facing Moderna in 2022

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has gone from a relatively unknown stock a few years ago to a business that's worth more than $85 billion thanks to its COVID-19 vaccine. Over the trailing 12 months, Moderna has generated $11.4 billion in free cash flow. Deciding what to do with all that cash will be crucial in determining what Moderna's future may look like after COVID-19.