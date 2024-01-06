IDOX's (LON:IDOX) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in IDOX's (LON:IDOX) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for IDOX, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.093 = UK£9.3m ÷ (UK£145m - UK£45m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

Therefore, IDOX has an ROCE of 9.3%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 9.3%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for IDOX compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for IDOX.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're delighted to see that IDOX is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 9.3% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, IDOX is employing 61% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 31%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. This tells us that IDOX has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

Our Take On IDOX's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that IDOX has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

