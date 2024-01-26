IDP Education Limited's (ASX:IEL) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 9.6% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard IDP Education (ASX:IEL). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on IDP Education's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for IDP Education is:

29% = AU$149m ÷ AU$517m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.29 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

IDP Education's Earnings Growth And 29% ROE

First thing first, we like that IDP Education has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 4.9% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. This probably laid the groundwork for IDP Education's moderate 18% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared IDP Education's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 18% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for IEL? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is IDP Education Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

IDP Education has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 63%, meaning that it is left with only 37% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Moreover, IDP Education is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of seven years of paying a dividend. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 75%. Regardless, the future ROE for IDP Education is predicted to rise to 37% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that IDP Education's performance has been quite good. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

