U.S. markets close in 3 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,380.82
    -5.72 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,910.49
    +19.14 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,628.02
    -124.00 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,039.27
    -19.60 (-0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.19
    -0.41 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.80
    +11.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1051
    -0.0071 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8560
    -0.0090 (-0.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3332
    -0.0072 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5600
    +0.0400 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,452.79
    -1,397.11 (-3.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    952.50
    -24.18 (-2.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.85
    -190.71 (-2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims fall to 2-month low

Initial jobless claims fall for second week in a row, 215,000 Americans filed last week

IDTechEx Asks If Recycling Can Alleviate Li-Ion Metal Supply Concerns

·3 min read

BOSTON, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two major drivers of the Li-ion battery recycling market include the increasing demand for battery metals and the motivation to reduce the reliance on unsustainable and unethical mining practices. Recycling batteries alleviates both factors – but to what extent?

Forecast recovery of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese from the recycling of end-of-life Li-ion batteries and manufacturing scrap. Source: IDTechEx - &#x00201c;Li-ion Battery Recycling Market 2022-2042&#x00201d;
Forecast recovery of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese from the recycling of end-of-life Li-ion batteries and manufacturing scrap. Source: IDTechEx - “Li-ion Battery Recycling Market 2022-2042”

Human rights abuses such as child labor exploitation and hazardous working conditions have been reported in cobalt mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where over 70% of the world's cobalt mining occurs. Reducing the reliance on these mines for battery metals could help minimize cobalt supplied from unethical sources. While IDTechEx forecast that <8% of cobalt demand, and <6% of lithium, will be supplied by recycled Li-ion batteries by 2030, a higher percentage could be available. This is especially true for cobalt given its use in consumer electronics, where growth in demand is expected to be much slower than in EVs, and the reduction of cobalt intensity in electric vehicle batteries. In theory, approximately 15% of cobalt demand could be met from recycled material by 2030. In reality, as outlined in IDTechEx's forecasts, this is unlikely to happen due to the difficulty in collecting and diverting the high cobalt batteries from consumer electronics. Ultimately, all supply chain stakeholders need to take responsibility for the ethical impacts of their products.

Nevertheless, the inherent value in consumer electronics batteries suggests more comprehensive collection and distribution to the relevant recycling facilities needs to be considered. This argument can be furthered when considering the increasing possibility of material supply bottlenecks. IDTechEx estimates that cobalt shortages could arise from the mid-late 2020s, with bottlenecks also expected to arise for lithium, and possibly other materials as well. As a result, Li-ion recycling takes on added importance. While it will not be able to meet forecast material demand in the near future, it could play a role in minimizing material shortages and bottlenecks, which would disrupt the transition to electric vehicles, the deployment of stationary energy storage, and depress the market for Li-ion batteries.

End-of-life batteries from electric vehicles (including cars, trucks, 2-wheelers, and buses), consumer electronics, stationary storage, as well as battery manufacturing scrap, were examined to gain a clear view of the potential metal recovery recycling is expected to provide. IDTechEx forecast that a combined total of over 180,000 tonnes of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese could be recovered by 2030 through Li-ion recycling, a value which is forecast to grow by approximately 10x by 2042. Recycling will not be a silver bullet and fix all the challenges faced by the Li-ion industry but it can help the shift toward a circular economy and will play an important role in minimizing material shortages and the negative impacts of Li-ion battery production. For more information on the state of the Li-ion recycling market, please see the IDTechEx report "Li-ion Battery Recycling Market 2022-2042".

About IDTechEx

IDTechEx guides your strategic business decisions through its Research, Subscription and Consultancy products, helping you profit from emerging technologies. For more information, contact research@IDTechEx.com or visit www.IDTechEx.com.

Images download:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/lg7rwux0g98dtfr/AAApJnMR-iXUJzw9J9jn6gRFa?dl=0

Media Contact:

Natalie Moreton
Digital Marketing Manager
press@IDTechEx.com
+44(0)1223 812300

Social Media Links:

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/IDTechEx
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/idtechex/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IDTechExResearch

IDTechEx Logo
IDTechEx Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idtechex-asks-if-recycling-can-alleviate-li-ion-metal-supply-concerns-301495251.html

SOURCE IDTechEx

Recommended Stories

  • Exxon Planning Hydrogen Plant And CCS Facility At Baytown

    ExxonMobil is planning a hydrogen production plant and one of the world’s largest CCS projects at its petrochemical site at Baytown.

  • Don’t Be Fooled By Wall Street Sentiment, Clean Energy Is A Buy

    As European economies are looking to reduce dependence on Russian gas, clean energy companies are eyeing a unique opportunity

  • Plug Power doubles workforce in race to add factories, hydrogen plants around the world

    "If you look at what is going on in Ukraine at the moment and you look at the energy security issues and you couple that with people wanting to reduce their [carbon] footprint, I even think this could go faster," says Plug Power chief executive Andy Marsh.

  • How Europe could quickly cut its Russian gas use by a third

    The EU continues to spend hundreds of millions of dollars per day on gas imports from Russia, even as European sanctions kick in and a growing list of Western energy companies cut their ties to Russian oil and gas producers. Gas is Russian president Vladimir Putin’s most important source of financing, and cutting off imports would deal a devastating blow to his war effort. The trouble is, Russia supplies about 45% of Europe’s gas, which remains an indispensable fuel for electricity, building heat, and factories—and there are few good alternatives to replace it.

  • World’s first electric ‘Infinity Train’ recharges its batteries using gravity

    Fortescue CEO says 2.8km-long train will be ‘world’s most efficient battery-electric locomotive’

  • UN agrees to create 'historic' global treaty on plastic trash

    The United Nations on Wednesday agreed to start negotiating a world-first global treaty on plastic pollution in what has been hailed a watershed moment for the planet.

  • Cummins grant seeks clean replacement fuel for heaviest of big rigs

    Engine manufacturer Cummins Inc. is up for a $2 million state grant to demonstrate two zero-emission, fuel cell electric heavy trucks capable of delivering bulk cargo cryogenic gas.

  • Analyst: Chevron's $3.15B renewable fuel co. acquisition shows 'ambition to reach tangible targets'

    Chevron, which has a major presence in Houston, plans to invest more than $10 billion on low-carbon projects by 2028.

  • UN starts working towards a global plan to curb plastic pollution

    After a week of negotiations in Nairobi, the United Nations has agreed to start working on a first-ever global plastic pollution treaty.

  • Chilean Patagonia remains a wild, natural treasure

    More than 30 years after an American billionaire began acquiring land in South America for conservation, the land remains a natural treasure.

  • Environmental groups sue TotalEnergies over climate marketing claims

    A group of environmental organisations has filed a lawsuit in France against the country's largest energy company TotalEnergies, accusing it of misleading consumers about its efforts to fight climate change. The claim, which has been served on TotalEnergies and was to be filed before the Paris Judicial Court, concerns the company's "reinvention" marketing campaign. Claimants say the campaign broke European consumer law by suggesting TotalEnergies can reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 whilst still producing more fossil fuels.

  • UK allows emergency use of bee-harming neonicotinoid pesticide

    The UK government has authorised the emergency use of a type of pesticide almost entirely banned in the EU because of the harm it can cause to bees.

  • Houston solar co. eyes rooftop panel growth after bank investment

    The Houston solar company currently operates in Texas and New Mexico and has plans to expand into Arkansas and Oklahoma in the future.

  • U.S. Navy fuel leak poisons Hawaii drinking water

    Jet fuel in underground tanks near Pearl Harbor has leaked into the water supply of nearly 100,000 people. Officials are now calling for the facility’s closure, fearing another leak could poison more public water. (March 3)

  • Meet the tick that lives for 27 years and can survive 8 years without eating

    They exhibit behaviour that's never been seen before in ticks, the paper says.

  • Why Tesla Stock Sank Today

    Shares of electric car pioneer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had tanked by 2% as of 11 a.m. ET Wednesday. In fact, I'd say it was the absence of news -- and not today, but last night -- that is weighing on Tesla today. In an hour-long address to the nation, last night President Joe Biden covered a range of topics: the conflict in Ukraine, measures to combat rising inflation rates in the U.S., and even the creation of a new federal agency -- ARPA-H, the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health -- to research potential cures for cancer.

  • Plastic pollution is a global problem – here's how to design an effective treaty to curb it

    Plastic trash floating on the Buriganga river in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Jan. 21, 2020 Munir Uz Zaman/AFP via Getty ImagesPlastic pollution is accumulating worldwide, on land and in the oceans. According to one widely cited estimate, by 2025, 100 million to 250 million metric tons of plastic waste could enter the ocean each year. Another study commissioned by the World Economic Forum projects that without changes to current practices, there may be more plastic by weight than fish in the ocean by 2050

  • Looking to shop sustainably? For Days sells stylish, 100%-recyclable clothes

    Tons of celebs are fans of the brand.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Rose Today

    Investors in Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are having a good week so far. Optimism in the hydrogen fuel cell stock soared ahead of earnings, fueled by rising oil prices that turned the market's focus to alternative fuel technologies like hydrogen and fuel cells. Plug Power stock extended its gains this morning and rose 2.7% as of 11:10 a.m. ET as the market reacted positively to the company's fourth-quarter numbers and outlook for 2022, released on March 1 after market close.

  • Canadian forest after winter storm is pleasing to the eye and soul

    Fresh snow hanging from the trees creates a winter wonderland that is as pleasing to the soul as it is to the eye. This Canadian forest is located in a remote area of Ontario. A few skiers, hikers, and snowmobilers know the beauty of this woodland paradise. And Raven, the Great Dane also knows that this is one of the most magical places around. She romps completely free on these quiet trails all through the year, and few other things make her so happy. Kristy has put on her cross country skis so she can take to the trails and keep up with Raven. This huge dog is like a child at Christmas when she is let loose in the snow. She spends half of the time sniffing the tracks of deer and other creatures. The other half is spent running at full gallop back and forth, showing off her incredible speed. He long strides take her down these packed trails as fast as a horse and she loves every minute. The loops in this forest twist and turn for miles before bringing Raven and her people back to the start. She doesn't miss many days and she logs 6-7km (4 - 4.5 miles) on the average outing. Great Danes love to run and then they love to sleep. Raven often collapses on the couch for hours after her forest exercise. This footage was captured by drone after an unusually heavy snow fell during a storm. The snow clung to the branches, creating a gorgeous effect as the sun shone through the gaps and bounced off the ice crystals. Boughs bent low under the weight and icicles formed as the snow melted and then froze. Winter is often a time when people hide from the elements to keep warm. But getting out in the forest can be truly therapeutic for the soul. Breathing in the fresh air and witnessing beauty like this has a lasting and positive effect. Even in the harshest conditions, there is magic all around us. Enjoy the beauty of nature and the joy of a Great Dane puppy who knows how to truly live in the moment.