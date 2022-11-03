U.S. markets close in 4 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,736.30
    -23.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,033.24
    -114.52 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,443.42
    -81.38 (-0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,785.00
    -4.14 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.68
    -1.32 (-1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,632.00
    -18.00 (-1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    19.43
    -0.16 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9783
    -0.0037 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1300
    +0.0710 (+1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1215
    -0.0177 (-1.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8420
    +0.1400 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,292.84
    -133.04 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.66
    -2.02 (-0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,158.16
    +14.02 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

IDTechEx Discuss Additive Manufacturing: So Much More Than the Printer

·7 min read

BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The core element of additive manufacturing has always been the 3D printer; the industry has been built on a foundation of different printer technologies, each with its own strengths and weaknesses, abilities and limitations, and most compatible applications. In fact, in IDTechEx's latest "3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing 2023-2033: Technology and Market Outlook" report, over thirty different 3D printing technologies were analyzed on technical parameters like build rate, resolution, price, etc., to establish their individual performance amongst other printing technologies. Importantly, the unique characteristics of each technology type help expand the 3D printing industry by making new applications accessible for additive manufacturing.

3D ecosystem. Source: IDTechEx
3D ecosystem. Source: IDTechEx

However, with so much focus being put on 3D printers, it can be easy to lose sight of the many other important sectors that make 3D printing, especially industrial additive manufacturing, possible. It takes an entire ecosystem, including materials, software, post-processing, quality assurance, services, specialized training, and more, for 3D printing to be utilized in high-value industries and applications. It is the maturation of all aspects of AM that is driving its increased adoption by end-users.

In this article, IDTechEx will introduce some important elements of the AM ecosystem and discuss developments in these fields to see how other parts of the 3D printing industry are changing.

Materials

Historically, 3D-printed parts have struggled to compete with conventionally manufactured parts (i.e. machined parts, injection-molded parts, etc.) in part because of their poorer mechanical and materials performance. Therefore, significant effort is being expended by 3D printing companies (including materials suppliers like BASF and Arkema) to address these shortcomings from a materials point-of-view. One of the most popular approaches to improve performance is reinforcements like carbon and glass fibers; a more advanced category of reinforcements is nanocarbon fillers like graphene and carbon nanotubes, which are beginning to be incorporated into commercial 3D printing materials. Another approach is making high-performance but difficult to process materials like high-temperature thermoplastics and foams more printable. Important to recognize is that different printing technologies require different improvements in materials to optimize overall performance. Further discussion on the developments in the 3D printing materials market can be found in IDTechEx's report "3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing 2023-2033: Technology and Market Outlook".

Post-Processing

Post-processing refers to the step(s) taken after 3D printing to finish manufacturing a single part. It is often the last or second-to-last step in the additive manufacturing process (where the final step may be quality assurance). Post-processing for AM includes a collection of techniques; some are specific to AM (i.e. support removal, depowdering), while others are used in other manufacturing processes (i.e. surface finishing, metal annealing treatments). Some post-processing techniques are required after printing, while others are optional but often done to improve certain aspects of the printed part (i.e. mechanical performance, appearance, etc.).

As 3D printing is increasingly used for medium-to-high volume parts, post-processing is becoming increasingly essential to make printed parts suitable for end-use applications. To address this need, several specialized AM post-processing companies, like DyeMansion, AMT, and PostProcess Technologies, are producing post-processing equipment capable of handling higher volumes of parts. Such machines are made to handle high numbers of parts and to be as automated as possible in order to reduce the overall production time for 3D printed parts. The rapid growth of such companies in the past five years, plus their increasing partnerships with established printer manufacturers, makes post-processing an interesting AM-related sector to monitor over the coming decade.

Software

As a digital manufacturing technique, 3D printing incorporates software at every step of the production process. To help expand AM's reach with end-users, the most popular focus of 3D printing software development is to make AM adoption easier for end-users. For example, companies like Xerox are developing software tools to advise end-users on which parts are most suitable for a switch to 3D printing; such software attempts to streamline the adoption process by removing the need for any engineering consulting to identify the best places for AM in an organization. At the design stage, software start-ups like nTopology and ParaMatters are producing tools to make it easier to create complex geometries for 3D printing, whilst others like Ansys produce simulation software to test the 3D printed parts' performance even prior to manufacture.

After printing, inspection, and quality assurance software compare 3D scans of the manufactured part to the original 3D model to identify deviations and defects, a critical step for parts used in highly regulated industries like aerospace and healthcare. Across the entire production process, workflow management software, like those offered by 3YOURMIND, AMFG, and AM-Flow, is needed to monitor the status of any given print project from ordering to final shipments; this becomes particularly essential when handling large volumes of prints, which many 3D printing companies aspire to do.

In other words, streamlined and easy-to-learn software is needed at every step of the 3D printing production process to enable increased adoption of AM. This need is recognized across the industry, particularly by investors; around USD$125M had been invested into software 3D printing-related companies in 2021. Additionally, two of the top 10 biggest fundraising rounds across the AM industry in 2021 were software companies - nTopology ($65M in Series D) and Oqton ($40M in Series A, pre-acquisition by 3D Systems). IDTechEx expects this investment trend to continue into 2022, as 21% of private funding going into AM companies in H1 2022 went into 3D software companies (up from 2021).

Services

Decades of industry following the same business strategy have exposed the inherent difficulties in selling printers to end-users. The most important barrier to entry is that customers need to find the budget for expensive printers and consumables that cost hundreds of thousands of dollars and hundreds of dollars per kilogram, respectively. Where purchasing a 3D printer is uneconomical or a hard sell for customers, service providers serve an important role in providing access to 3D printing without requiring end-users to have the technical know-how or pricey equipment and materials needed to operate AM printers.

Of note here is the increasing number of service providers with their own proprietary printing technology. Rather than selling the printers using their proprietary technology like traditional 3D printer manufacturers, they have chosen a different business strategy where they keep their proprietary printing technology in-house to produce parts for customers. In this way, in-house production companies using their own proprietary technology like 3DEO, Holo, and Bond3D are like vertically integrated OEMs. Through this business model, such companies circumvent many of the classic barriers to adoption that comes with commercializing a new printing technology. The growth coming from service providers like those mentioned is contributing to the expansion of a very important portion of the 3D printing ecosystem, which reduces the barriers to entry for end-users exploring AM.

Market Forecasts for Additive Manufacturing

IDTechEx's new "3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing 2023-2033: Technology and Market Outlook" report carefully segments the market by eighty different forecast lines across seventeen different technology categories, four major material categories, and eight material subcategories. These hardware and material forecasts analyze future installations, hardware unit sales, hardware revenue, materials mass demand, and material revenue. Additionally, IDTechEx provides comprehensive technology benchmarking studies, examination and case studies of critical application areas, detailed discussion of auxiliary AM industry fields, and in-depth market and economic analysis. Finally, IDTechEx carefully dissects the positive and negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent supply chain disruptions on the 3D printing market. See the IDTechEx report for further information on this market including 125 interview-based profiles of market leaders and start-ups, technology comparison studies, business model analysis, and granular 10-year market forecasts.

For more information on this report, including downloadable sample pages, please visit www.IDTechEx.com/3DP. For the full portfolio of 3D Printing research available from IDTechEx please visit www.IDTechEx.com/Research/3D.

About IDTechEx

IDTechEx guides your strategic business decisions through its Research, Subscription and Consultancy products, helping you profit from emerging technologies. For more information, contact research@IDTechEx.com or visit www.IDTechEx.com.

Images download: 
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/k0128yc3agoldjt/AACOHSUQ7bHbreQakrsW6_Bja?dl=0

Media Contact:

Natalie Fifield
Digital Marketing Manager
press@IDTechEx.com 
+44(0)1223 812300

Social Media Links:

Twitter: www.twitter.com/IDTechEx
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/IDTechEx
Facebook: www.facebook.com/IDTechExResearch

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1934528/3D_ecosystem.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/478371/IDTechEx_Logo.jpg

 

 

IDTechEx Logo
IDTechEx Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idtechex-discuss-additive-manufacturing-so-much-more-than-the-printer-301667828.html

SOURCE IDTechEX

Recommended Stories

  • China locks down area around iPhone factory, DuPont cancels Rogers deal, Ohio sues Dollar General

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down top business headlines on China lockdowns, DuPont's merger with Rogers, and an Ohio lawsuit filed against Dollar General.

  • Could This Major Development Be a Game Changer for Altria Stock?

    Maybe the third time will be the charm for Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which is taking the field again in electronic cigarettes after entering into a joint venture with Japan Tobacco (OTC: JAPAF) to co-market new reduced-risk products. After its ownership stake in Juul Labs went up in smoke and its partnership with Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) was blocked by patent violations, this new deal could represent Altria's best shot at becoming a player again in the space. Altria and Japan Tobacco are forming Horizon Innovations, a joint venture 75% owned by the U.S. cigarette maker and 25% owned by its Japanese counterpart, that will oversee U.S. commercialization of any products either company develops.

  • State attorneys general sue to block Albertsons’ $4 billion dividend payout

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia are suing Albertsons in an effort to stop the grocery chain from paying a nearly $4 billion dividend to its shareholders.

  • IBM Launches New Software to Break Down Data Silos and Streamline Planning and Analytics

    IBM (NYSE: IBM) has announced new software designed to help enterprises break down data and analytics silos so they can make data-driven decisions quickly and navigate unpredictable disruptions. IBM Business Analytics Enterprise is a suite of business intelligence planning, budgeting, reporting, forecasting, and dashboard capabilities that provides users with a robust view of data sources across their entire business. Along with IBM Planning Analytics with Watson and IBM Cognos Analytics with Wa

  • New York City’s new salary transparency law reveals what Amazon, JPMorgan, and other companies are paying

    Some job openings have wide ranges that are already angering applicants.

  • Americans are still quitting fast enough to keep the Fed on an aggressive path

    Americans are still quitting at near-record levels, according to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The overall quits rate—the percentage of the employed population that quit within a month—was 2.7% in September, the same as it was two months earlier. The quits rate for the private sector alone slowed down a hair, though, from 3% to 2.9%.

  • Is Elon Musk getting too distracted to run Tesla? Experts weigh in

    Following the close of his deal to acquire Twitter (TWTR), Musk appointed himself the CEO of the company, as well as its lone board member. Adding that his other day jobs as CEO of Tesla, CEO and chief engineer of SpaceX, in addition to his role as founder of companies like The Boring Company, Neuralink, and OpenAI, the question has arisen whether the mercurial and lone wolf Elon Musk has taken more than he can chew.

  • Gas Exporter Sempra Infrastructure to Build New U.S. LNG Plant

    The project is the first phase of Port Arthur LNG, a roughly $10.5 billion export facility in South Texas that will start delivering cargoes around 2027.

  • AmerisourceBergen Is Likely to Correct Lower

    AmerisourceBergen Corp. provides distribution, technology, and innovation for veterinarians, livestock producers and manufacturers, and reported a small EPS and revenue beat Thursday morning. Let's check the charts and indicators.

  • Tesla’s China Shipments Fall as Price Cuts and Covid Create Problems

    The EV company shipped 71,704 vehicles from its Shanghai plant in October. That is up year over year and a record to start a quarter, but down from September.

  • Kellogg Raises Outlook as Third-Quarter Sales Rose 9%

    The company said higher prices and a positive shift in the mix of products it sold helped its North America cereal business rebound from flagging sales earlier this year.

  • IPhone Supply Chain Takes Hit From Xi’s Covid-Zero Enforcers

    (Bloomberg) -- With little warning, China locked down the world’s largest iPhone factory on Wednesday, declaring the zone around the Zhengzhou Foxconn Technology Group complex off-limits to combat a local Covid-19 outbreak. It’s the last thing Apple Inc. needed.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Ja

  • 1 Remarkable Growth Stock Down 80% to Buy Hand Over Fist in November

    Retail sales soared last year, notching double-digit gains in every month. Decades-high inflation forced consumers to cut back on discretionary purchases, leading to a dramatic deceleration in retail sales. Many investors lost faith in the Canadian e-commerce company as revenue growth slowed and profits evaporated.

  • Russia turns to Japan for used car imports as domestic production slumps

    With Russia's domestic car industry smarting from the impact of Western sanctions, sales of used cars are leading a relative resurgence, with Japan accounting for more than three quarters of those imported, according to data shared with Reuters. Sales of new cars produced in Russia have slumped since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in late February, with sanctions limiting access to parts and several foreign producers suspending operations in the country. Their withdrawal, along with the stronger rouble has pushed up demand for used cars from Asia, with logistical challenges partially to blame for prices being about 10% higher in September than the start of the year, the central bank said late last month.

  • Three attorneys general file lawsuit seeking to block Albertsons' $4 billion payout

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The attorneys general of Washington D.C., California and Illinois filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in a federal court seeking to block grocer Albertsons' $4 billion dividend payout to shareholders before the closing of its proposed merger with rival Kroger Co. The lawsuit was filed under seal in the U.S. district court for the District of Columbia, he said.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond's technology chief resigns after possible data breach

    Last week, Bed Bath said a third party had improperly accessed its data through a phishing scam by gaining access to the hard drive and certain shared drives of one of its employees. It's still reviewing if the drives had any sensitive or personally identifiable information. Masood's resignation, effective Dec. 2, was not the result of any disagreement with Bed Bath & Beyond on any matter related to the company's operations, practices or financial statements, the company said in a regulatory filing.

  • Advertisers begin to grill Elon Musk over Twitter 'free-for-all'

    Elon Musk promised advertisers he would keep Twitter from turning into a "free-for-all hellscape." This week, advertisers are beginning to demand details on how he plans to uphold the commitment. A media buyer at one major ad agency, who declined to be named for fear of reprisal, said the agency would meet with Musk this week to ask how the Tesla chief executive plans to clamp down on misinformation on the social media platform.

  • Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Doing What It Can To Lift Shares

    There wouldn't be many who think Lowe's Companies, Inc.'s ( NYSE:LOW ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 14.3x is...

  • Starbucks Q4 earnings preview: Here's what to expect

    Starbucks is expected to report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday after market close

  • China’s Top PC Maker Boosts Profit After Cutting Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Lenovo Group Ltd.’s earnings climbed 6% after China’s top PC maker relied on cost reductions and new businesses to weather an unprecedented slump in global computing demand.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal i