U.S. markets open in 2 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,397.25
    -35.75 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,610.00
    -133.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,967.75
    -227.00 (-1.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,270.50
    -6.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.13
    +0.68 (+0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.00
    -19.00 (-1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.19
    -0.50 (-2.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1685
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.06
    +3.31 (+18.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3605
    -0.0099 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4220
    +0.4440 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,923.20
    -1,816.39 (-4.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,038.96
    -62.56 (-5.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,036.22
    -27.18 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

IDTechEx Reveals Emerging Electric Motor Technologies for the EV Market

·4 min read

BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric motors truly are the driving force behind electric vehicles (EVs). In addition to the batteries and power electronics, the electric motor is a critical component within the drivetrain. IDTechEx expects over 100 million electric motors to be required per year by 2032 to meet the demand for the growing EV market. Despite electric traction motors originally being developed in the 1800s, the market is still evolving today with new designs, improved performance and more considerations around the materials used. These are not just incremental improvements either, with developments such as axial flux motors and various OEMs eliminating rare-earths altogether. The latest report from IDTechEx, "Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles 2022-2032", takes a deep dive into this market, assessing trends, benchmarking, and giving market forecasts through to 2032.

IDTechEx forecast a large increase in demand for automotive axial flux motors
IDTechEx forecast a large increase in demand for automotive axial flux motors

There are several key performance metrics for electric motors. Power and torque density enables improved driving dynamics in a smaller and lighter package, with weight and space being at a premium in EVs. Another critical area is efficiency. Improving efficiency means that less of the precious energy stored in the battery is wasted when accelerating the vehicle, leading to improved range from the same battery capacity. Due to the many different considerations in motor design, the EV market has adopted several different solutions including permanent magnet, induction, and wound-rotor motors. In many cases, a combination of options may be used to give the best overall solution. Each has its own pros and cons in terms of performance but also in terms of materials costs and supply, with permanent magnet motors relying on rare earths with volatile pricing and a geographically constrained supply chain.

Axial Flux, In-wheel, and Other Emerging Options

A key emerging motor technology is that of axial flux. The magnetic flux is parallel to the axis of rotation in an axial flux motor (compared to perpendicular in radial flux machines). Whilst almost the entire EV market is using a form of radial flux motor, axial flux motors present several benefits. These include increased power and torque density and a pancake form factor ideal for integration in various scenarios. Despite the previous lack of adoption, the technology has evolved to the state where we have seen significant interest. Daimler acquired key players YASA to use their motors in the upcoming AMG electric platform and Renault has partnered with WHYLOT to use axial flux motors in their hybrids starting in 2025. The axial flux market in automotive EVs is very small today but IDTechEx expects a huge increase in demand over the next 10 years, with first applications in high-performance vehicles and certain hybrid applications.

IDTechEx forecast a large increase in demand for automotive axial flux motors. Source: IDTechEx – "Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles 2022-2032"

IDTechEx also sees some promising applications for other alternatives to typical EV motors such as in-wheel motors and switched reluctance motors. In-wheel motors can eliminate much of the drivetrain components that would normally take up space within the cabin of the vehicle and provide benefits such as torque vectoring. Lordstown announced the use of Elaphe's in-wheel motor for its electric trucks and other players like Protean are providing in-wheel motors to autonomous shuttles.

Switched reluctance motors are by no means a new technology, but are making somewhat of a resurgence in certain segments with improvements to their design and control. Advanced Electric Machines (AEM) is providing commercial vehicles and developing a motor with Bentley. Switched reluctance machines are much simpler to manufacture than many others and utilize no rare earths, in fact, some like AEM and RETORQ motors are moving to aluminum windings in order to avoid copper.

The new report from IDTechEx, "Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles 2022-2032", details OEM strategies, trends and emerging technologies within the motor market for EVs. An extensive model database of over 250 EV models sold between 2015-2020 aids in a granular market analysis of motor type, performance, thermal management, and market shares. Technologies and markets are considered for cars, two-wheelers, light commercial vehicles (vans), trucks, and buses along with several use-cases and benchmarking. Emerging technologies are also addressed with market forecasts through to 2032 such as axial flux and in-wheel motors.

About IDTechEx

IDTechEx guides your strategic business decisions through its Research, Subscription and Consultancy products, helping you profit from emerging technologies. For more information, contact research@IDTechEx.com or visit www.IDTechEx.com.

Dropbox link:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/axwez8nvzw07x16/AAAEzuLutG17SUFnvdXerdeFa?dl=0

Media Contact:
Natalie Moreton
Digital Marketing Manager
press@IDTechEx.com
+44(0)1223 812300

Social Media Links:
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/IDTechEx
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/idtechex/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IDTechExResearch

IDTechEx
IDTechEx
Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idtechex-reveals-emerging-electric-motor-technologies-for-the-ev-market-301386482.html

SOURCE IDTechEx

Recommended Stories

  • Ford to build $11.4 billion mega campuses for electric car production

    Ford is driving head on into the future of electric vehicles.

  • Ford, SK to invest $11.4 billion to add electric F-150 plant, three battery factories

    Ford Motor Co and its Korean battery partner SK Innovation will invest $11.4 billion to build an electric F-150 assembly plant and three battery plants in the United States, accelerating the U.S. automaker's push into electric vehicles. Ford said on Monday it now expects to have 40% to 50% of its global vehicle volume to be all-electric by 2030, up from its prior forecast of 40%. The companies intend to create nearly 11,000 jobs by opening assembly and battery plants in Stanton, Tennessee, and two additional battery factories in Glendale, Kentucky, as part of Ford's previously announced plan to spend more than $30 billion through 2030 on electrification, Ford said.

  • These Are The Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Ford Fortifies EV Bet With Four New Factories in Tennessee and Kentucky

    The auto giant plans to spend $7 billion to build two battery factories in Kentucky and a third in western Tennessee—part of a collaboration with SK Innovation—as well as a factory for producing electric trucks.

  • Oil prices are rallying — Goldman Sachs says trade these stocks for big gains

    Oil prices are making a strong move higher, causing Goldman Sachs to come out very bullish on several industry players.

  • Leonardo DiCaprio-Backed Polestar Valued at $20 Billion in SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Polestar, the electric-vehicle maker backed by Volvo Car Group and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check company at a roughly $20 billion enterprise valuation.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe automaker f

  • Volkswagen Is Pulling Ahead With Its Electric Vehicles. That Could Boost the Stock.

    Shares of German car giant Volkswagen tumbled in the past three months over fears that production will be hurt by the global shortage in semiconductors that control the electronic brains of its vehicles, and by supply-chain problems that will delay its parts. This dip could be a good buying opportunity because optimism over VW’s advances in manufacturing electric vehicles could boost sales and trim costs. Its Volkswagen ID.4 GTX—an electric sport-utility vehicle with a €50,000 price tag—is seen as an effective rival to Tesla (TSLA).

  • Rolls-Royce Lands $2.6 Billion U.S. Air Force Engine Contract. The Stock Soars.

    Shares in Rolls-Royce, which sells turbines and engines for passenger jets and military aircraft, increased more than 10% Monday after the U.K.-listed company signed a valuable U.S. military engine deal and agreed to a landmark disposal. The London-based company said it had been selected to provide engines to the U.S. Air Force. The deal, worth up to $2.6 billion, will mean the American-made Rolls-Royce F-130 engine will power the B-52 Stratofortress for the next 30 years.

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy As China's Tesla Plans 3 New EVs In 2022?

    China EV startup Nio more than doubled Q2 sales, and July sales as well. But Nio stock is selling off.

  • Ford Is Building EV Megacampuses to Compete With Tesla’s Gigafactories

    Ford is building giant complexes in Tennessee and Kentucky to build electric- vehicle batteries, assemble EVs, create U.S. jobs, and, of course, compete with Tesla.

  • China’s Electricity Crunch Is World’s Latest Supply-Chain Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s energy crisis is shaping up as the latest shock to global supply chains as factories in the world’s biggest exporter are forced to conserve energy by curbing production.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid

  • Tesla’s Stock Is Gaining Again. 3 Catalysts to Drive It Higher.

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Tesla stock has been dead money for much of 2021—but it’s showing signs of life again. The next month could go a long way in determining the direction of the stock over the next couple of quarters and beyond.

  • Boeing shows off emissions-reducing technology, heeding market demand

    Reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving environmental metrics has become a “requirement of entry” for the aviation market, Mike Sinnett, head of Boeing product development said at an event Monday.

  • Chinese Cities In The Dark After Widespread, "Unexpected" Blackouts

    Residents in three north-east Chinese provinces experienced unannounced power cuts as the electricity shortage which initially hit factories spreads to homes

  • Why the Infrastructure Bill Has These 3 Stocks Soaring Today

    A vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill is scheduled for this Thursday in the House of Representatives.

  • Energy Shortages Are Becoming a Problem. The Winners and Losers.

    Shortages of electricity in China threaten to slow down economic growth there, while Europe has its own problems. Oil prices are rising.

  • Electric car maker Polestar valued at $20bn in Spac deal

    An upmarket electric car company spun off from Volvo and backed by actor Leonardo DiCaprio has been valued at $20bn (£14.6bn) as it becomes the latest challenger carmaker to go public.

  • China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlook

    Widening power shortages in China have halted production at numerous factories including many supplying Apple and Tesla, while some shops in the northeast operated by candlelight and malls shut early as the economic toll of the squeeze mounted. China is in the grip of a power crunch as a shortage of coal supplies, toughening emissions standards and strong demand from manufacturers and industry have pushed coal prices to record highs and triggered widespread curbs on usage. Rationing has been implemented during peak hours in many parts of northeastern China since last week, and residents of cities including Changchun said cuts were occurring sooner and lasting for longer, state media reported.

  • An Acquisition Charged Up to Accelerate More EV Fleets

    ChargePoint, the electric vehicle (EV) charging network has acquired ViriCiti, a provider of electrification solutions for eBus and commercial fleets, the company has announced.

  • China Power Supply Crunch Hits Toyota Operations: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s second-biggest economy is caught in the grips of a widening power crisis that’s threatening to stymie growth and further tangle already snarled global supply chains. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covi