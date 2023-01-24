IDV partners with HORIBA MIRA to become the majority shareholder of its Uncrewed Ground Vehicle division

Iveco Group N.V.

Turin, 24th January 2023. IDV, the brand of Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) specialised in defence and civil protection equipment, announces today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a controlling stake in MIRA UGV, the Uncrewed Ground Vehicle (UGV) division of HORIBA MIRA, a global provider of automotive engineering, research and test services, headquartered in the UK.

The agreement combines IDV’s expertise in manufacturing defence vehicles, its technological know-how and global production capabilities with HORIBA MIRA’s position as a sector-leading company in state-of-the-art Uncrewed Ground Vehicle solutions. Thanks to its system integration proficiencies in the widest range of multi-terrain platforms, IDV will leverage the pioneering experience acquired by HORIBA MIRA in remote control, teleoperated and autonomous vehicle technology.

This operation will further support Iveco Group in reaching its long-term strategic goals. Also, with this move, IDV confirms its continuous focus on technological excellence and innovation to deliver the most advanced automotive and protection solutions that meet the evolving needs of the defence sector.

Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly-specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs approximately 34,000 people around the world and has 28 manufacturing plants and 29 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

