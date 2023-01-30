IDVV Announces Corporate Update Regarding Solar and Crypto Projects

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2022 / International Endeavors Corporation "IEC" (OTC PINK:IDVV) today announced the following company updates.

The Company has been focusing its time on furthering its projects in Latin America including Baja Mexico. Our previously announced project in Baja Mexico is progressing and has led to increased interest in our solar and crypto products. We are currently in negotiations with a deal that will enable us to expand our presence in Latin America.

The demand for our plug and play residential crypto mining technology has been strong in both the USA and Latin America. The current turbulent environment for crypto has actually led to increased interest in our product. We anticipate finalizing testing this quarter and closing sales shortly.

Company Vice President Bill Martin stated "Although our projects initially have taken longer than expected, the company has made progress and is now starting to see the benefits of pursuing operations in the USA, Mexico and Latin America. We believe the company will see tremendous growth and sales in 2023 and look forward to providing further updates shortly."

