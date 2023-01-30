U.S. markets close in 1 hour 10 minutes

IDVV Announces Corporate Update Regarding Solar and Crypto Projects

International Endeavors Corporation
·2 min read
International Endeavors Corporation

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2022 / International Endeavors Corporation "IEC" (OTC PINK:IDVV) today announced the following company updates.

The Company has been focusing its time on furthering its projects in Latin America including Baja Mexico. Our previously announced project in Baja Mexico is progressing and has led to increased interest in our solar and crypto products. We are currently in negotiations with a deal that will enable us to expand our presence in Latin America.

The demand for our plug and play residential crypto mining technology has been strong in both the USA and Latin America. The current turbulent environment for crypto has actually led to increased interest in our product. We anticipate finalizing testing this quarter and closing sales shortly.

Company Vice President Bill Martin stated "Although our projects initially have taken longer than expected, the company has made progress and is now starting to see the benefits of pursuing operations in the USA, Mexico and Latin America. We believe the company will see tremendous growth and sales in 2023 and look forward to providing further updates shortly."

We encourage everyone to follow us.

Twitter

https://twitter.com/IDVVcorp

Website

https://IDVVCORP.COM

About Us

International Endeavors Corporation ("IEC") is an alternative energy company that is centered on the marketing, sales, distribution, and installation of solar technology, battery storage, bi-directional charging and clean energy crypto mining rigs in the US and Latin America. We are focused on providing solutions to improve ROI to on & off grid clients. In addition to our main business, we are engaged in locating, acquiring and partnering with "Eco Friendly" established companies, brands, and technologies in the green energy sector.

The Company currently is reporting its financial information on OTCMarkets.

Our filings can be seen at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/IDVV/disclosure

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. International Endeavors Corporation (IDVV) is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Bill Martin, Vice President
Phone: 1-619-343-3199
Email: billmartinidvv@gmail.com

SOURCE: International Endeavors Corporation, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737292/IDVV-Announces-Corporate-Update-Regarding-Solar-and-Crypto-Projects

