IDW Media To Present at Sidoti Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA and NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 /IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:IDW), an integrated media company, today announced that it will present at the Sidoti August 2021 Microcap Conference.

Karina Fedasz, IDW's Chief Financial Officer, will provide an operational, strategic and financial overview of the company at 10:45 AM to 11:15 AM EDT tomorrow, August 19th.

"Following our recent uplisting and successful capital raise, IDW is ramping up acquisition of original IP, enhancing our development pipeline across our publishing and entertainment divisions, and strengthening relationships with our licensor partners," said Ms. Fedasz. "The red-hot competition among streaming services and other entertainment platforms for fresh, memorable stories and characters plays to IDW's strengths and provides an unprecedented opportunity to accelerate our growth."

The IDW presentation can be accessed live at this link.

Ms. Fedasz will also conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during the two-day conference. Investors who wish to schedule a 1×1 meeting with the Company can contact the Sidoti conference team directly at conference@sidoti.com

About IDW:

IDW is an integrated media company providing compelling stories and characters for global audiences. Our IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment businesses acquire IP for holistic franchise development across comics and graphic novels, television, games, merchandise and other entertainment platforms and leverage established stories from our creative partners.

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
IDW Media Investor Relations
investor.relations@idwmh.com

SOURCE: IDW Media Holdings Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660421/IDW-Media-To-Present-atSidoti-Conference

