IEA Expects Comfortable Oil Markets and Moderate Prices in 2024

(Bloomberg) -- Global oil markets should remain “comfortable” this year as new supplies satisfy demand and keep prices in check, according to the International Energy Agency.

World consumption will increase by 1.2 million to 1.3 million barrels a day in 2024, a “significantly weaker” pace than last year as economic growth slows in China and elsewhere, Executive Director Fatih Birol said. This will be easily matched by swelling production from the Americas, predominantly the US, Canada, Brazil and Guyana.

“This growth is more than enough to meet the global oil demand growth,” Birol told Bloomberg television from Paris. “So in the absence of major geopolitical turmoil or major extreme weather events, we would expect a rather comfortable oil market and moderate oil price evolution throughout 2024.”

