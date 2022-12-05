U.S. markets open in 4 hours 57 minutes

IEA opts for Argus hydrogen service

·2 min read

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Energy Agency (IEA) has chosen leading energy and commodity price reporting agency Argus to inform its work on the fast-growing hydrogen value chain.

Argus Media Logo (PRNewsfoto/Argus Media)
Argus Media Logo (PRNewsfoto/Argus Media)

The IEA produces a number of publications on energy markets, including the influential monthly Oil Market Report and its annual World Energy Outlook, a report of global economic importance. The IEA will use Argus hydrogen data, news and analysis in its Policies and Measures DatabaseHydrogen Projects Database and Global Hydrogen Review, adding to its use of Argus information for the energy, chemicals and freight markets.

Interest in decarbonised hydrogen has grown beyond traditional demand sources such as oil refineries and ammonia producers, as producers of sustainable aviation fuels and renewable diesel emerge. Ammonia and methanol are increasingly viewed as potential marine fuels and solid fuel replacements. The Argus Hydrogen and Future Fuels service was launched in 2021, in response to customer demand for timely and insightful analysis of the energy transition.

Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said: "We are delighted that the IEA has extended its use of Argus data, news and analysis to include hydrogen. The IEA is an extremely important and respected organisation within international energy markets and, in our view, its choice of Argus is a real testament to the quality and reliability of our information."

José Miguel Bermúdez Menéndez, Energy Technology Analyst Hydrogen and Alternative Fuels at the IEA said: "We believe increasing the production and use of low-carbon hydrogen is an important part of the world's movement away from fossil fuels. We are pleased to have found in Argus an excellent provider of useful insight and data".

Argus contact information
LondonSeana Lanigan
+44 20 7780 4200
Email Seana
HoustonMatt Oatway
+1 713 968 0000
Email Matt
SingaporeTomoko Hashimoto
+65 6496 9960
Email Tomoko

About Argus Media

Argus is an independent media organisation with more than 1,200 staff. It is headquartered in London and has 28 offices in the world's principal commodity trading and production centres. Argus produces price assessments and analysis of international energy and other commodity markets and offers bespoke consulting services and industry-leading conferences.

Companies in 140 countries around the world use Argus data to index physical trade and as benchmarks in financial derivative markets as well as for analysis and planning purposes. Argus was founded in 1970 and is a privately held UK-registered company. It is owned by employee shareholders, global growth equity firm General Atlantic and Hg, the specialist software and technology services investor.

Trademark notices

ARGUS, the ARGUS logo, ARGUS MEDIA, ARGUS DIRECT, ARGUS OPEN MARKETS, AOM, FMB, DEWITT, JIM JORDAN & ASSOCIATES, JJ&A, FUNDALYTICS, METAL-PAGES, METALPRICES.COM, INTEGER, Argus publication titles and Argus index names are trademarks of Argus Media Limited.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iea-opts-for-argus-hydrogen-service-301692835.html

SOURCE Argus Media

