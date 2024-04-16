IEA slashes oil demand outlook amid the end of the post-pandemic rebound and expanding EV adoption

Yuheng Zhan
2 min read
0
The silhouette of two oil pumps - stock photo.
The silhouette of two oil pumps - stock photo.Olga Rolenko

  • The IEA downgraded its global oil-demand forecast to 1.2 million barrels a day through the rest of the year.

  • The group cited weak OECD deliveries, the end of the post-COVID rebound, and the adoption of EVs.

  • The agency also forecast a slowdown in oil demand for 2025.

Iran's strikes on Israel over the weekend sparked a fresh wave of fears over oil supply disruptions, but the International Energy Agency foresees a global slump in oil demand amid a host of factors set to weigh on the market through the rest of 2024.

The group slashed its forecast by about 100,000 barrels per day to 1.2 million barrels, attributing it to "exceptionally weak OECD deliveries," "the completion of the post-Covid rebound," and an expanding fleet of electric vehicles, according to a report released on Friday.

With the COVID-19 recovery having run its course, the IEA projects a further slowdown in oil demand expansion to 1.1 million barrels a day in 2025, with most non-OPEC countries driving supply growth thanks to output curbs among OPEC members, while OECD states see their oil consumption decline by 60,000 barrels a day in both 2024 and 2025.

The agency's reduced forecast for demand arrives amid simmering tensions in the Middle East between Israel and Iran, which have stirred up concerns of potential supply snags and a further surge in oil prices.

Toril Bosoni, head of the oil industry and markets division at the IEA, said on CNBC's "Street Signs Europe" that the surging sales of electric vehicles, particularly in China, Europe, and the United States, are putting a dent in global oil demand.

"There has been a lot of talk about sales not increasing as much as maybe was expected, but EV sales and increased fuel efficiencies in the car fleet is lowering gasoline demand, at least in advanced economies and particularly in China," she said.

Meanwhile, following Iran's attacks against Israel over the weekend, Wall Street veteran Ed Yardeni predicted an 11% spike in Brent crude prices to $100 a barrel, evoking memories of the 1970s energy crises and the ensuing economic turmoil.

The IEA's Bosoni said there are numerous pain points she's keeping tabs on in today's oil market, which could potentially lead to "significant outages."

"The continued tanker attacks in the Red Sea is of key concern, but also escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, and then we're seeing tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue, with attacks on Russian refineries," she said.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 0.74% to $85.03 per barrel as of Monday 1:30 pm, while Brent was down 0.74% to $89.78 a barrel.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Bidens Paid 23.7% Effective Federal Rate in Tax-Day Disclosure

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden paid $146,629 in federal income taxes on a combined $619,976 in adjusted gross income in 2023 — meaning the first family paid an effective federal income tax of 23.7% — according to tax filings released by the White House.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Mar

  • Investors are growing increasingly weary of AI

    After years of easy money, the AI industry is facing a reckoning. A new report from Stanford's Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI), which studies AI trends, found that global investment in AI fell for the second year in a row in 2023. Both private investment — that is, investments in startups from VCs — and corporate investment — mergers and acquisitions — in the AI industry were on the downswing in 2023 versus the year prior, according to the report, which cites data from

  • We're 66 With $1.4 Million in IRAs, and $4,100 Monthly From Social Security. What's Our Retirement Budget?

    Say that, as a married couple, you have $1.4 million in your IRAs and, at age 66, expect about $4,100 per month in Social Security. Based on some typical rules of thumb, you might be able to plan on about $108,000 per year of retirement income, but how much you actually need and will be […] The post We're 66 With $1.4 Million in IRAs, and $4,100 Monthly From Social Security. What's Our Retirement Budget? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • China's Purported Chip Agenda: Trouble Brewing for INTC & AMD?

    As Washington tightens restrictions on high-tech exports to China, Beijing has intensified its push for self-sufficiency in critical industries., hampering chip firms like Intel (INTC) and Advanced Micro (AMD).

  • This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 62

    Is it worth it to claim your benefits as soon as possible?

  • Exclusive-Russia and China trade new copper disguised as scrap to skirt taxes, sanctions

    Copper wire rod was shredded in China's remote Xinjiang Uyghur region by an intermediary to make it difficult to distinguish from scrap, the sources said, allowing both exporters and importers to profit from differences in tariffs applied to scrap and new metal, the sources said. Russia's export duty on copper rod was 7% in December, lower than the 10% levy on scrap. Imports of copper rod into China are taxed at 4%, but there is no duty on Russian scrap imports.

  • Apple is no longer the world's largest phone seller

    Apple has lost the top spot as the biggest phone seller after a steep sales drop in China.

  • I'm 67 Years Old, Have $2.5 Million in Cash, $500k in an IRA and Social Security. Should I Retire Now?

    With $2.5 million in cash, $500,000 in an IRA and average Social Security benefits, someone who’s 67 is likely in a pretty good spot for retirement. However, retiring comfortably involves more than financial resources. It also requires balancing income and expenses. With that in mind, it may be necessary to reduce lifestyle costs or invest […] The post I’m 67 Years Old, Have $2.5 Million in Cash, $500k in an IRA and Social Security. Should I Retire Now? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset

  • Layoffs in 2024: A List of Companies Cutting Jobs This Year

    Tesla announced a round of layoffs on Monday, joining Alphabet Amazon and UPS among major companies to cut jobs in recent months. The layoffs this year suggest that companies are cutting in more targeted areas–even as some of the biggest tech companies have continued to grow, adding more jobs than they’ve cut. Amazon in January said it would eliminate hundreds of jobs across its film and television studio and Twitch streaming platform.

  • Shale-Oil ‘Fracklog’ Shows US Oil Production May Be Slowing

    (Bloomberg) -- Shale explorers are drilling wells faster than they’re fracking them, a signal that US oil-production growth is slowing.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets WrapTrump Media’s $5.3 Billion Selloff Deepens as 270% Rally FizzlesApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseOil companies adde