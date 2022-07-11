IEEE Industry Standards and Technology Organization Announces New President

IEEE-ISTO, Inc

PISCATAWAY, N.J., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The IEEE Industry Standards and Technology Organization (ISTO), an International Federation of leading industry groups and consortia dedicated to the advancement of standardized technologies for the benefit of industry, today announces Mr. Adam Newman as the new president effective 11 July 2022, replacing retiring President, Marco W. Migliaro who has held the position since 2003.



Mr. Adam Newman has been Chief Operating Officer of IEEE-ISTO for the past 3 years in conjunction with his role as IEEE SA’s Senior Director of Innovations Development and Operations and was the ISTO Executive Relationship Manager the prior 6 years consistently leading revenue and program growth for ISTO. For the past 9 years Adam has led all standards product and tool development for the IEEE SA, while growing operations for various programs including: IEEE Conformity Assessment Program, IEEE Registry Services, and the IEEE SA Industry Connections Program. He actively managed the growth of distributor partner relations and business development, while overseeing a staff of more than 30 employees and contractors in 3 related corporate entities. In addition, he has led the IEEE SA and ISTO into support of open source for both standards and industry-based projects creating SA Open and leading to the first IEEE Standards incorporating open source software as well as the creation of the Open Source Fund in the IEEE Foundation. Before joining IEEE, Mr. Newman had more than 20 years in standards and related business and systems development with Bell Communications Research, Telcordia Technologies and Iconectiv.

In his new role as ISTO President Adam will oversee the operation and management of the ISTO organization while continuing to grow the Federation of program members. Adam brings his proven experience in product development and management along with his strategic guidance of open source projects, which will help fuel the future success of ISTO.

“We would first like to thank Marco W. Migliaro for his almost 20 years of committed service and management of ISTO. His leadership has helped build an award-winning team that offers our Federation member programs outstanding service that has overseen more than 50 programs over his time as President with an average customer satisfaction rating of 96%! With Adam taking on the role of President, it will be a seamless transition,” said Yatin Trivedi, chairman of the Board of Directors, ISTO. “We all look forward to Adam’s strategic guidance, thought-leadership and new initiatives that will help drive the continued growth of ISTO.”

About ISTO

ISTO is the premier trusted partner of the global technology community for the development, adoption, and certification of industry standards and technology solutions that benefit industry. An international federation of member programs, its mission is to facilitate the life-cycle of industry standards development through a dedicated staff committed to offering vendor neutrality, quality support and member satisfaction. ISTO Programs span the spectrum of today's information and communications technologies. For more information, visit ieee-isto.org .

