IEEE-ISTO Announces Formation of BITA Standards Council (BSC)

New Industry Alliance Standardizes Blockchain Attributes/Formats to Improve Interoperability and Efficiency of Transportation Supply Chain

PISCATAWAY, N.J., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The IEEE Industry Standards and Technology Organization (ISTO), an international federation of leading industry groups and consortia dedicated to the advancement of standardized technologies for the benefit of industry, today announces its newest member program, BITA Standards Council, Inc. (BSC).



Incorporated as a 501(c)(6) in March 2022, BITA Standards Council has the mission to publish, and certify open-source standards to facilitate global commerce, initially with a focus on blockchain-enabled technologies in the transportation and logistics industries.

“By standardizing the data formats of attributes on transportation blockchain platforms, we will improve interoperability within the industry and create efficiencies in the supply chain and track and trace applications,” asserts Dale Chrystie, BSC President and FedEx.

BITA Standards Council activities will include fostering and encouraging the development and market adoption of data format and other blockchain-related standards involved in shipment, location, smart contracts, customs, etc.

BITA Standards Council is backed by leaders in the transportation industry including founding Board members: BNSF, Delta Airlines, Echo Logistic, FedEx, JB Hunt, Kleinschmidt, McLeod Software, P&S Transportation, SalesForce, and UPS.

ISTO President Marco W. Migliaro stated, “We welcome the BITA Standards Council as a new member program of ISTO Federation of Programs, and the ISTO looks forward to helping BSC achieve its goal to foster efficiencies in today’s global commerce arena.”

For more information about the BITA Standards Council and how to get involved and become a member today, visit www.bitastandardscouncil.org.

About BITA Standards Council

BSC is a collaborative effort in the transport industry where all commerce is represented, including carriers, suppliers, shippers, customers, and other stakeholders. At BITA Standards Council, we are cooperating and collaborating to develop the pro-competitive, open source and royalty-free blockchain and web3 Standards for implementation that will maximize the efficiency of the global supply chain for the benefit of all. For more information, please visit www.bitastandardscouncil.org.

About ISTO

A federation of member programs, ISTO is the premier trusted partner of the global technology community for the development, adoption, and certification of industry standards and technology solutions that benefit industry. ISTO provides today’s industry consortia, alliances and trade associations with turnkey legal and best practice operational support provided by an award-winning staff. From legal formation to daily operations to strategic planning, ISTO is a leader in providing quality association management to its members, ensuring the highest levels of member satisfaction. ISTO Programs span the spectrum of today’s electro-technologies. For more information, visit ieee-isto.org .

