IEF AUM Jumps 2.5%: ETF Flows as of Jan. 23

etf.com Staff
·2 min read
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

1,790.42

240,674.98

0.74%

IEF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

702.20

28,211.30

2.49%

XLF

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

595.53

35,412.78

1.68%

SLV

iShares Silver Trust

369.40

10,228.39

3.61%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

294.11

35,892.67

0.82%

VTI

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

269.83

353,129.01

0.08%

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

265.32

477,713.89

0.06%

FBTC

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

222.34

1,262.70

17.61%

BND

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

203.31

104,668.99

0.19%

IBIT

iShares Bitcoin Trust

201.47

1,400.75

14.38%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

-959.26

47,671.61

-2.01%

GBTC

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

-590.42

22,945.49

-2.57%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

-491.22

61,845.33

-0.79%

XLP

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

-378.30

14,989.26

-2.52%

USHY

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

-361.57

11,846.68

-3.05%

SUSA

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

-309.43

3,545.77

-8.73%

TQQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ

-226.57

20,773.13

-1.09%

RSP

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

-224.42

49,139.92

-0.46%

VFH

Vanguard Financials ETF

-207.95

8,866.92

-2.35%

DIA

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

-189.30

32,386.85

-0.58%



ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

1.65

6,705.65

0.02%

Asset Allocation

-16.13

16,307.59

-0.10%

Commodities

406.46

126,153.41

0.32%

Currency

-88.88

30,646.54

-0.29%

International Equity

260.11

1,340,543.68

0.02%

International Fixed Income

159.48

169,720.52

0.09%

Inverse

-525.55

14,601.29

-3.60%

Leveraged

-171.27

82,861.94

-0.21%

U.S. Equity

1,837.71

4,991,911.34

0.04%

U.S. Fixed Income

219.39

1,355,906.89

0.02%

Total:

2,082.98

8,135,358.84

0.03%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


Permalink | © Copyright 2024 etf.com. All rights reserved

