IEF AUM Jumps 2.5%: ETF Flows as of Jan. 23

After Donald Trump's decisive win in the Iowa caucus and two opponents dropping out and endorsing him – Vivek Ramaswamy and Ron Desantis – it’s becoming clear who the Republican nominee will be. All the while, two stocks have seen strong rallies on Trump’s chances to make his return to the White House, and they could continue higher following the New Hampshire primary, where Trump is the hands-down favorite. Let’s take a look at each. Digital World Acquisition Corp. Digital World Acquisition Cor