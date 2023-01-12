U.S. markets close in 1 hour 21 minutes

IEHP encourages residents to follow the wonderful road to wellness

·2 min read

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flu and COVID and RSV, oh my! Staying on the road – yellow-bricked or not – to good health this year doesn't have to be a scary adventure.

Through a new print and digital media campaign, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) encourages residents to take their best shot at health and wellness this season by getting their annual flu vaccine.

The campaign will reach Inland Empire residents through commercials on local television stations, radio spots, community outreach and social media posts, directing them to IEHP's website for vaccine information and details.

"No one wants to be slowed down in 2023," said IEHP Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Takashi Wada. "This campaign is to serve as a reminder that staying healthy and well can be as easy as stopping by a vaccine clinic or checking in with your primary care physician."

The campaign began in winter 2022 and will run through spring 2023. "The flu isn't isolated to a particular time and the flu vaccine can protect you throughout the year. Like the COVID-19 vaccine, it can also significantly reduce symptoms in case you do contract it."

To receive a free flu vaccine, no visit to a wizard or good witch is required! Residents in Riverside County can visit ruhealth.org/flu. Residents in San Bernardino County can visit dhp.sbcounty.gov to find free local clinics. Flu vaccines are always free for IEHP members. To learn more, visit iehp.org.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 26th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.6 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of more than 7,400 providers and nearly 2,800 Team Members. Through dynamic partnerships with Providers and Community Organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iehp-encourages-residents-to-follow-the-wonderful-road-to-wellness-301720721.html

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

