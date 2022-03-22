U.S. markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,509.53
    +48.35 (+1.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,817.92
    +264.93 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,084.22
    +245.76 (+1.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,084.01
    +18.07 (+0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.05
    -0.07 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.10
    -6.40 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.97
    -0.34 (-1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1025
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    +0.0620 (+2.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3255
    +0.0087 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.7740
    +1.3060 (+1.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,576.07
    +1,582.82 (+3.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.81
    +5.25 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.72
    +34.33 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

IEHP Expands Healthcare Services to Entire Inland Empire

·3 min read

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As of January 1, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is now responsible for ensuring access to health care services for more than 11,000 residents in Needles, Big River, Red Mountain, Blythe, Trona and surrounding areas in California.

The expanded coverage, directed through the CalAIM initiative, will transition traditional services to managed care plans like IEHP and provide a new coordinated care service offering supporting all 27,408 miles of the Inland Empire.

Prior to the expansion, residents in these rural areas received health coverage through Medi-Cal's traditional fee-for-service model but did not have access to services like health education programs, telephone advice nurses, and coordinated care support.

IEHP is currently in the process of contracting and credentialing available Providers in these areas to ensure Members are assigned to the Primary Care Providers nearest to their areas.

"Just like the rest of our Membership, these new Members deserve the best care possible and should have access to a solid network of Providers and community supports," said Susie White, IEHP Chief Operating Officer. "We're thrilled some of our trusted Provider partners have made their way into our new service area and opened clinics to welcome our new Members. Teams across our organization continue to work on building a sustainable network for our entire community."

To help new Members become familiar with the health plan and the resources they now have access to, IEHP's Community Health Teams have attended and hosted various events in the community, with the commitment to continue the support efforts moving forward. Earlier this year, IEHP joined community partners Young Visionaries, the Family & Kids Foundation, and Food Forward, to provide food, toys, household items, fresh produce, and vaccine opportunities for more than 300 residents in Trona.

"As an IEHP Member, you can absolutely trust that we will do the right thing for you and your family and get you connected to the care you need," said Jarrod McNaughton, IEHP Chief Executive Officer. "We are so excited to welcome our neighbors in these rural areas and support them in a way that complements and enhances their quality of life for years to come."

About IEHP
With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 25th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.4 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,750 providers and nearly 2,500 Team Members. Through dynamic partnerships with Providers and Community Organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

IEHP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP))
IEHP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP))
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iehp-expands-healthcare-services-to-entire-inland-empire-301508120.html

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Uncomfortable (but Necessary) Conversations to Have with Aging Parents

    Some conversations with your 82-year-old mother-in-law are a blast. She dishes on the latest gossip in her senior living facility (like how Ruthie G. didn’t save a seat for Ruthie B. on the bus to the...

  • Egypt Hikes Interest Rates and Lets Pound Fall to Absorb Shocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsEgypt hiked its benchmark interest rate for the

  • What Is an IRS Tax Transcript and How Do I Request One?

    Learn which situations may require an IRS tax transcript, along with how to request your tax transcript, and how to interpret it when it arrives.

  • General Motors Stuck in Major Downtrend

    The automaker completed a double top breakdown in February when it sliced through the August 2021 low.

  • Costco Has a Lot of Cash. Here's How it May Spend It. (Special Dividend?)

    Costco always plans for a rainy day. While the warehouse club steadily expands and returns capital to shareholders via dividends (and occasional special dividends), it guards and uses its cash balance carefully. Unlike Amazon and Walmart , Costco has not built out a massive two-day, next-day, and same-day delivery infrastructure.

  • CEO optimism dips amid ‘unprecedented times’

    CEO optimism dipped in recent months as economic headwinds — from the invasion of Ukraine to high inflation to lingering supply chain challenges — took their toll on expectations for the rest of 2022.

  • Debt, equity and a legacy: An interview with JLL's Jody Thornton

    From his roots in Fort Worth to his decades of capital markets experience, Jody Thornton, JLL's president, Capital Markets, Americas, discusses the evolution of the space, the state of the market and more.

  • Market Outlook: Economic slowdown on the cards, UK, EU PMIs to watch

    European markets are expected to pare losses after opening lower on Monday, taking their cues from a quiet session in Asia.

  • Global Mining Dominance Has Shifted From China

    CoinDesk Mining Reporter Aoyon Ashraf joins “First Mover” as CoinDesk kicks off Mining Week. Ashraf presents a chart showing that dominant mining regions have shifted globally since China's mining ban took effect last year. Plus, highlights from Ashraf's photo essay showcasing mining operations across the globe.

  • Japan's Coincheck to list on Nasdaq via over $1 billion SPAC merger

    The deal would provide proceeds of $237 million to the combined company from the cash held in the special-purpose acquisition company's (SPAC) trust, assuming there are no redemptions. Tokyo-based Coincheck operates a marketplace for buying and selling cryptocurrencies and an exchange for digital assets such as non-fungible tokens. The company was at the center of a $530 million digital money heist in 2018 that prompted tighter regulatory scrutiny and calls for an improvement in risk management infrastructure of crypto exchanges.

  • Fertilizer prices just hit a record high sparking fears of global starvation and the worst food insecurity level since World War II

    The price of fertilizer is up more than 40% in the last month. This will hit the Middle East especially hard, while war rages in Ukraine. It's a tinderbox.

  • Goldman Sachs green investing unit leads TemperPack Technologies capital raise

    Privately-held thermal insulation manufacturer TemperPack Technologies Inc. said Tuesday it closed a $140 million equity financing transaction led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management's Sustainable Investing unit, with participation from existing investors Arborview Capital, Grosvenor Food & AgTech, SJF Ventures, Harbert Growth Partners, Revolution Growth and Tao Capital Partners. Jeff Possick, managing director at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, led the deal. Based in Richmond, Va. and led by CEO

  • Malaysia industries urge government to rethink minimum wage hike

    Malaysian industries are protesting against a government plan to raise a national minimum wage, warning companies could lose competitive edge as well as suffer higher costs and a hit to their business recovery. The Malaysian Semiconductor Industry Association on Monday said it was deeply concerned with the raising of the monthly minimum wage to 1,500 ringgit ($356.89) from May 1 from the current 1,200 ringgit. President Wong Siew Hai in a statement said the increase was "too much too soon" and companies had insufficient time to adjust wage structures and make productivity improvements to stay competitive.

  • Powell Is Ready to Back Half-Point Hike in May If Necessary

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank is prepared to raise interest rates by a half percentage-point at its next meeting if needed, deploying a more aggressive tone toward curbing inflation than he used just a few days earlier.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash

  • Goldman Sachs Launches First OTC Crypto Trade

    Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs has conducted its first over-the-counter (OTC) crypto-related trade, a cash-settled bitcoin (BTC) non-deliverable option, with digital asset financial company Galaxy Digital. Watch “The Hash” group discuss the significance of this trade in the broader context of institutional crypto and Galaxy's potential as a liaison between traditional institutions and DeFi products.

  • NZD/USD Strengthens Over .6955, Weakens Under .6874

    The direction of the NZD/USD on Monday will be determined by trader reaction to .6906.

  • Fed’s Bostic says goal is to get policy rate up to neutral

    Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said Monday the goal of policy is to get rates to neutral, around 2.4%, as quickly as possible.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Have the markets turned the corner? Maybe not – but maybe so, at least for the short term. Despite rising inflation in the States, and Russia’s continuing war against Ukraine, high prices for oil, and disruptions in the global commodity markets, Wall Street just finished its best week since November of 2020. Between March 14 and March 18, the S&P 500 rose ~6%, while the NASDAQ was up ~9%. Investors were clearly in a buying mood, and the indexes reflected it. However, some Wall Street pros are un

  • LME Nickel Drops by 15% Limit, Narrowing Gap With Shanghai Price

    (Bloomberg) -- Nickel fell by the daily limit for a fourth straight session on the London Metal Exchange as prices continue to nosedive after spiking earlier this month in an unprecedented short squeeze.Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedChina Plane Crash

  • Russia’s Severstal at Risk of Default Over Coupon Non-Payment

    (Bloomberg) -- Bondholders of Russian steel and mining company Severstal PJSC were still awaiting overdue coupon payments on its dollar bond as of Friday evening, raising the possibility of default as the firm’s grace period expires Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Oppos