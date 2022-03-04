IEHP Leads First Cross-County Community Health Assessment

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To support vibrant health in the region, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is leading the Inland Empire's first cross-county and cross-sector Community Health Assessment (CHA) this year. The assessment will shed light on the region's most pressing health and social needs: mental health, homelessness, health equity and more.

To support vibrant health in the region, Inland Empire Health Plan is leading the Inland Empire’s first cross-county and cross-sector Community Health Assessment (CHA) this year. The assessment will shed light on the region’s most pressing health and social needs: mental health, homelessness, health equity and more.

Using a collaborative approach, IEHP is convening network hospitals, county public health departments, academic institutions, and community-based organizations to better coordinate ongoing regional health assessment efforts. The health plan will also provide sponsorship and recourses to ensure the collaborative assessment meets the needs of partners. Historically, CHAs have paved the way for broad-based policy and system changes to promote community health.

"The initiative will better align current Member and community assessments, including those conducted by our public health and hospital partners," said Dr. Priya Batra, IEHP's Senior Medical Director for Family and Community Health. "Working together, we can identify gaps and efforts needed to contribute to and move the region forward on a shared pathway towards vibrant health."

IEHP's collaborative Community Health Assessment is currently underway and is expected to be completed in late 2022.

"As a community-based health plan, it is our duty to connect Members to the care they need, as well as connect our partners to needed resources, all to ensure our Members and communities have the opportunity to improve their health and well-being," said Dr. Takashi Wada. "We look forward to collaborating with stakeholders in our region to identify the most significant priorities for our communities."

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 25th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.5 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,300 providers and nearly 2,500 Team Members. Through dynamic partnerships with Providers and Community Organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

Story continues

IEHP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP))

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iehp-leads-first-cross-county-community-health-assessment-301495938.html

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)