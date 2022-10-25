U.S. markets closed

IEHP Quality Leaders Share the Power Behind Data

·2 min read

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) quality professionals understand how leveraging the right data in the right way makes all the difference in providing quality health care services.

In addition to presenting at Local Health Plans of California (LHPC) Moving the Needle: Advancing Health Equity Seminar in Sacramento Oct. 27, IEHP Chief Quality Officer Dr. Edward Juhn will also be presenting at the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Innovation Summit in Washington, D.C. Oct. 31. (Photo credit: NCQA)
In addition to presenting at Local Health Plans of California (LHPC) Moving the Needle: Advancing Health Equity Seminar in Sacramento Oct. 27, IEHP Chief Quality Officer Dr. Edward Juhn will also be presenting at the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Innovation Summit in Washington, D.C. Oct. 31. (Photo credit: NCQA)

Illustrating the significance of data management with industry peers and professionals, IEHP is sharing their experience mitigating bias in data algorithms and insight on how data can be used to enhance care quality at the Local Health Plans of California (LHPC) Moving the Needle: Advancing Health Equity Seminar in Sacramento Oct. 27 and the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Innovation Summit in Washington, D.C. Oct. 31.

Both events target strategic collaboration and sharing of ideas to accelerate the delivery of quality care and reduce gaps in health care among disadvantaged and vulnerable populations.

In their LHPC presentation, IEHP Chief Quality Officer Dr. Edward Juhn and Vice President of Quality Genia Fick will explain how data can be used to identify health disparities, define health equity issues and lay the groundwork for effective interventions to improve health outcomes.

"We are committed to leveraging new data to help inform health equity," said Fick. "This will ensure we are funding and prioritizing the appropriate resources for those who need it most."

Dr. Juhn will also be joining ideas42 Managing Director Ted Robertson at NCQA's Health Innovation Summit to present their collaborative work in addressing algorithmic bias to advance quality and equity outcomes.

Their presentation will focus on the importance of addressing disparities unintentionally produced by algorithms and how health care organizations can mitigate it in practice.

"It is critical to be better stewards of our data to impactfully serve our community," said Juhn. "Our goal and focus of leveraging data should be to improve health outcomes."

To learn more about IEHP, visit iehp.org.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 26th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.5 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,800 providers and nearly 3,000 team members. Through dynamic partnerships with providers and community organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

IEHP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP))
IEHP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP))
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iehp-quality-leaders-share-the-power-behind-data-301659079.html

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

