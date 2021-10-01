U.S. markets close in 2 minutes

IEI Announces New Office Location in the Detroit, Michigan Market

·2 min read

DETROIT, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructure Engineering of Michigan, LLC (IEI) has announced the opening of their new office location in the Detroit, Michigan market. With this new location, IEI will focus on delivering civil and structural design and construction engineering services for their teaming partners and new clients in Detroit and Michigan. IEI is a DBE/MBE certified firm whose mission is to transform, inspire, and enrich communities by reimagining infrastructure.

The IEI Detroit office will be led by Stanley Smith, a former Commissioner of the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) and Vice President of Parsons Brinckerhoff (now WSP) with over 25 years of experience in public infrastructure. The IEI Detroit office will team with the over 100 engineers and administrative staff in IEI's Chicago, Indianapolis, New York, Trenton, and Peoria offices to deliver innovative and vital infrastructure projects in Michigan.

The firm focuses on design engineering, program management, and construction engineering services for public and private organizations, from conception and planning through implementation. Markets include Airport, Harbor, Highway/Roadway, Traffic, Mass Transit/Railways, Educational Facilities, Site Development, Structural, Water Management and Green Infrastructure.

On September 30th, IEI held their New Office Open House in the atrium of their local office building at New Center One with a welcome address from the State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba. "Our office theme is MISSION MICHIGAN as we look forward to providing value and improving infrastructure in the state," said Michael Sutton, IEI's CEO.

About Infrastructure Engineering, Inc.:

Infrastructure Engineering, Inc. (IEI) is a national, multi-disciplinary consulting firm that focuses on the delivery of design engineering, program management, and construction engineering and inspection services. IEI cultivates various types of engineering projects and has delivered solutions for vital and high-profile projects nationally. The firm's goal is to create sustainable infrastructure necessary to build and connect communities, improve quality of life, and encourage economic development. Visit IEI's website at www.infra-eng.com for more information.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iei-announces-new-office-location-in-the-detroit-michigan-market-301390018.html

SOURCE Infrastructure Engineering of Michigan, LLC

