U.S. markets close in 4 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,700.65
    +7.42 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,580.43
    -9.98 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,948.32
    +80.39 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,685.93
    +6.34 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.87
    +1.13 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.00
    -2.60 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    18.95
    +0.04 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9656
    -0.0032 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7730
    +0.0760 (+2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0812
    -0.0045 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2810
    +0.9610 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,146.61
    +224.34 (+1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.91
    +6.81 (+1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,038.33
    +19.73 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

IFC and other impact investors return to backing Ukraine startups, with new $250M fund aimed at founders under the gun

Ingrid Lunden
·5 min read

Funding sources for tech startups in Ukraine have gone off a cliff this year, with investors (and their LPs) wary of taking on the risk of backing potentially promising ideas and people who have stayed in the country amid the sustained, persistent and increasingly ugly onslaught from Russia. But just as there are glimmers that the tides might be changing in the wider war, an interesting story has developed on the funding front, too.

Horizon Capital, an investment firm based out of Kyiv, is in the process of raising a $250 million fund that it plans to use to back tech startups in the country and neighboring Moldova. Horizon is today announcing its first close of $125 million for the fund, its fourth, with the World Bank's International Finance Corporation (IFC) pitching in $30 million as an anchor investor. Horizon and the IFC, which separately issued an oversubscribed $2 billion bond earlier this month to fund emerging markets investing, have been working together for nearly 15 years, but this is the IFC's first investment into Ukraine since Russia's invasion in February.

Tellingly, others in the fund so far are not private VCs but foundations and state-backed investors who are pursuing this as an impact investing opportunity, aimed at reconstruction and soft diplomacy. They include the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development; Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft, the Swiss Investment Fund for Emerging Markets; the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank; the Western NIS Enterprise Fund; and the Zero Gap Fund, which is a partnership of the Rockefeller Foundation and the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.

The fund is coming at an opportune time to shore up confidence in tech, an industry that had a strong grounding and appeared to be picking up a lot of momentum in Ukraine in the lead-up to the war.

The tech sector's population saw a very immediate shake-down in the wake of Russia's invasion of the country, A number of western tech companies that had operations in the country mobilized quickly to evacuate their teams to safer areas in the western part of Ukraine; or to remove them altogether to other countries. Those that stayed behind did so for a reason and that wasn't to keep working at their old jobs: it was to get involved in the defense and resistance efforts. (Some of those efforts had a very tech focus, as we have previously chronicled.)

Ironically, that played out in a delayed way in terms of business output.

In May, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) glowingly reported that the country's IT industry -- which had for years been working across a range of roles, covering homegrown tech companies and outsourced or satellite groups supporting companies from other markets -- posted $2 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2022, versus $1.44 billion the year before. Then in June, the New York Times reported on "Ukraine's Thriving Tech Sector", describing how the hundreds of thousands of engineers that were still in the country needed only internet and a laptop to continue to work, despite snap evacuations and other productivity disruptions.

But signals for what is coming around the corner have not been strong, with a June survey of Ukrainian businesses by the NBU finding a generally gloomy outlook: a decline in productivity, pressures on workforces, layoffs, inflation, expected declines in investment and more.

The startup ecosystem in Ukraine is, arguably, in an even more precarious state when considering all of the above. By its nature, a startup needs a degree of stability and support to get off the ground. Those that are bootstrapped need customers to survive; those that are building without a view of immediate revenue, as is so often the case in tech, need outside funding. And neither of those revenue sources have been particular strong in Ukraine of late.

Not all private investors have run away: New York-based ff Venture Capital wants to raise a $50 million fund specifically to back Ukrainian founders ($30 million has been raised as of the middle of this month).

Its aim is to try to regain some of the momentum that Ukraine possessed before Russia invaded. ffVC notes that in 2020 accounted for 57%, of total VC activity in the CEE region, which totaled $1 billion. Just one year later, in 2021, ffVC noted that CEE investment rose to $3.6 billion, and Ukraine accounted for $832 million of that, with BlackRock, ICONIQ, Lightspeed, Tiger Global, Insight, and Andreessen Horowitz among those backing Ukrainian founders (admittedly some outside of the country itself and some bootstrapped: the list of companies with Ukraine ties includes the likes of GitLab, Preply, Grammarly, MacPaw, People.AI, Petcube and Readdle).

"Since the beginning of the invasion [investment] has significantly dropped off," it admitted, adding: "Where others see risk, we see opportunity."

And that scenario is also, essentially, a calling card for organizations like the IFC to come into the picture.

It's notable that William Sonneborn, the global director and chair of the IFC's investment committee, spent years previously at KKR, where he would have particular experience of the opportunity of investing in what appears to have promise precisely at what looks like the most inopportune and unpromising moment.

“This investment is a testament to a new generation of visionary entrepreneurs in Ukraine leading high-potential businesses that will help Ukraine’s economy enhance its resilience,” said Makhtar Diop, IFC's MD in a statement. “Together with partners, we aim to inject much-needed capital into Ukraine’s IT sector, bolstering innovation, creating jobs, and encouraging investors to return to the market despite the ongoing war.”

“We thank IFC and all first close investors for taking this bold step alongside our team of dedicated professionals, ensuring that innovative entrepreneurs from Ukraine and Moldova have access to capital to fuel growth, to contribute to the renewal and revitalization of their countries, to create well-paying jobs, pay taxes, be socially responsible, and provide a strong signal to others that the time to invest is now," said Lenna Koszarny, Horizon Capital’s founding partner and CEO, in a statement. "We are confident that this historic fund will be a resounding success, delivering both returns and impact.”

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraines State Border Service on situation on Belarus front: defence forces are doing everything to prevent provocations or invasions

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SUNDAY, 25 SEPTEMBER 2022, 10:23 The State Border Service of Ukraine currently does not observe any provocations on the border with Belarus, but special attention is paid to this area.

  • US allocates almost a half billion dollars to Ukraine law enforcement, criminal justice partners

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday announced the United States will commit $457.5 million to support Ukrainian law enforcement and criminal justice agencies, including funding to investigate Russian atrocities. The new allocation brings the total to more than $645 million since mid-December to support groups like Ukraine’s national police and border guard as Russia’s…

  • Abu Dhabi’s ADQ Backs $200 Million Fund for Tech Startups

    (Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi is setting up a new $200 million fund to invest in early-stage startups as the oil-rich emirate deepens its push into the technology sector. Most Read from BloombergUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanInterpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea SaysFurth

  • Pandemic Favorite Instacart Cuts Jobs, Expenses Ahead Of IPO

    Grocery delivery company Instacart Inc has resorted to job cuts and imposing expense curbs ahead of its Initial Public Offering. The company has fired over 3,000 workers after holding mid-year performance reviews, Reuters reported. It had previously slashed its valuation by 40% to about $24 billion keeping in mind higher interest rates, inflation, and a potential recession. Instacart had filed with the U.S. securities regulator to go public in May 2022. The company had then been thinking to go p

  • Here are the 10 largest banks in Houston in 2022 — plus which ones gained, lost market share

    The top banks operating in the Houston area continued to see local deposits grow in the past year, though some in the top 10 have moved up and down in rankings. See which ones gained or lost market share.

  • Hedge Fund That Shorted The Pound Now Bets Against UK Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Edouard de Langlade, founder of macro hedge fund EDL Capital, says the Bank of England will be forced to act to stabilize the UK’s currency and bond markets, which have cratered in response to the country’s tax cuts and fiscal policies.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only

  • John Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is Different

    (Bloomberg) -- John Paulson became a billionaire after his hedge fund effectively shorted more than $25 billion of mortgage securities at the dawn of the global financial crisis. As he sizes up yet another frothy housing market some 15 years later, the founder of Paulson & Co. says another downturn in US home prices may be in the cards -- but the banking system is in a much better condition to handle it. Paulson sat down with Bloomberg for a wide-ranging interview at the Union League of Philadel

  • Down 85%, Is There Any Hope for This Struggling Vaccine Stock?

    In the early days of the pandemic, if there was one coronavirus vaccine stock investors were betting on, it was Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech stock soared more than 2,700% in 2020 as it developed its vaccine candidate. In the same timeframe, Pfizer shares hardly budged.

  • Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 26th

    RRC, NLY and SRT made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on September 26, 2022.

  • 2 Pot Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    Just about all growth stocks were hammered this year. Since they peaked in the first quarter of 2021, the lack of favorable momentum toward U.S. federal legalization has taken a major toll on their stock prices. But these companies are growing revenue at a healthy rate that could make them top cannabis players by the time U.S. federal legalization happens.

  • 10 Best Defense Stocks to Buy Amid Escalating Geopolitical Tensions

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best defense stocks to buy amid escalating geopolitical tensions. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Defense Stocks to Buy Amid Escalating Geopolitical Tensions. The Global Aerospace and Defense Market According to a report by The Business Research Company, […]

  • 3 Overlooked EV Stocks to Buy Now

    While we can see the automotive industry slowly change gears from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles (EVs), the switchover may be picking up pace. If investors haven't considered EV companies before, now is the time to take a closer look. Ford has been accelerating its EV strategy for some time now, expecting a 600,000 EV production run rate by late 2023 and an annual run rate of more than 2 million EVs by late 2026.

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to read about some more oil stocks, go directly to 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The oil sector has rebounded from the lows of the pandemic this year and prices have […]

  • Brutal Bear Market Knocks 7 Major Stocks Below $3 A Share

    There's nothing like a bear market to remind S&P 500 investors how low stocks can go. And it's a surprisingly low number per share.

  • AMC hires Citigroup as underwriter for preferred shares

    The theater-chain, however, warned potential investors that investments in APE might involve "losing all or a substantial portion of your investment" given the recent fluctuation in prices of the preferred shares and the underlying shares of AMC Entertainment. The company also said Citigroup will receive 2.5% cut per unit sold for the first $250 million gross sales of APE units, and a 1.5% cut per unit sold for the subsequent $250 million gross sales.

  • 10 Stock Picks to Beat the Market Slump

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 stock picks to beat the market slump. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and current market conditions, you can go directly to see the 5 Stock Picks to Beat the Market Slump. According to Forbes, Bank of America analysts have expressed negative opinions […]

  • Are Any of the FAANG Stocks Worth Buying?

    For years, FAANG stocks (a phrase coined by CNBC's Jim Cramer) were among the best-performing large-cap companies. While all five companies in the grouping are solid businesses, some of the stocks have performed much better than others recently, and only one has outperformed the broader market this year.

  • 11 Best Defensive Stocks For An Upcoming Crash

    In this article, we discuss 11 best defensive stocks for an upcoming crash. If you want to read about some more defensive stocks, go directly to 5 Best Defensive Stocks For An Upcoming Crash. The Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates in the United States by three quarters of a percentage point, continuing on an […]

  • Institutions along with individual investors who hold considerable shares inInovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) come under pressure; lose 11% of holdings value

    A look at the shareholders of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INO ) can tell us which group is most powerful. The...

  • As Wells Fargo & Company's (NYSE:WFC)) market cap dropped by US$13b, insiders who sold US$1.0m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

    Insiders at Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC ) sold US$1.0m worth of stock at an average price of US$44.44 a share over...