IFCA MSC Berhad (KLSE:IFCAMSC) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. On that note, looking into IFCA MSC Berhad (KLSE:IFCAMSC), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on IFCA MSC Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.021 = RM2.5m ÷ (RM153m - RM30m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, IFCA MSC Berhad has an ROCE of 2.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 13%.

The Trend Of ROCE

There is reason to be cautious about IFCA MSC Berhad, given the returns are trending downwards. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 4.8% that they were earning five years ago. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect IFCA MSC Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Despite the concerning underlying trends, the stock has actually gained 6.9% over the last five years, so it might be that the investors are expecting the trends to reverse. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

