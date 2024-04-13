IFCA MSC Berhad's (KLSE:IFCAMSC) Stock Is Rallying But Financials Look Ambiguous: Will The Momentum Continue?

IFCA MSC Berhad (KLSE:IFCAMSC) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 17% over the last three months. However, we decided to pay attention to the company's fundamentals which don't appear to give a clear sign about the company's financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on IFCA MSC Berhad's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for IFCA MSC Berhad is:

2.2% = RM2.7m ÷ RM121m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.02 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

IFCA MSC Berhad's Earnings Growth And 2.2% ROE

As you can see, IFCA MSC Berhad's ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 7.6%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. For this reason, IFCA MSC Berhad's five year net income decline of 35% is not surprising given its lower ROE. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

So, as a next step, we compared IFCA MSC Berhad's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 14% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if IFCA MSC Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is IFCA MSC Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

While the company did payout a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a regular dividend. This implies that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about IFCA MSC Berhad's performance. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. You can do your own research on IFCA MSC Berhad and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

