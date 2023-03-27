U.S. markets open in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,008.00
    +6.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,493.00
    +59.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,890.75
    +0.50 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,752.70
    +5.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.94
    +0.68 (+0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,973.00
    -10.80 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.09 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0767
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.53
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2254
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0050
    +0.3040 (+0.23%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,801.76
    +261.94 (+0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    604.04
    -14.35 (-2.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,450.62
    +45.17 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

IFF Advances Softgel Technology for Complex Fill Formulations

PR Newswire
·2 min read

Leading patented SeaGel® technology achieves industry's first encapsulation success with liquid curcumin

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IFF today announced its encapsulation success with high viscosity liquid and semi-liquid nutritional ingredients in softgel dietary supplement applications. This technical breakthrough‒a first in the industry‒allows manufacturers to develop robust, high-quality, plant-based soft-shell capsules that match the performance of traditional animal-based gelatin for complex ingredients, and meets an increasing consumer need for plant-based supplements.

IFF's latest capability to encapsulate NovaSOL® Curcumin and NovaSOL® Curcumin/Boswellia from AQUANOVA AG, a German-based B2B manufacturer of liquid colloidal formulations, demonstrates the company's unwavering commitment in addressing softgel technology challenges for dietary supplements. This is AQUANOVA's first successful encapsulation of their products in a vegan softgel format.

"The importance of SeaGel® cannot be understated when supporting the delivery of ingredients of such high viscosity such as liquid curcumin," said Benjamin Roscoe, application development and innovation manager at IFF. "We are thrilled with this new breakthrough in one of the most technically challenging aspects in plant-based softgels."

Globally, SeaGel® has been used in non-gelatin soft capsules containing a wide range of nutrient ingredients for decades. Its outstanding film strength, elasticity and performance match that of animal-derived gelatin, delivering superior encapsulation efficiency and excellent seal strength. Plant-based ingredients, however, can be difficult to deliver, especially in softgel applications due to complex development and formulation challenges.

"More and more consumers are replacing their intake of animal-based products with plant-based alternatives and we have been searching for solutions to meet this demand," said Frank Behnam, CEO of AQUANOVA AG. "Our proprietary NovaSOL® technology significantly enhances the efficacy and application scope of natural ingredients. The ability to encapsulate NovaSOL® in a vegan softgel using SeaGel® is a significant milestone and we are very excited about this achievement."

For more information, please visit https://www.iff.com/portfolio/markets/pharmaceutical/plant-based-supplements/products

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, health, biosciences and scent, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world – from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.comTwitter , FacebookInstagram, and LinkedIn.

©2023 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF). IFF, the IFF Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by IFF or affiliates of IFF unless otherwise noted. All Rights Reserved.

Contact:
Reena Chaudhary
Senior Specialist Global Communications
+91 9769820494
reena.chaudhary@iff.com

(PRNewsfoto/IFF)
(PRNewsfoto/IFF)

SOURCE IFF

Recommended Stories

  • Medicare Advantage plans seem enticing, but here are 12 things to consider before signing up

    Medicare Advantage plans are an increasingly popular alternative to Traditional Medicare, but you need to be careful before signing up.

  • Regeneron and Sanofi Look for Billions From COPD Drug

    The companies said Dupixent showed positive results in a late-stage study of current or former smokers with the killer disease.

  • Depression and anxiety may be biologically aging you. These small changes could slow the clock

    If you’re one of the millions of Americans who suffers from a mental disorder, your body might be older than you think.

  • How antidepressants can help you manage depression and find relief from persistent sadness

    “With persistence and sometimes trial and error, depression is almost always treatable.”

  • Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Is Heavily Invested in This 15%-Yielding Dividend Stock for Steady Income Growth

    Following multiple recent bank collapses, some on Wall Street estimated the Fed would step back from its by-now customary rate hikes when it convened to discuss its monetary policy last week. That did not happen, however, and Fed chair Jerome Powell announced another 0.25 percentage point rate increase. One prominent investor thinks that was unnecessary and counterproductive. “Obviously he (Fed Chair Jerome Powell) didn’t need to do what he did,” billionaire Barry Sternlicht said, likening the a

  • 'A serious problem': Big South Korean auto firms face heat as State Farm, Progressive now refuse to cover certain models — here’s why these cars are too risky to insure

    This is a TikTok challenge you don’t want to get behind.

  • A $300,000 Annuity Will Pay You This Much Monthly

    When you need another stream of income for retirement, you might consider an annuity. You purchase the annuity from an insurance company and receive payments back at a later date. Before buying an annuity, it's important to consider how much … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • J.P. Morgan Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023

    In the investing world, the art of “stock picking” is crucial for success; investors must choose the right stocks to invest in to achieve strong returns. Therefore, when Wall Street experts label a stock as a ‘Top Pick,’ it’s a significant indication that the stock has great potential, and investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up the details on two stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from the analysts at banking giant J.P. Morgan. So, let’s div

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Children's Place recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • First Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on Lender

    (Bloomberg) -- First Citizens BancShares Inc. agreed to buy Silicon Valley Bank which was seized by regulators following a run on the lender.Most Read from BloombergFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewPutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusThe Raleigh, North Carolina-based bank entered into a purchase and assumption agreement for all deposits and

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, Silicon Valley Bank Sale Close; Microsoft, Tesla Near Buy Points

    Dow Jones futures rose slightly Sunday night, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. Headlines have been relatively modest so far this weekend, though a deal may be close for FDIC-controlled Silicon Valley Bank. A stock market rally attempt is ongoing, but the indexes have been volatile while breadth has been narrow.

  • Tesla Aggressively Increases Production

    Tesla wants to continue to dominate the automotive industry in the coming years. After seeing the rivals get closer, Elon Musk's group has unleashed an offensive in recent months to repel them. Tesla has lowered the prices of all its models, from the popular Model 3 and Model Y to the very luxurious Model X and Model S.

  • Panic Around Deutsche Bank Being The 'Next Credit Suisse' Spreads

    The fall of 167-year-old Credit Suisse , which UBS committed to acquire on March 19, has thrown the European banking world in crisis. Shares of Stoxx Europe 600, which is made up of the 600 biggest banks in Europe, are down 4% from a month ago while German giant Deutsche Bank 's stock has been falling for three consecutive days. Over the last few years, Deutsche Bank in particular has been through a lot of tumult.

  • I'm Buying Doug Kass' Case for Schwab

    Real Money writer Doug Kass made mention this week a few times that he is building up a position in Charles Schwab Corporation . The stock has dropped some 30% since the implosion earlier this month in Silicon Valley Bank . Insiders have purchased over $6 million shares in aggregate since SVB's debacle.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Bond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed View

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond investors are piling into wagers that a US recession is around the corner amid a growing dissonance between how markets and the Federal Reserve see the outlook for the economy.Most Read from BloombergFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewPutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusThe gap is particularly evident in the yield curve — a

  • Shenzhen lays out plans to become a global live-streaming e-commerce hub by 2025

    China's southern tech hub Shenzhen has unveiled a plan to become a live-streaming e-commerce hub "with global influence", with the ambitious goal of achieving over 300 billion yuan (US$43.7 billion) in sales by 2025, in an effort to boost consumption. The city aims to expand the local live-streaming e-commerce industry by incubating and attracting at least 100 top-tier agencies in the next three years or so, as well as building 50 industrial estates dedicated to the sector, according to an actio

  • Crocs, United Airlines, and 18 Other Stocks for the Next Bull Market

    It’s a good bet that stocks with the greatest sensitivity to liquidity will be outstanding performers during the next bull market.

  • Lululemon, Intel, Carnival, Micron, Walgreens, and More Stocks to Watch This Week

    BioNTech, Carnival, Lululemon, McCormick, Micron, and Walgreens Boots Alliance report this week. Plus, banking regulator testimony, housing data, and consumer confidence.

  • This Table Explains 2023's IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD)

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.