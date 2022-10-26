U.S. markets open in 5 hours 16 minutes

IFF to Highlight Industry-Leading Product Portfolio, Expertise at CPhI Frankfurt

·4 min read

IFF's Pharma Solutions will showcase best-in-class cellulosic excipient expertise, including leading brands like Avicel® and METHOCEL™, plus investments in the division's technology, team and manufacturing network.

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IFF's Pharma Solutions division—backed by 300 years of combined cellulosic excipient experience and housing leading brands like Avicel® and METHOCEL™, plus a robust seaweed-based excipient portfolio —will showcase its deep technical expertise, commitment to customers and investment in its team, technology and manufacturing network at this year's CPhI Frankfurt, held Nov.1-3. Experts will detail how IFF delivers pharmaceutical, dietary supplement and biotechnology solutions through its innovative application support, and robust supply chain.

"IFF remains focused on addressing customers' formulation and manufacturing challenges with real-time solutions that address their needs," said Angela Strzelecki, president, Pharma Solutions, IFF. "Our rich legacy as a leader in polymer design and material science allows us to further tailor solutions to each customer in a number of specific market segments and functional excipients."

At stand 80D100, attendees at CPhI Frankfurt can explore highly customized excipient solutions to address their current formulation challenges, learn cost-effective manufacturing strategies and dive deeper into formulating for highly differentiated consumer trends and demographics. IFF experts will discuss challenges, brainstorm solutions and provide insights into the company's latest investments, industry-leading products and expertise. And recently appointed director of global quality, Tisha Cromwell will discuss her data-driven approach to quality, which will support IFF in its continual investments in innovation, facilities, processes and people.

"We're focused on building trust-based relationships with customers, engaging in future innovations and providing answers at every turn, allowing our customers to focus on what they do best and ensure high-quality standards are met at every step of the manufacturing process," said Cromwell.

Pharmaceutical customers around the world can expect increased speed-to-market, enhanced capacity and expanded supply of tablet binders and colloidal excipients, thanks to IFF's recent multimillion-dollar strategic investment in the Pharma Solutions division's technology, team and manufacturing network.

Such investment includes:

  • EXCiPACT certification, independent audit for demonstrated credibility in suitable GMP/GDP standards.

  • Greater technical service to customers around the globe, through strengthening our Application Development and Innovation (AD&I) teams. IFF's global AD&I teams support customers by troubleshooting and optimizing their formulation development process. The global footprint now includes state-of-the-art labs in Hyderabad and Mumbai, India; Shanghai, China; Wilmington, U.S.; and Bomlitz, Germany.

  • Investments in people, equipment, systems, processes and facilities to support capacity growth.

  • Increased global R&D Investment, further strengthening the company's legacy of innovation, adding technology and capabilities at the Innovation Center in Bomlitz, Germany.

  • Active participation in the International Pharmaceutical Excipients Council (IPEC), allowing IFF to anticipate solutions to future customer challenges.

In addition, IFF continues to emphasize its capabilities in tailoring dietary supplement formulations. Product experts will be onsite at CPhI to discuss existing and emerging challenges in this space, brainstorm solutions and provide insight into industry-leading products, capabilities and expertise to enhance the consumer experience. Manufacturers looking to control the release of an active ingredient, craft a convenient on-the-go format or develop a vegan gummy can learn more about IFF's wide variety of finished format capabilities at the event.

To learn more about IFF's broad portfolio and proven expertise, stop by the CPhI booth, or visit www.iff.com/portfolio/markets/pharmaceutical.

Cautionary Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release contains "forward-looking statement" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "will," "to," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "see," "would," "target," similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as the impact of our investments to our business. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, health, biosciences and scent, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world – from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.comTwitter , FacebookInstagram, and LinkedIn.

©2022 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF). IFF, the IFF Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by IFF or affiliates of IFF unless otherwise noted. All Rights Reserved.

CONTACT:

Reena Chaudhary
Senior Specialist Global Communications
+91 9769820494
reena.chaudhary@iff.com

(PRNewsfoto/IFF)
(PRNewsfoto/IFF)

SOURCE IFF

