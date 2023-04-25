IFF Joins Fragrance Creators Association

Applying science and creativity for a better world, IFF joins the association's over 60 member companies focused on advancing responsible stewardship of the fragrance industry

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / IFF has joined the membership of Fragrance Creators Association, the trade association representing the fragrance industry in North America. Headquartered in New York City, IFF is an industry leader in food, beverage, health, biosciences and scent, and produces flavors, fragrances, and cosmetic actives, which it markets globally. They join more than 60 other member companies, ranging from small businesses to multinational corporations that represent the majority of fragrance manufacturing in North America-from supplying ingredients, to creating and manufacturing fragrances, to marketing finished products. Together, Fragrance Creators members are grounded in safety, powered by innovation, and passionate about advancing responsible stewardship of the fragrance industry at-large.





"IFF is pleased to join Fragrance Creators," said Shardonā Daneshvari, VP, Regional General Manager Consumer Fragrances NA. "The association's commitment to responsible industry stewardship further extends IFF's purpose of applying science and creativity for a better world, and commitment to do more good. We look forward to supporting Fragrance Creators and, together, advocating for policies that empower the fragrance industry to bring good-for-the-world innovation to market."

"IFF is an exciting addition to our membership," said Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO, Fragrance Creators. "Having their broad, creative, and deep expertise at the Board of Directors level and throughout our committees will help bolster Fragrance Creators' impacts including increasing knowledge and appreciation of fragrances, protecting regulatory systems that support bringing sustainable innovation to market, and promoting policies that allow our industry's highly diverse companies thrive. We look forward to working with them to, together, do more good for people, perfume and the planet."

Fragrance Creators Association is the trade association representing the majority of fragrance manufacturing in North America. We also represent fragrance-related interests along the value chain. Fragrance Creators' member companies are diverse, including large, medium, and small-sized companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products, as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators established and administers the Congressional Fragrance Caucus, ensuring ongoing dialogue with members of Congress and staff. Fragrance Creators also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance-www.fragranceconservatory.com. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org-for people, perfume, and the planet.

