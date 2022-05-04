U.S. markets close in 5 hours 42 minutes

IFF Unleashes the Power of Fermentation with Protective Cultures that Cut Fresh Dairy Waste

·3 min read

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers want dairy and dairy alternative products to stay fresh and delicious without having to put up with unfamiliar ingredients on the label. IFF has developed a new range of bioprotective cultures to make that possible – so manufacturers can match the trends, enhance brand loyalty and help consumers cut down on waste.

Concerns about artificial preservatives have an increasing influence on the purchasing habits of consumers around the world. According to Mintel research, almost 30 percent of US consumers look for preservative-free labels when shopping, while more than half of Chinese consumers believe preservatives reduce the nutritional value of food. In Brazil, more than 80 percent are willing to pay a premium for preservative-free products.

But keeping products fresh until the end of the shelf life is no easy task. Manufacturers risk more consumer complaints and product returns due to quality issues. At a time when many manufacturers are switching from 'use by' to 'best before' dates on product labels, IFF's two new HOLDBAC® bioprotective cultures can make the critical difference.

"The whole idea behind 'best before' dates is to encourage consumers to trust their own senses more when deciding if a food product is still good enough to eat. We know, for example, that 17 percent of all yogurts in the European Union (EU) have previously been thrown away simply because they had passed their 'use by' date. This needs to be changed and our solutions can play a role," says Julien Plault, global protective cultures manager at IFF.

"Bioprotective cultures contribute in maintaining the quality of fresh dairy products is intact at the end of their formal shelf life, so they still look, taste and feel fresh. If 'best before' is to have any impact on preventing avoidable food waste, this is absolutely key."

HOLDBAC® protective cultures comprise of specially selected microorganisms that deliver long-lasting freshness up to and beyond 'best before' dates. As natural solutions, they also enable manufacturers to offer a consumer-friendly product label.

Another essential benefit is that there is no compromise in the sensory experience. Fresh dairy products have the same delicious taste and texture at the end of shelf life as at the beginning. Even in challenging storage temperatures, brands can rely on effective natural fresh-keeping.

Julien Plault comments, "Both cultures are easy to combine with the starter culture at the beginning of fresh dairy processes. The idea is to release the full power of fermentation. That makes it possible to overcome recipe and food waste challenges while maintaining the integrity of the brand."

IFF has built its expertise in the protective cultures segment with over 25 years of research and development. Food manufacturers can rely on strong technical support to solve their challenges and achieve their sustainability goals.

About IFF's Health & Biosciences division

Inspired by nature and distinguished by its world-class bioscience and microbiome capabilities, IFF's Health & Biosciences division is a leading innovation partner for customers across a broad range of consumer product, industrial and agricultural sectors. IFF's Health & Biosciences division works closely with our customers to enhance products – and their processes – to deliver safer, healthier and more sustainable solutions.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, health, biosciences and scent, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world – from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

©2022 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF). IFF, the IFF Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by IFF or affiliates of IFF unless otherwise noted. All Rights Reserved.

Contact:

Elise Proust
Global Marketing Communications Manager, Cultures & Food Enzymes
+32 471 31 98 94
Elise.proust@iff.com

(PRNewsfoto/IFF)
(PRNewsfoto/IFF)

SOURCE IFF

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Executive Board Member Isabel Schnabel said it’s time for policy makers to take action to tame inflation, and that an interest-rate hike might come as early as July.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: Kremlin Says Putin and Macron Discussed MariupolAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Incom