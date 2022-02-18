U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,366.19
    -14.07 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,245.51
    -66.52 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,608.59
    -108.13 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,029.75
    +1.66 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.93
    -0.83 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.80
    -5.20 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    +0.12 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1338
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9390
    -0.0330 (-1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3590
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0770
    +0.1480 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,942.33
    -2,014.17 (-4.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.82
    -16.96 (-1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,538.58
    +1.21 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

IFIC Makes Submission to the Ontario Capital Markets Act Consultation

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada
·1 min read
The Investment Funds Institute of Canada
The Investment Funds Institute of Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today filed its submission to the Ontario Ministry of Finance in response to its consultation on the draft Capital Markets Act.

“While certain aspects of the draft Act will represent improvements, it is unclear whether there would be sufficient added benefits in the Act to balance the significant additional resources required for adoption,” says Paul Bourque, president and CEO, IFIC. “The introduction of Ontario-specific rules could also cause a drift from national regulatory harmonization.”

Because the majority of securities legislation applicable to the investment funds industry is found in existing national instruments, IFIC focused its analysis and commentary on areas that would directly affect the investment funds industry. In addition to concerns expressed about regulatory burden created by the introduction of the new Act, IFIC commented on: the move to platform legislation and the resulting impact on rule-making authority; statutory civil liability for ETFs; and the proposed switch in comment period for draft rules from 90 days to 60 days.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together approximately 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation.

For more information:

Pira Kumarasamy
Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs
pkumarasamy@ific.ca
416-309-2317



Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    The president of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) spoke at a media event this week, giving investors some news about the company's growth plans. As of 2:12 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were trading down 2.6%. Yesterday, Barron's shared that analyst Soobin Park with Asian investment group CLSA cut her price target on the stock from $60 to $35 but left her rating as a buy.

  • Cathie Wood went on TV to defend her ARK funds’ bad performance. It didn’t go as planned

    Cathie Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF fund is down 30% year to date and Twitter consensus shows the CNBC interview didn't inspire much confidence.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Rose Today

    The fintech's share price move ran counter to the broader market's trend Thursday, but there was no clear reason for it.

  • Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC on Thursday to defend ARK's woeful performance over the past year.

  • Intel Stock Slides After Muted Profit Margin Outlook, Roadmap Extension

    Intel's ramped-up investments in chipmaking and foundry development will hold profit margins in check, with big revenue gains now expected in 2026.

  • Why Palantir Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) fell 15.8% on Thursday after the data-analytics company posted a larger-than-expected net loss in the fourth quarter. Palantir's revenue jumped 34% year over year to $433 million, driven by new customer additions and higher sales to existing clients. Its rapidly expanding commercial division saw sales surge 47%, including a 132% increase in the U.S. The segment accounted for roughly 42% of Palantir's total revenue in 2021.

  • DraftKings Stocks Dives After Q4 Earnings Beat, 2022 Guidance Showing Wider Losses

    DraftKings expects higher revenues this year, but expansion costs will likely mean a wider-than-expected loss, sending shares sharply lower in Friday trading.

  • Why Star Bulk Carriers Stock Popped Today

    Shares of ocean-going dry bulk cargo shipper Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK) stock climbed on Thursday to close up 10% after reporting a massive increase in earnings year over year in its fiscal fourth quarter 2021. Heading into Q4, Wall Street estimates had Star Bulk pegged for $2.52 per share in earnings, but the company beat even that optimistic prediction with a stick. Revenues for the quarter surged 169% to $499.9 million, and with the tailwind of powerful profit margins on those revenues, Star Bulk sailed ahead to easily crush earnings estimates.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • Roku earnings: ‘Two important problems have persisted,’ analyst says

    D.A. Davidson Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Tom Forte joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Roku fourth quarter earnings.

  • Stocks: DraftKings, Shake Shack, Deere turn lower after reporting earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how the market is responding to earnings reports from DraftKings, Shake Shack, and Deere.

  • Redfin Stock Sinks. This Analyst Is ‘Throwing in the Towel.’

    Redfin says it expects to report a loss in the first quarter of $115 million to $125 million. Analysts at RBC downgrade the stock.

  • 2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence is at the forefront of our future, and these two stocks in the space are set to soar.

  • How Will The Stock Market Respond To A 0.5% Rate Increase?

    How will the stock market respond to a 0.5% interest rate hike? This is how the market has performed during past rate hikes.

  • Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is Trading at Old Valuations With Improved Fundamentals

    It isn't a secret that the Tech sector can produce some spectacular volatility, but few large-cap stocks have done it better than Roku, Inc.(NASDAQ: ROKU). In the last 5 years, the stock regularly fluctuated over 100% in any given year.

  • Amplitude Stock Plunged Today. Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) fell off a cliff today after the company offered weaker-than-expected guidance in its fourth-quarter earnings report. While Q4 results topped estimates, the company called for revenue growth to slow from 63% in 2021 to 35%-40% in 2022, below the analyst consensus of 41%. In other words, the sell-off in Amplitude stock today isn't about the fundamentals of the business.

  • DraftKings Sinks as Forecast, Customer Growth Disappoint

    (Bloomberg) -- DraftKings Inc. shares fell their most in almost two years after the company added fewer new customers in the fourth quarter and projected a wider loss this year than Wall Street had expected.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeThousands of Cars Includ

  • Macy's to win U.S. holiday season with biggest sales jump among department stores

    Wall Street expects Macy's Inc to report the biggest jump in holiday sales among U.S. department stores when it reports quarterly results on Tuesday, benefiting from its investments in online business and ability to keep its shelves stocked. That is in contrast to their expectations for rival Nordstrom Inc as struggles at its Rack off-price division, which accounts for a third of its sales, turned Wall Street cautious on its near-term prospects. Analysts also expect Kohl's Inc, which has seen takeover bids from activist investors, to benefit from lower discounts and its tie-up with Sephora beauty chain, but they doubt the strength of its online business.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped 4.5% on Thursday

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell as much as 4.5% on Thursday and closed the day down 3.8%. There wasn't any big news out about the stock or the cruise line industry, but there were some big clouds on the horizon. The market reacted harshly to Russia appearing to increase its presence in Ukraine.

  • Is it Worthy to Invest in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Mid-cap stocks overall posted solid gains in the final quarter of 2021. As was the case for the majority of the year, the Russell Midcap® Growth […]