IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – December 2022

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada
·4 min read

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for December 2022.

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.809 trillion at the end of December 2022. Assets decreased by $61.3 billion or 3.3% compared to November 2022. Mutual funds recorded net redemptions of $8.7 billion in December 2022.

ETF assets totalled $313.7 billion at the end of December 2022. Assets decreased by $4.1 billion or 1.3% compared to November 2022. ETFs recorded net sales of $7.7 billion in December 2022.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset Class

Dec. 2022

Nov. 2022

Dec. 2021

2022

2021

Long-term Funds

 

 

 

 

 

Balanced

(4,969)

(5,066)

1,628

(29,999)

63,346

Equity

(3,080)

(3,014)

462

(8,480)

37,102

Bond

(2,254)

(1,104)

(1,276)

(13,790)

14,530

Specialty

(37)

(10)

415

1,166

6,010

Total Long-term Funds

(10,340)

(9,194)

1,229

(51,103)

120,988

Total Money Market Funds

1,642

551

185

7,026

(7,414)

Total

(8,698)

(8,643)

1,415

(44,077)

113,574

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset Class

Dec. 2022

Nov. 2022

Dec. 2021

Long-term Funds

 

 

 

Balanced

880.5

909.6

1,024.9

Equity

649.4

679.4

747.6

Bond

222.6

226.3

261.4

Specialty

22.1

22.4

22.2

Total Long-term Funds

1,774.6

1,837.7

2,056.1

Total Money Market Funds

34.4

32.6

26.4

Total

1,809.0

1,870.3

2,082.5

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset Class

Dec. 2022

Nov. 2022

Dec. 2021

2022

2021

Long-term Funds

 

 

 

 

 

Balanced

125

22

296

1,634

3,984

Equity

1,950

1,524

3,326

13,981

34,525

Bond

3,524

1,343

1,209

9,301

12,359

Specialty

(94)

216

520

1,378

8,512

Total Long-term Funds

5,504

3,105

5,351

26,294

59,380

Total Money Market Funds

2,172

1,088

283

9,797

(675)

Total

7,676

4,193

5,633

36,091

58,706

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset Class

Dec. 2022

Nov. 2022

Dec. 2021

Long-term Funds

 

 

 

Balanced

12.0

12.4

12.1

Equity

194.9

202.9

225.2

Bond

80.4

77.8

89.6

Specialty

10.2

10.6

13.6

Total Long-term Funds

297.5

303.7

340.5

Total Money Market Funds

16.3

14.1

6.6

Total

313.7

317.8

347.1

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 85% of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 83% of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Investment Funds Institute of Canada. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.

  2. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting.

  3. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.

  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.

  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC
The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

For more information please contact:

Pira Kumarasamy
Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs
pkumarasamy@ific.ca
416-309-2317


