IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – December 2022

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for December 2022.



Mutual fund assets totalled $1.809 trillion at the end of December 2022. Assets decreased by $61.3 billion or 3.3% compared to November 2022. Mutual funds recorded net redemptions of $8.7 billion in December 2022.

ETF assets totalled $313.7 billion at the end of December 2022. Assets decreased by $4.1 billion or 1.3% compared to November 2022. ETFs recorded net sales of $7.7 billion in December 2022.

Asset Class Dec. 2022 Nov. 2022 Dec. 2021 2022 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced (4,969) (5,066) 1,628 (29,999) 63,346 Equity (3,080) (3,014) 462 (8,480) 37,102 Bond (2,254) (1,104) (1,276) (13,790) 14,530 Specialty (37) (10) 415 1,166 6,010 Total Long-term Funds (10,340) (9,194) 1,229 (51,103) 120,988 Total Money Market Funds 1,642 551 185 7,026 (7,414) Total (8,698) (8,643) 1,415 (44,077) 113,574

Asset Class Dec. 2022 Nov. 2022 Dec. 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced 880.5 909.6 1,024.9 Equity 649.4 679.4 747.6 Bond 222.6 226.3 261.4 Specialty 22.1 22.4 22.2 Total Long-term Funds 1,774.6 1,837.7 2,056.1 Total Money Market Funds 34.4 32.6 26.4 Total 1,809.0 1,870.3 2,082.5

Asset Class Dec. 2022 Nov. 2022 Dec. 2021 2022 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced 125 22 296 1,634 3,984 Equity 1,950 1,524 3,326 13,981 34,525 Bond 3,524 1,343 1,209 9,301 12,359 Specialty (94) 216 520 1,378 8,512 Total Long-term Funds 5,504 3,105 5,351 26,294 59,380 Total Money Market Funds 2,172 1,088 283 9,797 (675) Total 7,676 4,193 5,633 36,091 58,706

Asset Class Dec. 2022 Nov. 2022 Dec. 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced 12.0 12.4 12.1 Equity 194.9 202.9 225.2 Bond 80.4 77.8 89.6 Specialty 10.2 10.6 13.6 Total Long-term Funds 297.5 303.7 340.5 Total Money Market Funds 16.3 14.1 6.6 Total 313.7 317.8 347.1

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 85% of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 83% of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.



About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

