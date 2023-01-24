IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – December 2022
Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales
TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for December 2022.
Mutual fund assets totalled $1.809 trillion at the end of December 2022. Assets decreased by $61.3 billion or 3.3% compared to November 2022. Mutual funds recorded net redemptions of $8.7 billion in December 2022.
ETF assets totalled $313.7 billion at the end of December 2022. Assets decreased by $4.1 billion or 1.3% compared to November 2022. ETFs recorded net sales of $7.7 billion in December 2022.
Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*
Asset Class
Dec. 2022
Nov. 2022
Dec. 2021
2022
2021
Long-term Funds
Balanced
(4,969)
(5,066)
1,628
(29,999)
63,346
Equity
(3,080)
(3,014)
462
(8,480)
37,102
Bond
(2,254)
(1,104)
(1,276)
(13,790)
14,530
Specialty
(37)
(10)
415
1,166
6,010
Total Long-term Funds
(10,340)
(9,194)
1,229
(51,103)
120,988
Total Money Market Funds
1,642
551
185
7,026
(7,414)
Total
(8,698)
(8,643)
1,415
(44,077)
113,574
Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*
Asset Class
Dec. 2022
Nov. 2022
Dec. 2021
Long-term Funds
Balanced
880.5
909.6
1,024.9
Equity
649.4
679.4
747.6
Bond
222.6
226.3
261.4
Specialty
22.1
22.4
22.2
Total Long-term Funds
1,774.6
1,837.7
2,056.1
Total Money Market Funds
34.4
32.6
26.4
Total
1,809.0
1,870.3
2,082.5
* Please see below for important information regarding this data.
ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*
Asset Class
Dec. 2022
Nov. 2022
Dec. 2021
2022
2021
Long-term Funds
Balanced
125
22
296
1,634
3,984
Equity
1,950
1,524
3,326
13,981
34,525
Bond
3,524
1,343
1,209
9,301
12,359
Specialty
(94)
216
520
1,378
8,512
Total Long-term Funds
5,504
3,105
5,351
26,294
59,380
Total Money Market Funds
2,172
1,088
283
9,797
(675)
Total
7,676
4,193
5,633
36,091
58,706
ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*
Asset Class
Dec. 2022
Nov. 2022
Dec. 2021
Long-term Funds
Balanced
12.0
12.4
12.1
Equity
194.9
202.9
225.2
Bond
80.4
77.8
89.6
Specialty
10.2
10.6
13.6
Total Long-term Funds
297.5
303.7
340.5
Total Money Market Funds
16.3
14.1
6.6
Total
313.7
317.8
347.1
* Please see below for important information regarding this data.
IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 85% of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 83% of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.
IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.
© The Investment Funds Institute of Canada. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.
* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:
Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting.
The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.
