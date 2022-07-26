IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – June 2022
Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales
TORONTO, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for June 2022.
Mutual fund assets totalled $1.788 trillion at the end of June 2022. Assets decreased by $107.0 billion or 5.6% compared to May 2022. Mutual funds recorded net redemptions of $10.4 billion in June 2022.
ETF assets totalled $288.9 billion at the end of June 2022. Assets decreased by $22.0 billion or 7.1% compared to May 2022. ETFs recorded net redemptions of $0.7 billion in June 2022.
Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*
Asset Class
Jun. 2022
May 2022
Jun. 2021
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
Long-term Funds
Balanced
(4,980
)
(5,347
)
8,168
(3,968
)
39,723
Equity
(3,441
)
(994
)
3,825
3,501
25,956
Bond
(3,358
)
(882
)
1,158
(6,284
)
9,382
Specialty
64
57
764
970
3,573
Total Long-term Funds
(11,716
)
(7,166
)
13,915
(5,781
)
78,633
Total Money Market Funds
1,287
774
(1,039
)
2,254
(6,099
)
Total
(10,429
)
(6,391
)
12,876
(3,527
)
72,534
Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*
Asset Class
Jun. 2022
May 2022
Jun. 2021
Dec. 2021
Long-term Funds
Balanced
882.4
932.8
961.2
1,024.9
Equity
626.5
674.4
689.4
747.7
Bond
228.6
238.1
257.6
261.5
Specialty
21.6
22.1
18.9
22.2
Total Long-term Funds
1,759.1
1,867.4
1,927.1
2,056.3
Total Money Market Funds
28.9
27.6
27.7
26.4
Total
1,788.0
1,895.0
1,954.8
2,082.7
* Please see below for important information regarding this data.
ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*
Asset Class
Jun. 2022
May 2022
Jun. 2021
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
Long-term Funds
Balanced
23
229
320
1,165
2,328
Equity
(2,248
)
1,634
2,727
9,543
18,087
Bond
1,499
(235
)
1,230
2,775
8,029
Specialty
(609
)
593
665
764
5,800
Total Long-term Funds
(1,336
)
2,221
4,942
14,248
34,244
Total Money Market Funds
666
347
103
1,792
(1,573
)
Total
(670
)
2,568
5,046
16,040
32,671
ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*
Asset Class
Jun. 2022
May 2022
Jun. 2021
Dec. 2021
Long-term Funds
Balanced
11.3
12.1
10.1
12.1
Equity
184.6
203.3
195.4
225.2
Bond
75.2
75.7
85.8
89.6
Specialty
9.7
12.4
9.8
13.6
Total Long-term Funds
280.8
303.4
301.2
340.5
Total Money Market Funds
8.1
7.5
5.7
6.6
Total
288.9
310.9
306.9
347.1
* Please see below for important information regarding this data.
IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.
IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.
* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:
Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting.
The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.
About IFIC
The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.
