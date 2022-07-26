U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – June 2022

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada
·4 min read
The Investment Funds Institute of Canada
The Investment Funds Institute of Canada

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

TORONTO, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for June 2022.

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.788 trillion at the end of June 2022. Assets decreased by $107.0 billion or 5.6% compared to May 2022. Mutual funds recorded net redemptions of $10.4 billion in June 2022.

ETF assets totalled $288.9 billion at the end of June 2022. Assets decreased by $22.0 billion or 7.1% compared to May 2022. ETFs recorded net redemptions of $0.7 billion in June 2022.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset Class

Jun. 2022

May 2022

Jun. 2021

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

Long-term Funds

 

 

 

 

 

Balanced

(4,980

)

(5,347

)

8,168

 

(3,968

)

39,723

 

Equity

(3,441

)

(994

)

3,825

 

3,501

 

25,956

 

Bond

(3,358

)

(882

)

1,158

 

(6,284

)

9,382

 

Specialty

64

 

57

 

764

 

970

 

3,573

 

Total Long-term Funds

(11,716

)

(7,166

)

13,915

 

(5,781

)

78,633

 

Total Money Market Funds

1,287

 

774

 

(1,039

)

2,254

 

(6,099

)

Total

(10,429

)

(6,391

)

12,876

 

(3,527

)

72,534

 

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset Class

Jun. 2022

May 2022

Jun. 2021

Dec. 2021

Long-term Funds

 

 

 

 

Balanced

882.4

932.8

961.2

1,024.9

Equity

626.5

674.4

689.4

747.7

Bond

228.6

238.1

257.6

261.5

Specialty

21.6

22.1

18.9

22.2

Total Long-term Funds

1,759.1

1,867.4

1,927.1

2,056.3

Total Money Market Funds

28.9

27.6

27.7

26.4

Total

1,788.0

1,895.0

1,954.8

2,082.7

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset Class

Jun. 2022

May 2022

Jun. 2021

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

Long-term Funds

 

 

 

 

 

Balanced

23

 

229

 

320

1,165

2,328

 

Equity

(2,248

)

1,634

 

2,727

9,543

18,087

 

Bond

1,499

 

(235

)

1,230

2,775

8,029

 

Specialty

(609

)

593

 

665

764

5,800

 

Total Long-term Funds

(1,336

)

2,221

 

4,942

14,248

34,244

 

Total Money Market Funds

666

 

347

 

103

1,792

(1,573

)

Total

(670

)

2,568

 

5,046

16,040

32,671

 

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset Class

Jun. 2022

May 2022

Jun. 2021

Dec. 2021

Long-term Funds

 

 

 

 

Balanced

11.3

12.1

10.1

12.1

Equity

184.6

203.3

195.4

225.2

Bond

75.2

75.7

85.8

89.6

Specialty

9.7

12.4

9.8

13.6

Total Long-term Funds

280.8

303.4

301.2

340.5

Total Money Market Funds

8.1

7.5

5.7

6.6

Total

288.9

310.9

306.9

347.1

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.

  2. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting.

  3. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.

  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.

  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC
The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

For more information please contact:

Pira Kumarasamy
Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs
pkumarasamy@ific.ca
416-309-2317


