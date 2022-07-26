IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – June 2022

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales



TORONTO, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for June 2022.

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.788 trillion at the end of June 2022. Assets decreased by $107.0 billion or 5.6% compared to May 2022. Mutual funds recorded net redemptions of $10.4 billion in June 2022.

ETF assets totalled $288.9 billion at the end of June 2022. Assets decreased by $22.0 billion or 7.1% compared to May 2022. ETFs recorded net redemptions of $0.7 billion in June 2022.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Jun. 2022 May 2022 Jun. 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced (4,980 ) (5,347 ) 8,168 (3,968 ) 39,723 Equity (3,441 ) (994 ) 3,825 3,501 25,956 Bond (3,358 ) (882 ) 1,158 (6,284 ) 9,382 Specialty 64 57 764 970 3,573 Total Long-term Funds (11,716 ) (7,166 ) 13,915 (5,781 ) 78,633 Total Money Market Funds 1,287 774 (1,039 ) 2,254 (6,099 ) Total (10,429 ) (6,391 ) 12,876 (3,527 ) 72,534

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Jun. 2022 May 2022 Jun. 2021 Dec. 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced 882.4 932.8 961.2 1,024.9 Equity 626.5 674.4 689.4 747.7 Bond 228.6 238.1 257.6 261.5 Specialty 21.6 22.1 18.9 22.2 Total Long-term Funds 1,759.1 1,867.4 1,927.1 2,056.3 Total Money Market Funds 28.9 27.6 27.7 26.4 Total 1,788.0 1,895.0 1,954.8 2,082.7

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Jun. 2022 May 2022 Jun. 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced 23 229 320 1,165 2,328 Equity (2,248 ) 1,634 2,727 9,543 18,087 Bond 1,499 (235 ) 1,230 2,775 8,029 Specialty (609 ) 593 665 764 5,800 Total Long-term Funds (1,336 ) 2,221 4,942 14,248 34,244 Total Money Market Funds 666 347 103 1,792 (1,573 ) Total (670 ) 2,568 5,046 16,040 32,671

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Jun. 2022 May 2022 Jun. 2021 Dec. 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced 11.3 12.1 10.1 12.1 Equity 184.6 203.3 195.4 225.2 Bond 75.2 75.7 85.8 89.6 Specialty 9.7 12.4 9.8 13.6 Total Long-term Funds 280.8 303.4 301.2 340.5 Total Money Market Funds 8.1 7.5 5.7 6.6 Total 288.9 310.9 306.9 347.1

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.



About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

