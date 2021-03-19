U.S. markets close in 3 hours 29 minutes

IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – February 2021

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada
·4 min read

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

TORONTO, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for February 2021.

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.81 trillion at the end of February 2021. Assets increased by $34.8 billion or 2.0% compared to January 2021. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $17.5 billion in February 2021.

ETF assets totalled $269.2 billion at the end of February 2021. Assets increased by $9.4 billion or 3.6% compared to January 2021. ETFs recorded net sales of $5.8 billion in February 2021.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset Class

Feb. 2021

Jan. 2021

Feb. 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

Long-term Funds

Balanced

8,745

4,980

3,519

13,726

6,015

Equity

6,490

4,218

318

10,707

750

Bond

2,482

3,096

2,873

5,578

5,651

Specialty

779

577

722

1,357

1,243

Total Long-term Funds

18,497

12,871

7,431

31,368

13,659

Total Money Market Funds

(957

)

(1,485

)

730

(2,442

)

475

Total

17,540

11,386

8,161

28,926

14,134

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset Class

Feb. 2021

Jan. 2021

Feb. 2020

Dec. 2020

Long-term Funds

Balanced

889.0

874.8

812.7

874.4

Equity

608.6

588.4

506.6

593.4

Bond

245.2

245.1

227.1

246.4

Specialty

35.8

34.5

27.8

35.0

Total Long-term Funds

1,778.5

1,742.8

1,574.2

1,749.3

Total Money Market Funds

31.4

32.4

32.1

34.4

Total

1,809.9

1,775.1

1,606.3

1,783.7

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset Class

Feb. 2021

Jan. 2021

Feb. 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

Long-term Funds

Balanced

477

495

264

972

574

Equity

3,471

2,178

4,911

5,648

6,212

Bond

1,172

1,309

2,845

2,481

4,312

Specialty

876

58

43

934

196

Total Long-term Funds

5,996

4,040

8,063

10,035

11,295

Total Money Market Funds

(230

)

(25

)

443

(255

)

900

Total

5,766

4,014

8,506

9,780

12,195

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset Class

Feb. 2021

Jan. 2021

Feb. 2020

Dec. 2020

Long-term Funds

Balanced

8.3

7.7

5.3

7.2

Equity

167.7

159.5

124.6

158.4

Bond

80.2

80.1

71.2

79.3

Specialty

6.0

5.2

3.8

5.2

Total Long-term Funds

262.2

252.6

204.9

250.1

Total Money Market Funds

7.0

7.2

5.4

7.3

Total

269.2

259.8

210.3

257.3

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.

  2. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs.

  3. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.

  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.

  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

For more information please contact:

Pira Kumarasamy
Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs
pkumarasamy@ific.ca
416-309-2317


