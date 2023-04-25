U.S. markets close in 3 hours 5 minutes

IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – March 2023

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada
·4 min read
The Investment Funds Institute of Canada
The Investment Funds Institute of Canada

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

TORONTO, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for March 2023.

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.883 trillion at the end of March 2023. Assets increased by $15.3 billion or 0.8% compared to February 2023. Mutual funds recorded net redemptions of $3.4 billion in March 2023.

ETF assets totalled $337.1 billion at the end of March 2023. Assets increased by $9.2 billion or 2.8% compared to February 2023. ETFs recorded net sales of $6.8 billion in March 2023.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset Class

Mar. 2023

Feb. 2023

Mar. 2022

YTD 2023

YTD 2022

Long-term Funds

 

 

 

 

 

Balanced

(4,167

)

(945

)

257

 

(9,512

)

8,419

 

Equity

(1,982

)

423

 

1,104

 

(2,228

)

8,733

 

Bond

497

 

2,365

 

(511

)

6,324

 

(317

)

Specialty

427

 

114

 

175

 

1,188

 

1,049

 

Total Long-term Funds

(5,225

)

1,957

 

1,024

 

(4,227

)

17,884

 

Total Money Market Funds

1,823

 

1,301

 

102

 

4,222

 

392

 

Total

(3,402

)

3,258

 

1,126

 

(6

)

18,276

 


Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset Class

Mar. 2023

Feb. 2023

Mar. 2022

Dec. 2022

Long-term Funds

 

 

 

 

Balanced

903.7

898.5

985.0

880.6

Equity

683.0

677.6

719.4

649.6

Bond

233.5

231.3

247.6

222.7

Specialty

23.7

23.2

22.6

22.3

Total Long-term Funds

1,844.0

1,830.6

1,974.6

1,775.2

Total Money Market Funds

39.2

37.3

27.0

34.5

Total

1,883.2

1,867.9

2,001.6

1,809.8

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset Class

Mar. 2023

Feb. 2023

Mar. 2022

YTD 2023

YTD 2022

Long-term Funds

 

 

 

 

 

Balanced

156

 

167

238

387

789

Equity

3,784

 

1,021

2,217

4,422

9,618

Bond

2,297

 

1,228

1,512

2,585

1,190

Specialty

(190

)

313

498

615

895

Total Long-term Funds

6,047

 

2,729

4,465

8,010

12,492

Total Money Market Funds

795

 

1,371

116

2,441

688

Total

6,842

 

4,100

4,580

10,450

13,180


ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset Class

Mar. 2023

Feb. 2023

Mar. 2022

Dec. 2022

Long-term Funds

 

 

 

 

Balanced

13.0

12.7

12.4

12.0

Equity

209.3

204.3

213.0

194.9

Bond

84.4

81.3

78.2

80.4

Specialty

11.7

11.6

14.2

10.2

Total Long-term Funds

318.4

310.0

317.7

297.5

Total Money Market Funds

18.7

17.9

7.0

16.3

Total

337.1

327.9

324.7

313.7

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 85% of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 83% of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Investment Funds Institute of Canada. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.

  2. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting.

  3. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.

  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.

  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC
The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

For more information please contact:

Pira Kumarasamy
Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs
pkumarasamy@ific.ca
416-309-2317