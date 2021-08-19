IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – July 2021

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for July 2021.



Mutual fund assets totalled $1.983 trillion at the end of July 2021. Assets increased by $33.0 billion or 1.7% compared to June 2021. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $8.8 billion in July 2021.

ETF assets totalled $313.6 billion at the end of July 2021. Assets increased by $6.7 billion or 2.2% compared to June 2021. ETFs recorded net sales of $3.0 billion in July 2021.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Jul. 2021 Jun. 2021 Jul. 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 4,929 8,053 203 44,504 (6,449 ) Equity 1,857 3,796 (87 ) 27,783 1,831 Bond 2,080 1,112 2,574 11,410 7,265 Specialty 413 565 526 3,512 3,424 Total Long-term Funds 9,279 13,526 3,216 87,208 6,071 Total Money Market Funds (447 ) (942 ) 154 (6,448 ) 5,119 Total 8,833 12,584 3,370 80,760 11,191

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Jul. 2021 Jun. 2021 Jul. 2020 Dec. 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 977.1 959.1 819.9 874.4 Equity 699.4 686.9 522.8 593.4 Bond 259.1 257.2 232.0 246.4 Specialty 19.8 18.7 30.1 35.0 Total Long-term Funds 1,955.4 1,921.9 1,604.8 1,749.3 Total Money Market Funds 27.3 27.8 37.2 34.4 Total 1,982.6 1,949.7 1,641.9 1,783.7 * Please see below for important information regarding this data.





ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Jul 2021 Jun. 2021 Jul. 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 292 320 90 2,620 1,052 Equity 2,449 2,727 2,293 20,535 17,718 Bond (362 ) 1,224 3,303 7,661 6,775 Specialty 273 665 261 6,059 1,261 Total Long-term Funds 2,651 4,936 5,947 36,875 26,805 Total Money Market Funds 357 103 423 (1,216 ) 2,193 Total 3,009 5,039 6,369 35,659 28,998

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Jul. 2021 Jun. 2021 Jul. 2020 Dec. 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 10.5 10.1 5.8 7.2 Equity 200.4 195.4 138.8 158.4 Bond 85.9 85.8 74.6 79.3 Specialty 10.6 9.8 4.8 5.2 Total Long-term Funds 307.5 301.2 224.1 250.0 Total Money Market Funds 6.0 5.7 6.7 7.3 Total 313.6 306.8 230.8 257.3 * Please see below for important information regarding this data.





IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.



ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs.



The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.



Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.



ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.



About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

For more information please contact:



Pira Kumarasamy

Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs

pkumarasamy@ific.ca

416-309-2317



