IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – July 2021
Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales
TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for July 2021.
Mutual fund assets totalled $1.983 trillion at the end of July 2021. Assets increased by $33.0 billion or 1.7% compared to June 2021. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $8.8 billion in July 2021.
ETF assets totalled $313.6 billion at the end of July 2021. Assets increased by $6.7 billion or 2.2% compared to June 2021. ETFs recorded net sales of $3.0 billion in July 2021.
Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*
Asset Class
Jul. 2021
Jun. 2021
Jul. 2020
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Long-term Funds
Balanced
4,929
8,053
203
44,504
(6,449
)
Equity
1,857
3,796
(87
)
27,783
1,831
Bond
2,080
1,112
2,574
11,410
7,265
Specialty
413
565
526
3,512
3,424
Total Long-term Funds
9,279
13,526
3,216
87,208
6,071
Total Money Market Funds
(447
)
(942
)
154
(6,448
)
5,119
Total
8,833
12,584
3,370
80,760
11,191
Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*
Asset Class
Jul. 2021
Jun. 2021
Jul. 2020
Dec. 2020
Long-term Funds
Balanced
977.1
959.1
819.9
874.4
Equity
699.4
686.9
522.8
593.4
Bond
259.1
257.2
232.0
246.4
Specialty
19.8
18.7
30.1
35.0
Total Long-term Funds
1,955.4
1,921.9
1,604.8
1,749.3
Total Money Market Funds
27.3
27.8
37.2
34.4
Total
1,982.6
1,949.7
1,641.9
1,783.7
* Please see below for important information regarding this data.
ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*
Asset Class
Jul 2021
Jun. 2021
Jul. 2020
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Long-term Funds
Balanced
292
320
90
2,620
1,052
Equity
2,449
2,727
2,293
20,535
17,718
Bond
(362
)
1,224
3,303
7,661
6,775
Specialty
273
665
261
6,059
1,261
Total Long-term Funds
2,651
4,936
5,947
36,875
26,805
Total Money Market Funds
357
103
423
(1,216
)
2,193
Total
3,009
5,039
6,369
35,659
28,998
ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*
Asset Class
Jul. 2021
Jun. 2021
Jul. 2020
Dec. 2020
Long-term Funds
Balanced
10.5
10.1
5.8
7.2
Equity
200.4
195.4
138.8
158.4
Bond
85.9
85.8
74.6
79.3
Specialty
10.6
9.8
4.8
5.2
Total Long-term Funds
307.5
301.2
224.1
250.0
Total Money Market Funds
6.0
5.7
6.7
7.3
Total
313.6
306.8
230.8
257.3
* Please see below for important information regarding this data.
IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.
IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.
* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:
Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs.
The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.
About IFIC
The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.
For more information please contact:
Pira Kumarasamy
Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs
pkumarasamy@ific.ca
416-309-2317