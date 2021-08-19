U.S. markets close in 3 hours 10 minutes

IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – July 2021

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada
·4 min read

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for July 2021.

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.983 trillion at the end of July 2021. Assets increased by $33.0 billion or 1.7% compared to June 2021. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $8.8 billion in July 2021.

ETF assets totalled $313.6 billion at the end of July 2021. Assets increased by $6.7 billion or 2.2% compared to June 2021. ETFs recorded net sales of $3.0 billion in July 2021.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset Class

Jul. 2021

Jun. 2021

Jul. 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

Long-term Funds

Balanced

4,929

8,053

203

44,504

(6,449

)

Equity

1,857

3,796

(87

)

27,783

1,831

Bond

2,080

1,112

2,574

11,410

7,265

Specialty

413

565

526

3,512

3,424

Total Long-term Funds

9,279

13,526

3,216

87,208

6,071

Total Money Market Funds

(447

)

(942

)

154

(6,448

)

5,119

Total

8,833

12,584

3,370

80,760

11,191

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset Class

Jul. 2021

Jun. 2021

Jul. 2020

Dec. 2020

Long-term Funds

Balanced

977.1

959.1

819.9

874.4

Equity

699.4

686.9

522.8

593.4

Bond

259.1

257.2

232.0

246.4

Specialty

19.8

18.7

30.1

35.0

Total Long-term Funds

1,955.4

1,921.9

1,604.8

1,749.3

Total Money Market Funds

27.3

27.8

37.2

34.4

Total

1,982.6

1,949.7

1,641.9

1,783.7

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.


ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset Class

Jul 2021

Jun. 2021

Jul. 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

Long-term Funds

Balanced

292

320

90

2,620

1,052

Equity

2,449

2,727

2,293

20,535

17,718

Bond

(362

)

1,224

3,303

7,661

6,775

Specialty

273

665

261

6,059

1,261

Total Long-term Funds

2,651

4,936

5,947

36,875

26,805

Total Money Market Funds

357

103

423

(1,216

)

2,193

Total

3,009

5,039

6,369

35,659

28,998

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset Class

Jul. 2021

Jun. 2021

Jul. 2020

Dec. 2020

Long-term Funds

Balanced

10.5

10.1

5.8

7.2

Equity

200.4

195.4

138.8

158.4

Bond

85.9

85.8

74.6

79.3

Specialty

10.6

9.8

4.8

5.2

Total Long-term Funds

307.5

301.2

224.1

250.0

Total Money Market Funds

6.0

5.7

6.7

7.3

Total

313.6

306.8

230.8

257.3

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.


IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.

  2. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs.

  3. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.

  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.

  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC
The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

For more information please contact:

Pira Kumarasamy
Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs
pkumarasamy@ific.ca
416-309-2317


