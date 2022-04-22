IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – March 2022

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

TORONTO, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for March 2022.



Mutual fund assets totalled $2.002 trillion at the end of March 2022. Assets increased by $4.1 billion or 0.2% compared to February 2022. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $0.9 billion in March 2022.

ETF assets totalled $324.7 billion at the end of March 2022. Assets increased by $7.5 billion or 2.4% compared to February 2022. ETFs recorded net sales of $4.6 billion in March 2022.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Mar. 2022 Feb. 2022 Mar. 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced 212 5,062 8,987 8,354 22,712 Equity 1,000 4,627 4,544 8,549 15,251 Bond (524 ) (155 ) 151 (313 ) 5,729 Specialty 132 241 416 1,001 2,024 Total Long-term Funds 820 9,775 14,098 17,591 45,717 Total Money Market Funds 102 112 (1,093 ) 392 (3,534 ) Total 922 9,887 13,006 17,982 42,182

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Mar. 2022 Feb. 2022 Mar. 2021 Dec. 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced 985.0 986.5 908.4 1,024.9 Equity 719.3 708.4 639.6 747.7 Bond 247.7 253.4 250.8 261.5 Specialty 22.5 22.4 16.8 22.2 Total Long-term Funds 1,974.5 1,970.6 1,815.6 2,056.3 Total Money Market Funds 27.0 26.8 30.3 26.4 Total 2,001.5 1,997.4 1,845.9 2,082.6

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Mar. 2022 Feb. 2022 Mar. 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced 238 251 413 789 1,385 Equity 2,217 3,104 3,103 9,618 8,751 Bond 1,512 (53 ) 949 1,190 3,431 Specialty 498 309 815 895 1,749 Total Long-term Funds 4,465 3,610 5,281 12,492 15,316 Total Money Market Funds 116 411 (579 ) 688 (835 ) Total 4,580 4,021 4,702 13,180 14,482

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Mar. 2022 Feb. 2022 Mar. 2021 Dec. 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced 12.4 12.2 8.8 12.1 Equity 213.0 206.5 175.4 225.2 Bond 78.2 78.5 80.4 89.6 Specialty 14.2 13.1 6.9 13.6 Total Long-term Funds 317.7 310.2 271.5 340.5 Total Money Market Funds 7.0 6.9 6.4 6.6 Total 324.7 317.1 277.9 347.1

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. Starting from January 2022, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETF that invest in other ETFs. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.





About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

