U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,271.81
    -121.85 (-2.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,811.40
    -981.36 (-2.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,839.29
    -335.36 (-2.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,944.05
    -47.41 (-2.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.74
    -2.05 (-1.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.70
    -13.50 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    -0.37 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0800
    -0.0040 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    -0.0110 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2835
    -0.0198 (-1.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5270
    +0.1710 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,532.82
    -1,730.46 (-4.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    924.35
    -21.22 (-2.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.68
    -106.27 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – March 2022

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada
·4 min read
The Investment Funds Institute of Canada
The Investment Funds Institute of Canada

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

TORONTO, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for March 2022.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.002 trillion at the end of March 2022. Assets increased by $4.1 billion or 0.2% compared to February 2022. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $0.9 billion in March 2022.

ETF assets totalled $324.7 billion at the end of March 2022. Assets increased by $7.5 billion or 2.4% compared to February 2022. ETFs recorded net sales of $4.6 billion in March 2022.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset Class

Mar. 2022

Feb. 2022

Mar. 2021

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

Long-term Funds

Balanced

212

5,062

8,987

8,354

22,712

Equity

1,000

4,627

4,544

8,549

15,251

Bond

(524

)

(155

)

151

(313

)

5,729

Specialty

132

241

416

1,001

2,024

Total Long-term Funds

820

9,775

14,098

17,591

45,717

Total Money Market Funds

102

112

(1,093

)

392

(3,534

)

Total

922

9,887

13,006

17,982

42,182

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset Class

Mar. 2022

Feb. 2022

Mar. 2021

Dec. 2021

Long-term Funds

Balanced

985.0

986.5

908.4

1,024.9

Equity

719.3

708.4

639.6

747.7

Bond

247.7

253.4

250.8

261.5

Specialty

22.5

22.4

16.8

22.2

Total Long-term Funds

1,974.5

1,970.6

1,815.6

2,056.3

Total Money Market Funds

27.0

26.8

30.3

26.4

Total

2,001.5

1,997.4

1,845.9

2,082.6

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset Class

Mar. 2022

Feb. 2022

Mar. 2021

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

Long-term Funds

Balanced

238

251

413

789

1,385

Equity

2,217

3,104

3,103

9,618

8,751

Bond

1,512

(53

)

949

1,190

3,431

Specialty

498

309

815

895

1,749

Total Long-term Funds

4,465

3,610

5,281

12,492

15,316

Total Money Market Funds

116

411

(579

)

688

(835

)

Total

4,580

4,021

4,702

13,180

14,482

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset Class

Mar. 2022

Feb. 2022

Mar. 2021

Dec. 2021

Long-term Funds

Balanced

12.4

12.2

8.8

12.1

Equity

213.0

206.5

175.4

225.2

Bond

78.2

78.5

80.4

89.6

Specialty

14.2

13.1

6.9

13.6

Total Long-term Funds

317.7

310.2

271.5

340.5

Total Money Market Funds

7.0

6.9

6.4

6.6

Total

324.7

317.1

277.9

347.1

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.

  2. Starting from January 2022, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETF that invest in other ETFs.

  3. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.

  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.

  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC
The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

For more information please contact:

Pira Kumarasamy
Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs
pkumarasamy@ific.ca
416-309-2317


Recommended Stories

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Crumbled on Friday

    The company's better-than-expected results couldn't counter management's cautious forecast.

  • Analysts Are Increasing Prices Targets of These 10 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 tech stocks that analysts are increasing the price targets of. If you want to see some more tech stocks that were favored by market experts recently, click Analysts Are Increasing Prices Targets of These 5 Tech Stocks. The COVID-19 pandemic propelled the technology sector into overdrive, in terms of […]

  • Elon Musk Takes Major Step Toward Buying Twitter

    The ongoing game of footsie between billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk and social media platform Twitter reached a new stage April 22, as Musk began major steps towards buying the company. It all began when Musk announced that he had acquired a 9.2% stake in Twitter, making him the company's largest shareholder at the time. The ensuing chaos was primarily orchestrated by Musk and his very visible presence on Twitter, where he has 82.9 million followers.

  • Price Targets Were Just Cut in These 2 Stocks -- Is It Time to Sell?

    Just about every industry has had to take special action to address road bumps in their supply chain. Because of this, two of the sector's titans, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), are getting some extra attention right now from several Wall Street research analysts. Let's dig into what Wall Street is saying about these two stocks.

  • Why is the stock market falling? Dow drops nearly 900 points as investors weigh Fed’s policy path, earnings

    U.S. stocks were under pressure Friday a day after hawkish comments by the head of the U.S. central bank as investors also weigh some disappointing corporate earnings.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Approaching mid-year, we can see a clear shape developing for the markets in 2022, one based on increased volatility. The economy as a whole is facing challenges, in the form of inflation, a Fed policy shift, and continuing ripple effects from Russia’s Ukraine war and lingering COVID outbreaks, and investors are looking for pathways through it all. One clear path is to find the beaten-down stocks with potential for near- to mid-term outperformance. These are equities that have underperformed rec

  • Why Nio Shares Bounced Back Friday

    Investors may believe the supply chain problems won't have as much of an impact as previously thought.

  • My 3 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    Stocks aren't like children -- it's OK to talk publicly about which investments are your favorites. I own shares of more than 60 different companies, but Disney (NYSE: DIS), Costco (NASDAQ: COST), and FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) are my three favorite stocks right now.

  • An ‘irrational exuberance’ indicator shows the stock market is off the charts compared with the top of the internet bubble

    Irrational exuberance is alive and well on Wall Street, according to a valuation model proposed by former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan. The story of how Greenspan came to use the phrase “irrational exuberance” is well-known and widely repeated: He first used it in a December 1996 speech, after listening to Yale University professor Robert Shiller give a lecture on the subject. Shiller reportedly based his comments on the Cyclically-Adjusted Price/Earnings ratio, or CAPE.

  • Sheryl Sandberg under fire for trying to kill a story about her ex, the CEO of Activision Blizzard

    Meta Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is now facing "internal scrutiny" at the company after pressuring U.K. tabloid the Daily Mail to kill a story about her former boyfriend, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. The revelations come in an explosive new report from the Wall Street Journal detailing a coordinated campaign to discourage the tabloid from publishing the story, pulling resources from both Activision Blizzard and Meta. In spite of denying that he had knowledge of disturbing allegations of employee misconduct, including alleged rape, Kotick apparently knew about many of those incidents — a fact he concealed from the company's board.

  • Why Alibaba Was Rising Today on a Terrible Day for the Markets

    Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) were up as much as 5.5% today, before settling into a 0.8% gain as of 1:56 p.m. ET. Yesterday, China's Securities Regulatory Commission held a meeting with members of large banks, insurance companies, and the country's social security fund, and encouraged these large in-country investors to buy stocks. China's government hasn't done itself any favors, of course.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge as investors prepare for ramp up on interest rate hikes

    U.S. stocks fell sharply in a sell-off on Friday as investors weighed a bevy of corporate earnings and braced for more aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve in coming months.

  • Why Rivian Stock Crashed This Week and Could Head Even Lower

    The dire warning Rivian's CEO gave could have long-term implications on the company's prospects.

  • Plug Power Jumped Tuesday, So Why Is It Now Down 10% This Week?

    Shares of fuel cell and hydrogen producer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) had a roller coaster of a week. On Tuesday, when the company announced a big new deal with Walmart, the stock rose double digits. The early-week surge came after the supplier of hydrogen fuel cells announced a new agreement with existing customer Walmart.

  • Should Investors Sell Twitter Before Elon Musk Buys It?

    Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk is ratcheting up his efforts to buy social media platform Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) to take it private. Earlier this week, he reportedly arranged $46.5 billion in financing to make a tender offer of $54.20 per share after Twitter's board adopted a poison-pill plan designed to discourage a takeover. Shareholders of Twitter, and the investment community as a whole, are trying to grapple with these events and determine what the best course of action might be.

  • This will be a year for stock market traders — here are 12 companies to favor, says 40-year investing veteran Bob Doll

    If you’re relatively new to investing, and you think 2022 has been a year from hell, imagine being in the stock market for over 40 years. That would’ve put you through the Great Financial Crisis in 2008-2009, the dot-com crash in 2000, the crash of 1987, and the savings and loan debacle of the 1980s — besides the pandemic bear.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Growth Stocks Down 61% and 89% to Buy Right Now

    When Warren Buffett bought a majority stake in Berkshire Hathaway and become the company's CEO in 1965, the company's stock traded at roughly $19 per share. Today, Berkshire Hathaway's Class A stock trades at roughly $519,500 per share. Buffett is best known as a value investor, but there are also growth-oriented holdings in the Berkshire Hathaway stock portfolio, and the company's incredible track record suggests investors may want to take a close look at which ones the Oracle of Omaha has chosen to put money behind.

  • Investors just pulled a massive $17.5 billion out of global equities. They’re just getting started, says Bank of America.

    Investors have been yanking money out of stocks. Here's a sign they aren't nearly done, according to Bank of America.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Typically, I wouldn't build a position in a company like Upstart. Upstart partners with banks and credit unions and uses artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to determine a consumer's creditworthiness, doing away with the need for the credit score. An economic recession could trigger a decline in the credit market and also put pressure on consumers with high debt levels.

  • Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

    When it comes to building wealth, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, isn't the wealthiest individual on the planet, he's delivered some of the most eye-popping investment returns over the past six decades. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and generated an average annual return of better than 20% on his company's stock.