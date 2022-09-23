U.S. markets closed

IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – August 2022

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada
·4 min read
The Investment Funds Institute of Canada
The Investment Funds Institute of Canada

      Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for August 2022.

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.827 trillion at the end of August 2022. Assets decreased by $37.6 billion or 2.0% compared to July 2022. Mutual funds recorded net redemptions of $3.1 billion in August 2022.

ETF assets totalled $298.7 billion at the end of August 2022. Assets decreased by $5.0 billion or 1.6% compared to July 2022. ETFs recorded net sales of $1.5 billion in August 2022.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset Class

Aug. 2022

Jul. 2022

Aug. 2021

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

Long-term Funds

 

 

 

 

 

Balanced

(2,429

)

(3,278

)

4,390

(9,298

)

49,071

 

Equity

(338

)

(1,377

)

2,532

1,800

 

30,374

 

Bond

(379

)

(308

)

1,680

(6,834

)

13,136

 

Specialty

89

 

(80

)

337

1,214

 

4,323

 

Total Long-term Funds

(3,056

)

(5,043

)

8,939

(13,118

)

96,904

 

Total Money Market Funds

(52

)

500

 

63

2,814

 

(6,483

)

Total

(3,108

)

(4,543

)

9,002

(10,305

)

90,420

 

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset Class

Aug. 2022

Jul. 2022

Aug. 2021

Dec. 2021

Long-term Funds

 

 

 

 

Balanced

896.5

917.0

998.9

1,024.9

Equity

648.2

661.4

725.2

747.7

Bond

230.6

234.5

261.5

261.5

Specialty

22.0

22.0

20.0

22.2

Total Long-term Funds

1,797.3

1,835.0

2,005.7

2,056.3

Total Money Market Funds

29.7

29.7

27.3

26.4

Total

1,827.1

1,864.7

2,033.0

2,082.7

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset Class

Aug. 2022

Jul. 2022

Aug. 2021

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

Long-term Funds

 

 

 

 

 

Balanced

17

 

202

 

273

 

1,384

2,893

 

Equity

1,190

 

(730

)

3,379

 

10,003

23,914

 

Bond

(347

)

719

 

1,137

 

3,147

8,804

 

Specialty

21

 

375

 

300

 

1,160

6,373

 

Total Long-term Funds

881

 

566

 

5,088

 

15,695

41,983

 

Total Money Market Funds

594

 

938

 

(62

)

3,324

(1,278

)

Total

1,475

 

1,505

 

5,026

 

19,019

40,705

 

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset Class

Aug. 2022

Jul. 2022

Aug. 2021

Dec. 2021

Long-term Funds

 

 

 

 

Balanced

11.8

12.1

11.0

12.1

Equity

191.2

194.1

209.0

225.2

Bond

75.8

77.7

87.0

89.6

Specialty

10.3

10.7

11.8

13.6

Total Long-term Funds

289.1

294.7

318.8

340.5

Total Money Market Funds

9.6

9.1

6.0

6.6

Total

298.7

303.7

324.8

347.1

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 85% of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 83% of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.

  2. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting.

  3. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.

  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.

  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together approximately 150 organizations, including fund managers, dealers, professional and back-office service providers, to strengthen the integrity of the investment funds industry, foster public confidence in investment funds, and enable investors to achieve good outcomes. By connecting savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

For more information please contact:

Pira Kumarasamy
Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs
pkumarasamy@ific.ca
416-309-2317


