IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – August 2022

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for August 2022.

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.827 trillion at the end of August 2022. Assets decreased by $37.6 billion or 2.0% compared to July 2022. Mutual funds recorded net redemptions of $3.1 billion in August 2022.

ETF assets totalled $298.7 billion at the end of August 2022. Assets decreased by $5.0 billion or 1.6% compared to July 2022. ETFs recorded net sales of $1.5 billion in August 2022.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Aug. 2022 Jul. 2022 Aug. 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced (2,429 ) (3,278 ) 4,390 (9,298 ) 49,071 Equity (338 ) (1,377 ) 2,532 1,800 30,374 Bond (379 ) (308 ) 1,680 (6,834 ) 13,136 Specialty 89 (80 ) 337 1,214 4,323 Total Long-term Funds (3,056 ) (5,043 ) 8,939 (13,118 ) 96,904 Total Money Market Funds (52 ) 500 63 2,814 (6,483 ) Total (3,108 ) (4,543 ) 9,002 (10,305 ) 90,420

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Aug. 2022 Jul. 2022 Aug. 2021 Dec. 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced 896.5 917.0 998.9 1,024.9 Equity 648.2 661.4 725.2 747.7 Bond 230.6 234.5 261.5 261.5 Specialty 22.0 22.0 20.0 22.2 Total Long-term Funds 1,797.3 1,835.0 2,005.7 2,056.3 Total Money Market Funds 29.7 29.7 27.3 26.4 Total 1,827.1 1,864.7 2,033.0 2,082.7

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Aug. 2022 Jul. 2022 Aug. 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced 17 202 273 1,384 2,893 Equity 1,190 (730 ) 3,379 10,003 23,914 Bond (347 ) 719 1,137 3,147 8,804 Specialty 21 375 300 1,160 6,373 Total Long-term Funds 881 566 5,088 15,695 41,983 Total Money Market Funds 594 938 (62 ) 3,324 (1,278 ) Total 1,475 1,505 5,026 19,019 40,705

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Aug. 2022 Jul. 2022 Aug. 2021 Dec. 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced 11.8 12.1 11.0 12.1 Equity 191.2 194.1 209.0 225.2 Bond 75.8 77.7 87.0 89.6 Specialty 10.3 10.7 11.8 13.6 Total Long-term Funds 289.1 294.7 318.8 340.5 Total Money Market Funds 9.6 9.1 6.0 6.6 Total 298.7 303.7 324.8 347.1

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 85% of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 83% of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.



About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together approximately 150 organizations, including fund managers, dealers, professional and back-office service providers, to strengthen the integrity of the investment funds industry, foster public confidence in investment funds, and enable investors to achieve good outcomes. By connecting savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

