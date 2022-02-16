U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,481.29
    +10.22 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,995.62
    +6.78 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,135.52
    -4.23 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,080.73
    +4.27 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.31
    -0.76 (-0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,874.20
    +18.00 (+0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    23.63
    +0.29 (+1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1390
    +0.0026 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    +0.0020 (+0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3596
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4000
    -0.1960 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,202.40
    +116.42 (+0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,020.76
    +6.38 (+0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

IFIC Welcomes New Member – FIS Financial Solutions, Canada Inc.

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada
·1 min read
The Investment Funds Institute of Canada
The Investment Funds Institute of Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced that FIS Financial Solutions, Canada Inc. has joined the organization as an affiliate member.

“On behalf of our board and membership, I am pleased to welcome FIS Financial Solutions to IFIC,” said Paul C. Bourque, President and CEO. “With its expertise in the fintech space, IFIC looks forward to the unique perspective the firm will offer to ongoing industry discussions.”

Founded in 1989, FIS Financial Solutions, Canada Inc. is part of FIS, a leading technology provider that connects merchants, banks, and capital markets. With more than 55,000 experts across 50+ countries, the company offers more than 450 solutions and processes over $79 billion transactions globally.

For more information on FIS, please visit www.fisglobal.com.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together approximately 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation.

For more information, please contact:

Pira Kumarasamy
Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs
pkumarasamy@ific.ca
416-309-2317


Recommended Stories

  • Why Masimo Stock Is Tanking Today

    Shares of Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) were tanking 35.2% as of 12:37 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The steep decline came after the medical technology company provided its fourth-quarter update following the market close on Tuesday. Masimo's results were actually pretty good.

  • Warren Buffett just invested $1 billion in crypto

    The superstar investor may be seeing an entirely different kind of opportunity in digital financial service providers like Nubank.

  • Upstart Holdings Stock Soared Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock was up an astounding 30% this afternoon, thanks to better-than-expected results in the company's fourth quarter. Upstart's share price surge today shows that lots of investors are bullish on the company right now, but are they right to be so optimistic? First of all, Upstart's revenue increase was phenomenal.

  • Why ViacomCBS Stock Just Crashed 22%

    Shares of entertainment company ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC), which announced Tuesday evening that it's changing its name to Paramount Global, reported earnings last night. Today, shares of Paramount (the name change has already gone into effect) are down 21.7% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. Don't be too confused about the name change and the unchanged ticker, by the way.

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.

  • Why Shopify Stock Cratered on Wednesday

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) got crushed on Wednesday, tumbling as much as 18.4%. For the fourth quarter, Shopify generated revenue of $1.38 billion, up 41% year over year. At the same time, subscription revenue of $351.2 million climbed 26%.

  • Nvidia to report its first earnings since calling off Arm deal

    Nvidia will report its Q4 earnings after the bell on Wednesday.

  • Is Shopify Stock a Buy After Its Blistering Retreat?

    The e-commerce tools provider cratered after its earnings report. What does this mean for investors?

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks pare losses, turn positive after Fed meeting minutes

    Stocks dipped Wednesday after jumping a day earlier when an apparent deescalation of Russian advances in Ukraine helped boost U.S. equities.

  • Why Angi Stock Plunged More Than 21% in Morning Trading Today

    The digital home improvement company's Q4 earnings report did not please the market, despite strong top-line growth.

  • Why Ternium Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of Ternium (NYSE: TX) tumbled more than 12% by 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Weighing on the steelmaker were its fourth-quarter results and outlook for 2022. Ternium reported solid fourth-quarter results.

  • Do Institutions Own Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares?

    If you want to know who really controls Matterport, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MTTR ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Palantir Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before Thursday’s market action kicks off, Palantir (PLTR) will deliver fourth-quarter financials. Deutsche Bank’s Brad Zelnick expects the results will come in according to the guide, which calls for revenue of $418 million. However, the 5-star analyst believes most of the investor focus will turn to the “sustainability and quality of growth and any initial view for C1Q22 and CY22.” Zelnick notes that the slowdown in Government and Commercial revenue, coupled with “contribution margin compressi

  • Why Fiverr Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) stock is sinking again today. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 0.9%. High-profile tech companies including Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Nvidia, and Roblox have recently reported earnings and seen significant sell-offs, and the trend appears to be impacting Fiverr.

  • Shopify Sees a Sales Slowdown. The Stock Is Sinking.

    The e-commerce giant reported fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday. While earnings beat expectations, soft revenue guidance sent the stock lower.

  • Alteryx Stock Popped Today -- Here's Why

    Alteryx beat revenue and earnings estimates and continued to grow its customer base in the fourth quarter.

  • 2 Wildly Oversold Stocks That Could Explode Higher

    The stock market is often an exercise in reverse psychology. When a stock goes up, investors instinctively want to get a piece of the action. Likewise, when a stock drifts to the bottom, the natural inclination is to run away. But any investor worth their salt knows they need to battle against those natural impulses as the bottom is often the most appealing starting point; because it is from there that the real gains are made. Of course, not any stock lying in the doldrums is worth picking up, t

  • Crocs Stock Dips Slightly Despite Reporting Record Revenues for Fiscal 2021

    The footwear giant also reported revenues in the fourth quarter of $586.6 million, an increase of 42.6% from the same period last year.

  • Gold Miner Barrick Unveils Variable Dividend That Could Mean a 3% Yield

    Barrick Gold one of the two largest gold mining companies in the world, plans to introduce a variable dividend linked to debt levels that could result in a yield of nearly 3% based on the current share price. Many investors have wanted Barrick Gold (ticker: GOLD) to initiate such a program given that rival Newmont (NEM) already has one. Barrick announced the dividend policy in conjunction with its fourth-quarter earnings, which were flat from a year ago, at 35 cents a share, topping the FactSet consensus estimate of 30 cents.