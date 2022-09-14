U.S. markets close in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,952.57
    +19.88 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,224.45
    +119.48 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,728.41
    +94.84 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,834.75
    +3.17 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.45
    +2.14 (+2.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.80
    -3.60 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    19.65
    +0.16 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9999
    +0.0029 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    -0.0250 (-0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1568
    +0.0076 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.8930
    -1.7520 (-1.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,244.54
    -626.06 (-3.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.03
    -1.30 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

iFLYTEK Listed on Hang Seng Corporate Responsibility Benchmark Index

·2 min read

HEFEI, China, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iFLYTEK was included as a constituent of the Hang Seng (China A) Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index (HSSUSB) for its outstanding performance in making environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies central to the company's advancement. iFLYTEK is committed to fostering systemic innovations to ensure the highest standard of corporate environmental accountability and the greatest societal impact.

Selection for the index includes a thorough sustainability assessment undertaken by the Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA). The assessment measures seven core indicators: corporate governance, human rights, labor practices, environment, equitable operations, consumer issues, community engagement and development.

iFLYTEK has sought to meet the climate challenges of our times by fostering innovative technology applications for mitigating industrial and individual impacts on the environment. This approach earned many honors for iFLYTEK, including an "Outstanding Practice Case" from the China Association for Public Companies, a AAA rating in the China Securities Index ESG Evaluation, and the Best ESG Information Disclosure Award from New Fortune.

iFLYTEK takes pride in the company's continued efforts to provide environmental solutions that address society's most pressing needs using advanced artificial intelligence technology.

About iFLYTEK – iFLYTEK is one of the world's leading artificial intelligence (AI) and speech technology companies. For more information, please visit https://www.iflytek.com/en/.

About the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series – The Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series provides benchmark for sustainability investments. It composes of five indexes, including the HSSUSB, recognizing companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that perform well with respect to corporate sustainability.

Constituent selection is based on a robust process that includes consideration of the results from a sustainability assessment undertaken by Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA), an independent and professional assessment body, using its proprietary sustainability assessment and rating framework. The process ensures that indexes in the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series are objective, reliable and of high investability, making them excellent benchmarks for index funds that adopt a corporate sustainability theme.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iflytek-listed-on-hang-seng-corporate-responsibility-benchmark-index-301624464.html

SOURCE iFLYTEK

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates

    In this article, we discuss 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates. We all know Bill Gates, the tech billionaire and a famous […]

  • 600 Million Reasons This 7.7%-Yielding Dividend Should Keep Growing

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) have been under a lot of pressure this year. The real estate investment trust's (REIT) stock has lost a third of its value due in part to rising interest rates. While the market has concerns about the REIT's ability to continue growing its portfolio and dividend, it recently took a big step to address those worries.

  • Nucor stock falls on Q3 profit warning

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in shares for Nucor.

  • Geron Corporation's (NASDAQ:GERN) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 95% Above Its Share Price

    Does the September share price for Geron Corporation ( NASDAQ:GERN ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • It’s a great time to scoop up bargain stocks. Here are 21 examples that could make you a lot of money.

    Stocks of online advertisers have been crushed. But the group may roar back, benefiting committed investors.

  • Debt & the Telecom Giants: Why Spreading the Risk May be Important in an Economic Decline

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS), and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) are the three key telecom operators in the US. The stocks had lackluster performance, with TMUS delivering 6.8% in the last 12 months, T experiencing a deep drop of 38.4% and VZ losing some 23.3%. In this article we will discuss the effects of debt, 5G and consumer spending on the valuations of these stocks as well as see how their fundamentals compare.

  • Is Trending Stock Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) a Buy Now?

    Plug Power (PLUG) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Cathie Wood Goes on Biggest Dip-Buying Binge Since February

    (Bloomberg) -- Tuesday’s brutal selloff in the aftermath of August’s hotter-than-expected inflation print looked like opportunity to Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceStocks Bounce Back in Choppy Trade, Dollar Dips: Markets WrapT

  • LNG Is Fueling Explosive Growth for This Dividend Stock

    Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT: LNG) sees a bright future for its investors. The liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer recently unveiled its "20/20 vision" for returning capital to shareholders, fueled by the explosive growth it sees ahead for its LNG operations. Here's a look at what investors can expect from the LNG stock over the next few years.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    The S&P 500 index's downturn in 2022 has pushed its dividend yield up to 1.6%. British American Tobacco's (NYSE: BTI) $91 billion market capitalization makes it the second-largest tobacco company on the planet, trailing just Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM). British American Tobacco's success is in large part due to the variety of well-known brands that it offers to consumers.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • 10 LNG Stocks to Buy Amid Russia-West Energy Wars

    In this article, we discuss 10 LNG stocks to buy amid Russia-West energy wars. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 LNG Stocks to Buy Amid Russia-West Energy Wars. Energy War Before the European Union officially declared price caps on Russian gas, President Vladimir Putin threatened on September 7 to […]

  • Great Panther Mining Receives Delisting Notice from NYSE American

    Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX: GPR) (NYSE-A: GPL) ("Great Panther" or the "Company"), reports that it has a received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") notifying the Company that as a result of the filing of a notice of intention to make a proposal under the Bankrupcy and Insolvency Act (Canada) (the "BIA") and in accordance with the NYSE American Company Guide, NYSE Regulation has determined that the Company's common shares (the "Shares") will be delisted from the NYSE A

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • QuantumScape Stock: What You Need to Know Before You Buy

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) has gotten a lot of attention from investors lately. And for good reason, since the battery start-up's technology could prove revolutionary. But it could also be a flop. Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro discuss the company, its prospects, and a few things investors need to consider before buying shares.

  • Why Home Depot, Target, and Lowe's Shares Sank Today

    The details behind today's inflation data have investors especially nervous about these retailers.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Worth Betting on Now?

    Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund

    “I think the biggest mistake right now is the belief we’re going to return to, essentially, prices similar to the pre-COVID,” Bridgewater Associates co-CIO Greg Jensen said on Monday.

  • Rivian Stock: Headed to $75?

    One analyst thinks shares of the fast-growing electric vehicle maker could nearly double over the next 12 months.

  • This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Be 1 To Hold Forever

    This has been a roller-coaster year for investors. The stock market rolled to its worst start in over 50 years throughout the first six months, only to rally strongly during the summer and stall out again last month. The growth-oriented Nasdaq Composite has been even more volatile, losing over 30% of its value as it plunged from the heights hit nearly one year ago.