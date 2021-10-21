U.S. markets close in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,537.75
    +1.56 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,508.94
    -100.40 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,178.88
    +57.20 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.56
    -2.20 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.54
    -0.88 (-1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.10
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.14
    -0.31 (-1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1628
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6790
    +0.0430 (+2.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3785
    -0.0041 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8830
    -0.4460 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,771.62
    -3,757.18 (-5.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,485.40
    -49.25 (-3.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

IFMA Board Awards CEO Position To Industry Leader Phil Kafarakis

·2 min read

Highly accomplished food executive assumes new position November 1st

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) announced today the appointment of Phil Kafarakis as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. Beginning November 1, 2021, he will be responsible for overseeing IFMA's day-to-day operations and will direct the activities of the association in support of policies, goals and objectives established by its Board of Directors.

Phil Kafarakis, new IFMA President and Chief Executive Officer.
Phil Kafarakis, new IFMA President and Chief Executive Officer.

Kafarakis, a highly accomplished senior executive with broad experience leading major food industry companies and associations, joins IFMA with a proven track record of bottom-line results. Beginning his career in the industry on the manufacturing side of the business, Kafarakis successfully led and managed businesses at Kraft, Jones Dairy Farm, Cargill, and McCormick & Co., where he also served on IFMA's Board of Directors. Most recently, he served as President of the Specialty Food Association (SFA), representing more than 4,000 small and emerging food entrepreneurs in the $160 Billion U.S. Specialty Food Industry. Prior to his SFA appointment, Kafarakis served as the Chief Innovation and Member Advancement Officer at the National Restaurant Association.

"I am honored and thrilled to have been selected to lead IFMA into the future, continuing to build on the outstanding work that has made IFMA the most respected authority in the foodservice industry," said Kafarakis.

"The IFMA Board couldn't be more pleased with the search committee's choice," said Hugh Roth, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer and Business Development Officer at PepsiCo Foodservice and the 2021 IFMA Board Chair. "We are confident that Phil will bring the leadership, energy and enthusiasm to continue to provide member value and move IFMA forward."

Kafarakis will take over for Larry Oberkfell, IFMA's current President and CEO, who earlier this year announced his return to the industry after a successful, transformative 12-year career at the helm of IFMA. Oberkfell led the growth of IFMA through multiple recessions and most recently the COVID-19 pandemic, consistently growing revenue and value for its membership.

About International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA)
The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) is an established trade association serving foodservice manufacturers for over 65 years to improve industry practices and relationships while equipping every foodservice manufacturer with the tools to navigate their future with confidence. By providing insights, developing best practices and fostering connectivity through events, we enlighten members and motivate change that leads to betterment for the individual member organization and the industry at large. For more information, visit IFMAworld.com.

The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) is an established trade association serving foodservice manufacturers for over 65 years to improve industry practices and relationships while equipping every foodservice manufacturer with the tools to navigate their future with confidence. For more information, visit ifmaworld.com. (PRNewsfoto/IFMA)
The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) is an established trade association serving foodservice manufacturers for over 65 years to improve industry practices and relationships while equipping every foodservice manufacturer with the tools to navigate their future with confidence. For more information, visit ifmaworld.com. (PRNewsfoto/IFMA)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ifma-board-awards-ceo-position-to-industry-leader-phil-kafarakis-301406103.html

SOURCE International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA)

Recommended Stories

  • Why Sundial, Tilray, and OrganiGram Stocks Are Glowing Green Today

    Today's gains probably shouldn't be too surprising, however, coming as they do on the back of positive comments from the CEO of MJBiz, a cannabis industry news site, yesterday evening. Speaking at MJBizCon 2021 in Las Vegas, company CEO Chris Walsh predicted that whatever happens in Congress, 2022 will see at least four more states flip to recreational marijuana legalization -- and perhaps as many as seven. Additionally, Walsh points out that Idaho and Nebraska are in line to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes.

  • Crocs record Q3 revenues, IBM misses estimates, HP bullish profit forecast

    Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down some of Thursday’s early earnings movers, including Crocs, IBM and HP.

  • Pinterest Shareholders Should Say No to a PayPal Buyout

    Of all the companies that could make a bid for Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) was one of the least likely. While the offer represents a 26% premium over Pinterest's closing price on Tuesday before the news broke, the stock was trading near a 52-week-low at the time, and $70 a share would still be 22% below its peak in February.

  • 3 Meme Stocks That Are Actually Solid Long-Term Picks

    Just because a company's stock is getting heavy attention in internet chatrooms doesn't mean its actual business can't also have potential.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • D.E. Shaw, Saba Among Firms Winning Big on Trump SPAC Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds including D.E. Shaw and Saba Capital Management own stakes in a special purpose acquisition company that surged Thursday after former President Donald Trump announced plans to create his own publicly traded media firm through a reverse merger.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureBeef Industry Tr

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

    With yields ranging from 4% to 10.3%, this trio is perfectly positioned to help income investors navigate volatility.

  • This hot dog restaurant just saw its stock price surge more than 50% on its IPO day

    Welcome to the public markets, hot dog chain Portillo's.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Surging Today

    After falling yesterday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are roaring back today as the pessimism that plagued the fuel cell specialist's stock on Wednesday seems to be waning. The catalyst for today's movement appears to be news that the company is progressing in its plans to develop a green hydrogen production facility in its home state of New York. As of 10:25 a.m. EDT on Thursday, shares of Plug Power were up 5.7%.

  • 3 Top Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Although the once white-hot returns of investing guru Cathie Wood's Ark Investment exchange-traded funds have cooled off considerably in 2021, she remains a fairly sharp prognosticator. At various times, she has picked up Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), Unity Software (NYSE: U), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) -- and according to three of our Motley Fool contributors, you might want to follow her lead and buy those stocks yourself right now. Eric Volkman (Sea Limited): Budding tech conglomerate Sea Limited is well-positioned to be a powerhouse, as it has not one, not two, but a trio of fast-growing business segments.

  • 7 Reasons Why Novavax Is a No-Brainer Pick Over Ocugen

    Ocugen's share price has skyrocketed roughly seven times more than Novavax's has. Does that make Ocugen the smarter vaccine stock to buy right now? Here are seven reasons why Novavax stock is a no-brainer pick over Ocugen.

  • Wells Fargo: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    Inflation worries seem to be at the forefront of investors’ concerns right now. However, Mark Smith, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Advisors, has a solution to put investors at ease: “One of the best ways to combat inflation is through buying equities.” The reopening is “on strong,” people have more money than they ever had, and the banks have kicked off the latest earnings season in style - all are reasons to be “extremely bullish," according to Smith. With this in m

  • Here's how PayPal could cash in on its potential acquisition of Pinterest

    Ygal Arounian, Wedbush Securities VP of Equity Research, discusses recent reports that PayPal is in late talks to acquire Pinterest in a $45B deal.

  • Trump SPAC Soars as Retail Traders Pump Shares Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- Retail investors are piling into the special purpose acquisition company that agreed to take former President Donald Trump’s media firm public as thousands of users pump shares across social media platforms.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane Ma

  • Could There Be Opportunity in Novavax Stock Right Now? Analyst Weighs In

    Bringing a Covid-19 vaccine to market is proving extremely tricky for Novavax (NVAX). After the biotech’s proposed vaccine delivered excellent results in late-stage trials which matched the standard of other approved vaccines, the company has continually delayed filing for approval in various regions including the US. The story took another wrong turn on Wednesday when a Politico article cited “anonymous sources” who claimed Novavax’ manufacturing problems ran deeper than previously thought; the

  • Dow Jones Dips; Donald Trump SPAC Explodes; Tesla Stock Nears Buy Point As Demand Surges

    The Dow Jones fell. A Donald Trump SPAC exploded on news he is launching a social media platform. Tesla stock neared a new buy point

  • NOW Inc.'s (NYSE:DNOW) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 99% Above Its Share Price

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of NOW Inc. ( NYSE:DNOW ) by taking the expected future...

  • Is Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Popular Amongst Insiders?

    A look at the shareholders of Coupang, Inc. ( NYSE:CPNG ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will...

  • PayPal Stock Falls As Analysts Mull Upside, Risks From Pinterest Acquisition

    PayPal stock and PINS stock fell on Thursday as analysts mulled possible upside and risks from a merger as well as the deal's structure.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Deliver Bigger Gains Than the Market

    Cathie Wood is head of Ark Invest, a company managing several funds that are popular with investors. Among these are financial technology company Square (NYSE: SQ), streaming-TV platform Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and telehealth services company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). It might seem like I'm randomly rolling the dice with Square, Roku, and Teladoc, but nothing could be further from the truth.