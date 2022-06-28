U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

IFN Neurologic and MetaCell Partner to Launch the IFN Neurologic Affiliate Program

·2 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., and PERTH, Australia, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Summary

The Institute of Functional Neuroscience, a world leading treatment and rehabilitation centre utilising the latest technologies in neuroplasticity research, and MetaCell, an innovative life science software company specialised in cutting-edge research software for major pharma, biotech, and academic institutions, have partnered to launch IFN Neurologic. This application will help clinicians to better serve patients with neurological disorders and provide treatments in the functional neuroscience domain. The application has been piloted with a limited number of clinics in 2021/2022, and now is made available to clinics and patients worldwide.

IFN Neurologic is an innovative application to help clinicians better serve patients with neurological disorders and provide treatments in the functional neuroscience domain
IFN Neurologic is an innovative application to help clinicians better serve patients with neurological disorders and provide treatments in the functional neuroscience domain

Affiliate Program

Affiliate clinics will use for the first time IFN Neurologic to perform restorative neuroplasticity interventions on their patients at their own clinic. The affiliate program includes a comprehensive education program accredited by IFN (Institute of Functional Neuroscience) and AICN (Australian Institute of Clinical Neuroscience), all the necessary hardware/software, and access to the IFN Neurologic platform.

The team

Dr. Randy Beck, PhD, Director of the IFN, said: "We're excited to be launching this new application in partnership with MetaCell. With this new software that requires no installation and can be reached from any web browser in the world, we now have the ability to rapidly scale up our diagnostic processes and reach more patients around the world at the click of a button."

Giovanni Idili, COO of MetaCell, added: "We are very proud to work with Dr. Beck and provide IFN with a solution that ultimately allows the organisation to help a much greater number of patients at the same outstanding level of service, and we look forward to partnering with many more clinical innovators using our unique approach to custom software development in concert with our clinical neuroscience platforms."

About IFN

The Institute of Functional Neuroscience (IFN) utilises the latest in neuroplasticity and neuroscience research to develop treatment approaches aimed at improving brain and nervous system performance of patients with a wide range of conditions including migraines, seizure disorders, strokes, attention deficit disorders, obsessive compulsive disorder, developmental coordination delay, vertigo, depression, learning and developmental disorders, concussion syndromes and autism.

About MetaCell

MetaCell is a life science-focused software company composed of scientists and software engineers, with deep domain expertise in computational neuroscience, molecular biology, data science, and enterprise-grade online software development. Their solutions have been trusted for over a decade by some of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies and leading research institutions in the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, and Europe, including Biogen, Pfizer, Eisai, Salk, UCL, Mount Sinai, UCSD, Yale, Princeton, and many more.

Contact details

IFN Neurologic: https://ifnneurologic.com/ | +61 (08) 6254 2282 | affiliateprogram@ifnneurologic.com
IFN: https://ifn.net.au | +61 (08) 6254 2282 | info@ifn.net.au 
MetaCell: https://metacell.us/ | US +1 617-286-4832 | UK +44 1865 648684 | info@metacell.us

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1848666/IFN_Neurologic_and_MetaCell.jpg

