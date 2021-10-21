U.S. markets open in 8 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,517.25
    -10.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,407.00
    -70.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,325.75
    -51.75 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,282.50
    -5.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    +0.38 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.80
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1656
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.49
    -0.21 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3819
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0800
    -0.2490 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,114.08
    +1,085.12 (+1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,537.01
    +56.21 (+3.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,835.45
    -420.10 (-1.44%)
     

iFOREX to offer its clients more insight into online CFD trading

·2 min read

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iFOREX - a leading global financial broker - announced the launch of their new Trading Rooms. This new educational channel will be available to active clients on November 1st 2021, via the company's website.

iFOREX will offer its client base the opportunity to follow top investment experts as they open live CFD trading deals on forex, cryptocurrency, shares, indices and more.

Active iFOREX traders will be able to watch today's most skilled traders open and close deals in real time, who will also offer live commentary on their trading strategies.

This expert hub and trading rooms is another addition to the broker's large variety of educational offerings, aimed at giving both novice and veteran traders the opportunity to enhance their skills on both technical and fundamental analysis, and make more informed trading decisions by learning from these established, independent traders.

The two trading experts, Walid Salaheldin Mohamed, and Mohamed Abd El Khaleq, our Trading Room expert, will offer their years of market experience in English and Arabic respectively. By joining a Trading Room, clients will be able to watch and follow these real, independent traders in action, as they share; which live trades they open, what profit levels they enter, What they do to protect their trades and how they manage the trade once it is executed.

iFOREX already offers many trading tools and resources designed to assist you in maximizing trader's potential, with market information, training and support. For over 25 years, iFOREX has remained one of the largest and most respected firms in the Fintech industry, emerging early on as an industry leader in technological innovation and with a dedication to trust and excellence.

The company's vast educational assets include 1-on-1 training with a trading coach, an exclusive Trader Guide, curated with 25 years of knowledge and experience, video lessons to those who prefer visual explanations, detailed trading articles with insight into different CFD products, global markets, trading tactics and many more. Those who wants practical experience will be able to acquire it by utilizing the $5,000 Demo Account provided for new clients.

A spokesperson for Formula Investment House Ltd, operator of the www.iFOREX.com website, said: "As a company which puts trader education at the top of its priorities, the addition of the Trading Rooms is the natural evolution we undertake, in order to give our traders real time information and strategy analysis, which will help them develop their confidence, knowledge and portfolio."

Trading Rooms' access will be free of charge for active traders who open an account with the broker.

For further information, please contact: pr@iforex.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iforex-to-offer-its-clients-more-insight-into-online-cfd-trading-301404512.html

SOURCE iFOREX

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla reports Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre talks Tesla as the automaker reports its Q3 earnings

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Why PayPal Investors Got Nervous on Wednesday

    Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stumbled on Wednesday, falling as much as 6.8%, though the stock recovered a bit, ending the trading day down 4.7%. Reports surfaced early in the day that PayPal had made overtures to acquire social-media site Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Bloomberg dropped the story, citing the oft-quoted "people with knowledge of the matter," which sent Pinterest stock soaring.

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • Is It Time to Buy AT&T?

    The mood soured in May after analysts realized the dividend would need to be slashed to complete the Discovery merger.

  • China Evergrande Ends Talks on Hopson Deal, Asks to Resume Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group scrapped talks to offload a stake in its property-management arm and said real estate sales plunged about 97% during peak home-buying season, worsening its liquidity crisis on the eve of a dollar-bond deadline that could tip the company into default.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathG

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    After a nearly month-long stretch of losses that saw markets decline by some 5%, both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are climbing back to the record-high levels they posted last this past summer. The story here wasn’t so much the market decline, as it was the volatility. The market was reacting to a series of economic and political crosswinds, making it difficult for investors to keep abreast of developments. Writing from RBC Capital, head of equity strategy Lori Calvasina Calvasina describes the ma

  • 4 Healthcare Stocks Selling for Way Less Than Analysts Think They’re Worth

    Healthcare stocks are trailing the market since the start of the pandemic. Barron's looked for those at the biggest discounts to the average price targets among analysts.

  • Micron's $150B expansion plan comes as Manassas courts microchip maker to grow locally

    Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), an Idaho-based microchip manufacturer with a big plant in Manassas, said Wednesday it would invest more than $150 billion over the next decade into its manufacturing and research. The company said the investment may include potential new factories in the U.S., but warned that domestic expansion is only appetizing if government funding and refundable tax credits are made available. Micron cited U.S. microchip manufacturing costs being 35% to 45% higher than "lower-cost markets" in its appeal for economic incentives.

  • Las Vegas Sands misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finances' Ines Ferre breaks down the numbers to know from Las Vegas Sands' Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Mnuchin Is Investing in Blockchain -- Not Crypto: Milken Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the Milken Institute Global Conference that he’s investing in blockchain companies but not cryptocurrencies.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane Mat

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures edge lower after Dow sets intraday record

    Stock futures edged lower Wednesday evening, with the major indexes hovering slightly below all-time highs as a parade of strong earnings results helped buoy equity prices.

  • Ford Stock Rises Amid Wall Street Target Hike, China Rollout Of Rival To Tesla Model Y

    A Wall Street report sent Ford stock higher. Ford continues its EV push, rolling out a critical vehicle in bid to unseat Tesla.

  • J.P. Morgan’s Bullish Stance on Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Comes to an End

    Almost two years after Covid-19 made its unwelcome entrance, the pandemic is still presenting opportunities for companies looking to stunt its progress. Merck appears to have taken the opportunity by the horns after its antiviral oral Covid-19 treatment impressed in clinical trials and appeared to reduce the hospitalization risk by half. The pharma giant is not the only company seeking to provide patients with an alternative to more intrusive treatments. Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) has also been

  • 3 Under-the-Radar COVID Stocks

    What's really interesting about the stock market is there are always new companies trying new things. And sometimes the stocks of these companies come out of nowhere and blow the market averages away.

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • Top Marijuana Stocks for November 2021

    These are the marijuana stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2021.

  • Verizon ‘Excited’ as It Discloses Sign-Ups for Wireless Home Internet Service

    (Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. has spent three years developing wireless technology to beam high-speed internet connections into homes and now it’s finally ready to talk about the new growth area.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Jap

  • Novavax Stock Plummets After Insiders Highlight Covid Vaccine Struggles

    Novavax reiterated confidence in its Covid vaccine manufacturing processes early Wednesday. But NVAX stock still plummeted.