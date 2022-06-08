U.S. markets open in 5 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,141.00
    -17.75 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,025.00
    -140.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,662.50
    -49.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,909.10
    -9.50 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.90
    +0.49 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.40
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.07
    -0.11 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0696
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.37
    -0.70 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2542
    -0.0050 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6380
    +1.0220 (+0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,531.20
    +926.40 (+3.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    659.71
    +21.07 (+3.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,582.02
    -16.91 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

IFS listed as #1 in Gartner® Global EAM Market Share 2021 By Revenue

·4 min read

  • IFS ranked first in EAM market share by revenue - compared to SAP, IBM, Infor and Oracle - with 18% share and 29.1% growth YoY

  • IFS set to strengthen leading position with enterprise asset management (EAM) Business Unit expansion and senior appointment

LONDON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that it is positioned number one in the Gartner EAM market share analysis based on revenue. The company attributes its continued growth and success to its deep industry expertise, innovative and flexible IFS Cloud solution, and seamless integration across all its capabilities.

The Gartner Market Share: Enterprise Resource Planning Worldwide, 2021 report aims to provide an overview of 2020-2021 total enterprise resource planning (ERP) software revenue and vendor market share for all ERP submarkets. As part of the ERP study, enterprise asset management (EAM) is a product category analysed in its own right and vendors active in the segment have their market shared reported.

IFS believes that these independent findings reinforce the success IFS has seen in acquiring new logos and extending its footprint in existing customers. It showcases the commitment and investment IFS has made in EAM over the years and, most recently, in the latest release of IFS Cloud in April 2022.

In addition to securing the highest EAM market share based on revenue, IFS has invested further in a business unit dedicated to the continued growth of its EAM business to bring further focus, drive excellence in customer experience and ensure customers create value from their investment with IFS.

Nils van der Zijl, EAM General Manager, commented: "As margins continue to shrink and customer expectations continue to increase, companies need to look inside their business operations to find efficiencies and Return on Investments from their assets. Ensuring maximum uptime of these assets across their entire value chain without impacting costs is a primary goal. IFS EAM helps keep this focus by providing end-to-end visibility and with it, actionable insight needed to stay on track with service level commitments". He added: "Our mission has been to provide all our customers with the ability to have the complete and changing view of their asset performance and therefore have the foundation to improve asset availability, utilization and reliability consistently. In our opinion, the Gartner findings are evidence of our success."

IFS Chief Commercial Officer Johan Made commented: "For many companies, assets underpin their ability to deliver amazing Moments of Service for their customers". Made continued: "IFS's long standing experience in EAM means we have always had industry-specific capabilities that help customers improve operations by orchestrating the delivery of the right people, tools and equipment to an asset". He concluded: "Minimizing downtime and maximizing the profitability of assets by reducing the cost of management and extending viability and lifespan is now a key contributor to sustainable business performance; our long-term strategy remains to deliver innovation and capabilities that are completely customer-centric and value-focused, and help companies deliver their Moment of Service".

IFS's EAM solution is a flexible, composable, cloud-native solution designed to handle the complex asset demands of the energy & utilities, construction & engineering, manufacturing, services, aerospace and defence industries. IFS EAM automates the management of assets to control maintenance and optimize asset performance within a single, solution that also allows work online and offline on a native mobile app. The breadth of capabilities enables supports for both current and future needs.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers—at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 4,500 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness, and collaboration in how we support our 10,000+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

CONTACT:

IFS Press Contacts: 
Adam Gillbe 
IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications 
Email: press@ifs.com
Phone: +44 7775 114 856

USA: Mairi Morgan  
IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications 
Email: press@ifs.com 
Phone: +1 520 396 2155

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ifs/r/ifs-listed-as--1-in-gartner--global-eam-market-share-2021-by-revenue,c3581472

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/ifs/i/final-gartner-eam-market-share-final,c3058546

FINAL Gartner EAM Market Share FINAL

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ifs-listed-as-1-in-gartner-global-eam-market-share-2021-by-revenue-301563749.html

SOURCE IFS

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Rose Tuesday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) releases its first-quarter update Thursday morning, and investors should be expecting added volatility. The report comes after some of its Chinese peers released their own updates, so investors have some ideas on what to expect. Nio's American depositary shares (ADSs) are moving higher today in anticipation.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Any Dip in Oil Stocks; Here Are 3 Names Analysts Like

    Stocks have sold off heavily since the start of this year, with a 14% decline in the S&P 500 and a bearish 22% drop in the NASDAQ. But while the selloff is broad-based, it’s not affecting everything. Oil stocks have proven resistant to the downward trend, buoyed by high prices for crude at the wellhead and gasoline at the pump. And with summer driving season underway to goose demand, and inflation rising steadily, we can expect that the high energy prices will continue for the foreseeable future

  • Exxon Gets an Upgrade to Buy, but Analyst Takes ‘Chips Off Table’ for 2 Other Oil Stocks

    Energy stocks have emerged winners in this period of volatility and historically high inflation, reporting record profits and boosting shareholder returns as oil prices have surged. For Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson, that time may be nearing. The backdrop for energy stocks remains solid, Richardson added, but the industry will soon have to navigate higher operating costs, capital expenditure inflation, cash taxes, and the eventual deflation of gas prices — and investors should be prepared.

  • China Tech Shares Rally as Game Approvals Raise Hope of Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- A slew of China video game approvals is giving stock bulls renewed hope that a nascent rebound in tech shares could become a sustainable rally.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsThe Hang Seng Tech Index jump

  • Fund legend Peter Lynch combined 2 investing styles to earn 29% per year from ⁠1977 to 1990 — here's how you can apply the same market-trouncing technique today

    Go for growth. As long as the price makes sense.

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • Shopify Shareholders Approve 10-for-1 Stock Split and Plan to Keep CEO Firmly in Control

    They also approved the issuance of a new so-called founder share that will keep CEO Tobi Lütke firmly in control.

  • Cathie Wood’s Asset Plunge Is Biggest Among ETF Issuers in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management is suffering a steeper drop in assets than almost any other US exchange-traded fund issuer this year.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersArk’s lineup holds $15.3 billio

  • Shopify shareholders approve 10:1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses the rise in shares for Shopify amid shareholder approval for 10:1 stock split.

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained For

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock splits were all the rage early this year as indexes hovered near record highs, with companies from Amazon.com Inc. to Alphabet Inc. announcing them to make their share prices more alluring to individual investors. A few months on, the market has taken care of the problem. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeStoc

  • JP Morgan Sees Buying Opportunities In Alibaba And Other Chinese Stocks Citing These Reasons

    The 2021's deep selloff in Chinese stocks could finally be on the verge of a turnaround, Bloomberg quoted JP Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) strategist Marko Kolanovic. Kolanovic expected the Chinese equities to have reached their turning point with ease in lockdowns, continued growth support measures, and possible relaxation in the regulatory crackdown. Recently reports surfaced regarding China looking to end its yearlong regulatory probe on DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) and two other companies by

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Operating in a global advertising industry worth nearly $1 trillion, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) looks to continue its rise to prominence through its omnichannel, demand-side platform. Posting revenue growth of 43% and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) growth of 72% year over year for the first quarter of 2022, the company's incredible expansion is stronger than ever. First, Statista expects the target addressable market for digital advertising to reach $800 billion by 2026, implying a 10% annualized growth rate.

  • Costco discussing membership rate hikes after renewals hit 90%

    Costco is discussing membership rate hikes, which usually take place every 5 1/2 years, with nearly all members signing up for a renewal

  • BYD May Sell Batteries to Tesla, Executive Tells State Media

    (Bloomberg) -- BYD Co., the automaker backed by Warren Buffett, is readying to sell its own batteries to Tesla Inc., an executive at the Chinese company has told state media.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up Sanctions“We are good

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • 10 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. Blue-chip companies are considered to be established and large-scale organizations with a rich history of long-term stable financial performance. These […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Gain Momentum

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Among the best are JD.com, NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy, with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    In an earlier time, the term "Robinhood stock" may have conveyed images of frenzied day traders pounding the buy button for meme stocks like GameStop and AMC. Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) has hit a rough patch in 2022 so far, but savvy investors know that the company has proven to be a winner over the long term. The poor results in China overshadowed the fact that Starbucks is actually firing on all cylinders elsewhere.

  • TSMC Expects 30% Sales Rise Despite Global Economic Ructions

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. expects revenue to grow about 30% in 2022, signaling resilient demand for electronics despite global macroeconomic uncertainty.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsSales